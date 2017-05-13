Focus on your job, NIS (국문)
서훈 국정원장 내정자는 기본임무에 충실하기 바란다
May 13,2017
Suh Hoon, former third deputy director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), is set to return to the spy agency he left after power went to the conservative party nearly a decade ago.
Suh had been with the spy agency for nearly 20 years. The 63-year-old expert on North Korean affairs who had spent two years in the North during the 1990s as a part of an international consortium overseeing construction of civilian reactors is a good choice at a time when denuclearization has become imperative due to the escalating threat of North Korean nuclear weapons. In a press conference, the nominee said he would end the spy agency’s interference in political and election affairs. The public will be closely watching the new role of the NIS. The intelligence agency’s meddling in the election must be rooted out once and for all, as Suh had pledged.
But his comment on an inter-Korean summit is concerning. Although he said it was too premature to talk about it, Suh, who had been behind the two inter-Korean summits for the two former liberal presidents, also backed Moon’s inaugural words that he could go to Pyongyang if necessary. But Moon saying it and the nominee of the NIS chief talking about it is entirely different. It is understandable that Moon had taken into consideration of his experience in inter-Korean affairs for choosing Suh to head the agency whose primary watch is on North Korea.
But Suh must be sure about his future and the agency’s legitimate role. The NIS law defines the agency’s function as gathering security-related intelligence at home and abroad on threatening forces like espionage and terrorism organizations. If Suh gets involved in inter-Korean summit arrangement, he could jeopardize the work of the agency.
If the chief is involved in negotiations with North Korea, his staff could customize espionage activities to please their boss. A spy chief contacting North Korea also would cause confusion in the government. The North’s formal negotiating partner is the Unification Ministry. We hope that the nominee strictly focuses on reforming the NIS and strengthening the primary function of the intelligence agency.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 12, Page 34
문재인 대통령이 그제 국가정보원장에 서훈 전 국정원 3차장을 내정했다. 서 내정자는 국정원에서만 20년 가까이 근무한 대북 정보통이다. 북한 핵 위협이 현실화되고 북한 비핵화가 요구되는 시기에 대북 전문가를 국정원장에 내정한 것은 바람직한 일이다. 서 내정자는 기자회견에서 “(국정원의) 정치 개입 사찰, 선거 개입을 근절시켜야 한다”고 밝혔다. 이 약속대로 국정원의 잘못된 관행을 근본적으로 수술하는지 앞으로 국민이 지켜볼 것이다. 서 내정자 스스로 “이번이 마지막 기회”라고 다짐했듯이 국정원의 정치와 선거 개입은 반드시 뿌리 뽑아야 한다.
그러나 인터뷰 내용 가운데 남북 정상회담과 관련해 “조건이 성숙하면 평양에 갈 수 있다”는 대목은 우려된다. 대통령이 한반도의 평화통일과 북핵 문제 해결을 위해 워싱턴이든 베이징이든 평양이든 가지 않을 곳이 없고 만나지 못할 사람이 없지만 국정원장 내정자가 언급할 사안은 아닌 것 같다. 문 대통령이 그를 국정원장에 발탁한 배경에는 과거 6·15 남북 정상회담 등 남북 간 굵직한 협상의 물밑 작업을 했던 경험도 고려한 것으로 이해된다. 문 대통령으로선 북한 사정에 밝은 서 내정자에 대한 기대가 있는 것이다.
그렇지만 서 내정자가 분명히 명심해야 할 게 있다. 국정원의 기본 임무에 충실하라는 것이다. 국가정보원법(제3조 1항)은 국정원의 임무를 “국외 정보 및 국내 보안 정보, 대정부 전복, 방첩, 대테러 및 국제 범죄조직의 수집·작성 및 배포…”등으로 명시하고 있다. 우리는 서 내정자가 남북 정상회담을 위한 물밑 접촉에 나서는 순간 국정원의 대북 정보가 왜곡될 수 있다는 점을 우려하지 않을 수 없다. 북핵 위협이 엄중한 시기에 정보수장이 북한과의 협상에 집중하면 국정원은 원장의 입맛에 맞는 북한 정보만 보고할 수 있기 때문이다. 또 국정원장이 대북 접촉에 나서는 것은 정부 기능에 혼선을 초래한다. 북한과의 협상은 기본적으로 통일부의 몫이다. 서 내정자는 국정원의 잘못을 바로잡으면서 국정원 본연의 임무에 집중하기 바란다.