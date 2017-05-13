More haste, less speed (국문)

At the end of 2012, right before the Park Geun-hye administration took office, there were 994,291 public servants. Three years later, the number increased by 31,910 to 1,026,201. Public institutions also are expanding their workforce. At the end of last year, the total number of employees at 332 public organizations increased by 4 percent to 299,609.
In January, the Ministry of Government Administration and Home Affairs said that 10,000 public sector jobs will be added such as police officers, coast guards and kindergarten teachers. The workforce has been increasing considerably.
The new Moon Jae-in administration is accelerating the reinforcement, with a pledge to create 810,000 jobs in the public sector, including 174,000 civil servant positions. The 100 Days Plan for Jobs will be launched for swift execution, and 10 trillion won ($8.87 billion) for a supplementary budget is to be raised. As job creation in the private sector is not very active, the government is investing resources to create jobs and lead national growth by expanding income. The plan is a feasible way to overcome the serious youth unemployment problem.
However, public jobs, including civil servants, are not easily eliminated once created. The bureaucratic organization expands unrelated to the workload. Soon, Koreans need to discuss the plan to raise the retirement age from 60 to 65. While the jobs in the public sector will certainly be priming water to lead income-driven growth, it could make the organization too large and add burdens to people.
Also, a sudden expansion of hiring in the public sector could encourage more people to prepare for civil service exams, and small and medium-sized companies may struggle to find workers. At a certain point, employment in the public sector could once again become challenging.
An economic policy often comes with a price. The new administration needs to keep its promises to the citizens with measures that minimize adverse effects. Also, specifics in funding for public job creation need to be planned, and fiscal deficit ratio, sovereign debts and public pension management must be discussed. A government policy should be more specific and in-depth than campaign promises. Opposition parties’ voices need to be heard, and opinions of officials and private sector also need to be counted.
Furthermore, the new administration will pursue efficiency in the government and public sector. The fourth industrial revolution led by AI, robots and IoT will soon affect the government and the public organizations. Demands for public servants dealing with simple tasks will decrease. Outdated government functions should be drastically reduced.
Without such efforts, it would be a challenge to downsize the public sector in the future. French president-elect Emmanuel Macron pledged to slash 120,000 public sector jobs. France is in a different situation from Korea, but it is a possibility.
Creating jobs takes time. It cannot be resolved in 100 days. As the saying goes, more haste, less speed.
박근혜 정부가 출범하기 직전인 2012년 말 공무원 총원은 99만4291명이었다. 3년 뒤인 2015년 말엔 102만6201명으로 3만1910명 늘었다. 공공기관도 마찬가지다. 지난해 말 332개 공공기관의 정원은 29만9609명으로 1년 전보다 1만1643명(4%) 증가했다. 지난 1월 행정자치부는 올해 경찰·해경·유치원 특수교사 등 공공분야 일자리 1만 개를 늘리겠다고 발표했다. 이미 적지 않은 인력 증가가 진행되고 있다.
이런 상황에서 문재인 정부는 가속 페달을 밟으려 한다. 공무원 17만4000명을 포함해 공공부문에서 81만 개의 일자리를 만든다는 공약을 내놨다. 빠른 실천을 위해 '일자리 100일 플랜'을 가동하고 10조원 규모의 추가경정예산을 마련할 계획이다. 민간의 고용 창출이 부진하니 정부가 재정을 투입해 일자리를 만들고, 이를 통해 소득을 늘려 성장을 이끌겠다는 내용이다. 극심한 청년실업을 보면 수긍할 만하다.
하지만 공무원을 포함한 공공 일자리는 한번 만들면 없애기가 무척 어렵다. 관료 조직은 업무량과 무관하게 커지는 경향이 있다는 '파킨슨의 법칙'도 잊으면 안 된다. 그리 오래지 않아 정년을 60세에서 65세로 늘리는 방안이 수면으로 떠오를 것이다. 지금은 공공 일자리가 소득 주도의 성장을 위한 마중물이지만 자칫하면 조직의 비대화로 국민의 부담을 가중할 수 있다.
또 급속한 공무원 채용 확대는 시험 준비생의 증가를 부르고 중소기업의 구인난은 더 깊어질 것이다. 어느 시점이 되면 공공분야 취업이 어려워지는 '취업 절벽'을 낳을 수 있다.
경제정책은 종종 다른 대가를 요구한다. 국민과의 약속을 지키되, 부작용을 줄이는 방안을 찾아야 한다. 공공 일자리 창출을 위한 세부 재원 조달 방안과 재정적자 비율·국가 채무·공무원연금 충당부채를 어떻게 관리할 것인지에 대한 대책도 필요하다. 후보 시절 공약과 정부가 내놓는 정책은 내용과 깊이가 달라야 한다. 야당의 주장도 경청하고 관료와 민간의 지혜도 모을 때다.
나아가 정부 조직과 공공부문의 효율화도 추진해야 한다. 인공지능(AI)과 로봇, 사물인터넷이 주도하는 4차 산업혁명의 물결은 정부와 공공기관에도 밀어닥칠 것이다. 단순 업무를 하는 공무원 수요는 줄어들 수밖에 없다. 시대 흐름에 맞지 않는 정부 기능은 과감히 축소해야 한다.
이런 노력이 없다면 후임 대통령은 비대한 공공부문을 줄이기 위해 골머리를 앓을 것이다. 프랑스 대통령에 당선된 에마뉘엘 마크롱은 공공부문 일자리 12만 개를 줄이겠다는 공약을 내걸었다. 사정이 다르지만 결코 남의 나라 일만은 아니다.
일자리 만들기는 장기전이다. 100일 안에 해결할 수 없다. 영어 속담에도 'more haste, less speed(서두를수록 속도는 늦어진다)'란 말이 있다. 급할수록 돌아가라는 의미다.
