A sound in the east

South Korea has a new president. In the absence of a leader, Northeast Asia has been swept up in an intense power game among global powers, which is reminiscent of the lead-up to the Japanese invasions of Korea in the 16th century, the Yalta and Potsdam conferences and armistice negotiations when Korea was utterly neglected in decisions over the fate of the peninsula. The times call for shrewd strategy and statesmanship.China has been merciless in retaliating against South Korean companies for their government’s decision to allow the deployment of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) system. U.S. President Donald Trump bombed an air base in Syria with 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles and landed the mother of bombs on an ISIS base in Afghanistan to send a powerful message to Pyongyang. While showing off what Washington can potentially do with its advanced arms, Trump then called North Korean leader Kim Jong-un a “pretty smart cookie” with whom he claimed he would be “honored” to meet given the right circumstances.It is hard to understand Trump’s real intentions. His so-called “maximum pressure and engagement” policy could aim at freezing the North Korean nuclear program and intercontinental missile technology — capable of threatening the U.S. mainland — and also normalize ties with Pyongyang and strike a peace treaty to resolve the North Korean threat once and for all.A good deal-maker usually bundles tough issues into one ultimatum to pressure the other party. Unlike Seoul, which negotiates one issue at a time, Washington may attempt to tackle several issues at the same time. During his summit with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Trump squeezed in security, economic and trade agendas. He traded the suspension of a preemptive strike on North Korea, toleration for China’s large trade surplus with the U.S, its labeling as a currency manipulator and a secondary boycott on Chinese enterprises trading with North Korean companies for China’s unprecedented pressure on Pyongyang, including a freeze in oil supplies to the North.We can imagine the embarrassments of White House officials when our National Security Office chief Kim Kwan-jin naively argued against Beijing’s recommendation of a peace treaty with Pyongyang to denuclearize North Korea. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi proposed tripartite talks among Pyongyang, Beijing and Washington to negotiate the matter by leaving out Seoul, and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson responded positively.Kim Jong-un, who is three years younger than Trump’s son-in-law, has flaunted what were believed to be the latest ICBMs during a military parade marking the birthday of his grandfather, North Korean founder Kim Il Sung. And yet he did not test the missiles. Pyongyang launched short-range missiles knowing that Washington could detect them in advance through radar, as a kind of face-saving gesture for both states. It nevertheless tested short-range missiles with the clever intention of questioning the logic of the Thaad deployment, escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing and worsening ties between Seoul and Beijing to renew Beijing’s support and heighten its chances for direct talks with Washington.Such shrewdness may have earned the “smart cookie” acknowledgement from Trump and drawn interest from the U.S. president. At the same time, Trump became harsh towards Seoul, demanding it pay $1 billion for the operation of the Thaad battery and revisit the hard-won free trade agreement between the two countries. He even was so uncivil as to tell a U.S. media outlet that Korea historically was a part of China. From his acts and remarks so far, Trump and his aides may be looking down on South Korea as helpless in dealing with North Korea, just as Theodore Roosevelt cold-shouldered Joseon when it came under Japanese control.The new South Korean president must meet Trump ahead of the July 7 G-20 summit talks in Hamburg to break out of our diplomatic isolation since the ouster of President Park Geun-hye. The new president can hardly have a deep conversation with Trump, who would be courted by others at the international forum. So he must be fully prepared for bilateral talks with Trump. He must remember Trump is an avid golf player and respects war veterans.Before Xi went to Washington, China approved a trove of 38 trademarks of Trump, and state-backed Anbang Insurance Group offered to purchase a $400 million stake in a New York real estate company owned by the family of Trump’s son-in-law. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in his second meeting with Trump, pledged a $150 billion investment and 700,000 jobs in the U.S. over the next decade. The two played a round of golf at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida, and Trump happily used a $3,755 gold driver he received as a gift from Abe. The Korean leader must study Trump to decide what to give — and what to get.We need to apply the ancient Chinese strategy of making a sound in the east and striking in the west to protect our national interests. We may not have to go into a renegotiation of the FTA with the U.S. if we can earn Trump’s respect on another front. Trump’s claiming Korea owes the U.S. for the Thaad battery has helped raise public awareness that the Korea-U.S. alliance is not a permanent guarantee of anything.Our weakness is well-defined by the book “Strategic Vision” by Zbigniew Brezinski. We are overly predictable. The people are frustrated at a lack of strategy from our leaders. We want to see smart tactics and statesmanship. Albert Einstein famously said that insanity is about doing the same thing over and over again expecting different results. If it wants different results, the incoming administration must not do the same thing over and over again.*A former minister of trade and the UN ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary and currently a member of the WTO Appellate Body and professor of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.오늘 밤 대한민국을 이끌 새로운 대통령이 탄생한다. 그간의 공백기간 동안 동북아는 소용돌이에 휘말렸고 임진왜란 및 얄타·포츠담·휴전 회담 때처럼 열강국들은 우리 민족의 미래를 우리와 상의하지 않고 논의하고 있다. 고도의 책략이 필요한 시기다.중국은 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 도입 건으로 한국 기업들에 보복을 가하고, 트럼프 대통령은 시리아를 59개 토마호크 미사일로, 아프가니스탄을 ‘폭탄의 어머니’로 폭격한 후 북한에 선제공격 위협을 한다. 그는 북한에 미국의 무력을 과시하며 구두로 위협하는 한편 김정은이 "영리한 녀석"이라며 만나게 되면 영광이라고 말했다.트럼프의 속내가 엿보이는 대목이다. 북핵을 동결시키고 미국 본토를 위협할 수 있는 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 개발을 저지하며 최고의 압박과 관여 정책으로 북·미 수교와 평화협정을 체결해 북핵 문제를 해결할 수도 있다는 속내가 아닌지 궁금하다.전형적인 협상가는 거절하기 어려운 제안들을 일괄적으로 묶어 상대방을 압박한다. 우리처럼 단일 사안을 가지고 협상하는 실수를 범하지 않는다. 협상가인 트럼프는 미·중 정상회담 시, 안보, 경제·통상을 섞어 북한 선제공격 자제, 중국의 대규모 무역흑자 묵인, 환율조작국 미지정, 중국 기업에의 세컨더리 보이콧 유보라는 조건으로 원유 제공 중단을 포함한 대북 압박 조치를 시진핑(習近平) 주석한테 받아냈다.트럼프 속내를 파악하지 못한 김관진 실장은 방미 시 중국이 추진하는 비핵화와 평화협정 병행 전략은 안 된다고 설득했으니 백악관 관료들의 얼굴 표정이 어땠을지 대충 짐작이 간다. 우리 의도를 눈치챈 왕이(王毅) 외교부장이 한국을 제외한 북·미·중 3자회담을 제안하자 이를 수용할 수 있다고 한 틸러슨 장관의 반응도 석연치 않다.반면 트럼프 사위보다 겨우 두 살 젊은 김정은은 태양절 군사행진에서 ICBM 추정 미사일과 무기를 선보이며 북한의 무력을 전 세계에 과시하면서도 ICBM 시험발사를 유보해 미국에 선제공격 명분을 제공하지 않았다. 심지어 미국이 전파방해로 미사일 발사를 무산시킬 수 있음을 알면서도 고정 발사대에서 단거리 미사일 시험을 해 북·미 양국 모두의 명분을 살렸다고 짐작해 볼 필요가 있다. 나아가 단거리 미사일 시험 강행으로 사드 배치 명분을 강화시킴으로써 미·중 관계는 갈등 구조로 가고, 한·중 관계는 더욱 멀어지게 해, 중국의 북한 지지 강화와 미국의 대북 직접 협상을 유도한 것이 아닌지 의심하지 않을 수 없다.이러한 이유로 트럼프가 김정은을 영리한 녀석이라며 그와의 만남에 흥미를 드러낸 것으로 판단된다. 트럼프는 무기력한 한국에 사드 비용 1조원과 ‘끔찍한 한·미 자유무역협정(FTA)’의 재-재협상을 요구했고, 한국이 역사적으로 중국 영토였다고 발언했다. 트럼프와 미국 국가안보팀은, 북핵문제 해결도 못하고 전작권 행사도 미루는 한국을 시어도어 루스벨트 전 대통령 시절 자국 문제를 해결하지 못하던 조선 수준으로 생각하는 것은 아닌지 우려된다.우리는 현재 협상 테이블에서 소외되어 있기 때문에 차기 대통령은 7월 7일 독일 함부르크에서 열리는 G-20 정상회의 이전에 트럼프를 만나야 한다. G-20에서는 모든 정상이 트럼프를 만나고 싶어할 테니 심도 있는 대화를 나눌 수 없다. 무작정 만나는 것보다 사전에 철저한 준비를 해야 한다. 재임기간 트럼프 정부와 상대해야 하는 차기 대통령은 트럼프가 가업, 골프(취임 초반 60일 동안 트럼프는 13번, 나흘에 한 번꼴로 골프를 쳤다), 그리고 참전군인 출신을 중시한다는 것을 명심해야 한다.중국은 지난달 5일 미·중 정상회담에 앞서, 중국 특허청이 38개의 ‘트럼프’ 상표 등록을 승인했으며 중국 안방보험그룹은 트럼프 사위인 쿠슈너의 부동산에 4억 달러 투자를 검토했다. 아베 총리는 트럼프와의 두 번째 만남에서 미국에 10년간 1500억 달러 투자와 70만 개의 일자리 창출을 약속했고, 마라라고 리조트에서 골프를 치면서 430만원 상당의 황금 도금 골프 드라이버를 선물했다. 트럼프의 선호도를 보면 우리 대통령은 무엇을 주고 무엇을 반대급부로 받아야 할지 답이 나온다.FTA를 체결하는 과거 통상정책 전략이 "원교근공"이었다면 이제는 "성동격서" 전략을 이행하면서 지정학과 에너지 이슈를 무역 관련 이슈와 융합해 우리 국익을 지켜야 한다. 우리 국민을 결집시키는 계기라는 계량화되지 않는 혜택을 얻을 수 있다면 한·미 FTA의 재-재협상을 하지 않는 것도 고려할 필요가 있다. 트럼프의 사드비용 청구서는 한·미 동맹이 영원하지 않을 수도 있다는 경각심을 일깨웠다는 측면에서 우리 국민의 결집에 도움이 될 것이다.우리 지도자들은 야성을 상실했다. 브레진스키의 ‘전략적 비전’이라는 책에는 한국이 단 두 문장으로 언급되어 있다. 우리가 예측 가능하게 행동하기 때문이다. 우리 국민은 전략 부재에 답답해하고, 이젠 다른 결과를 기대한다. 아인슈타인은 다른 결과를 원하면서 같은 방법을 쓰는 사람은 어리석다고 했다. 차기 정부가 다른 결과를 원한다면서 같은 전략을 사용해서는 안 되는 이유다.김현종 세계무역기구 재판관·외대 교수