The Big Four (국문)

President Moon Jae-in had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday night. That wrapped up Moon’s phone conversations with leaders of the four most important countries for Korea, which also include the U.S., China, and Japan. (Moon broke with precedent by also chatting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.)
What attracts our attention is that he “frankly” exchanged views on sensitive issues with the leaders instead of having pure courtesy calls.
In Thursday’s phone conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Moon candidly described the Korean people’s dissatisfaction with the deal struck between the Park Geun-hye administration and Japan over the volatile sex slave issue. In his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping the same day, Moon called on him to stop China’s retaliations for the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) system.
Moon’s conversations with the four leaders laid bare the grim reality facing the Korean Peninsula. Now Moon must return to the kind of summit diplomacy the government could not engage in after the impeachment of former president Park.
His first step is to restore our standing with the four major powers so vital to our security. From that perspective, the new government has made the right decision to send presidential emissaries to Washington, Beijing, Tokyo and Moscow. The government also needs to carefully weigh its priorities in our diplomatic agenda. Needless to say, the top priority should be put on resolving the threats from North Korea.
At a hearing by the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who made a secret trip to Seoul last month, warned of the possibility that a conventional war could break out on the peninsula. That’s remarkable because he made those remarks shortly after the CIA announced the establishment of a Korea Mission Center dedicated to dealing with North Korea. That reflects Uncle Sam’s deepening security concerns about the nuclear threat from Pyongyang.
Beijing, too, says it cannot put up with a speedy “fermentation” of the North Korean nuclear threat. This rare united front between Washington and Beijing in bringing pressure on Pyongyang is aimed at dragging the recalcitrant state to the negotiation table. President Moon is determined to play a key role in addressing the issue. To achieve that goal, he must have close cooperation from — and build friendly personal relations with — the four leaders.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 13, Page 26
문재인 대통령이 어젯밤 블라디미르 푸틴 러시아 대통령과의 통화로 4강 정상과의 통화를 마무리했다. 눈에 띄는 건 과거와 같이 덕담을 나누는 의례적 통화가 아니라 민감한 현안을 놓고 ‘솔직한 입장’을 교환한 점이다. 아베 신조 일본 총리와의 통화에선 위안부 합의에 대한 이견을 그대로 드러냈다. 또 시진핑 중국 국가주석이 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계에 대한 중국의 관심을 중시해 달라고 하자 문 대통령은 중국의 사드 보복 중단을 요청하기도 했다.
긴장감이 물씬 묻어나는 문 대통령 통화는 현재 한반도가 처해 있는 엄혹한 현실을 적나라하게 보여준다. 이제 문 대통령은 박근혜 전 대통령의 탄핵 국면과 맞물려 동력을 잃었던 정상외교의 공백을 시급히 메워야 한다. 그 첫 번째는 우리의 운명과 직결된 4강 외교의 복원일 것이다. 그런 의미에서 미·중·일·러 주요 4개국에 특사단을 파견하기로 한 것은 잘한 일이다. 아울러 당부하고 싶은 건 여러 외교 현안의 우선순위를 잘 따져 우리의 국력을 집중할 필요가 있다는 점이다. 무엇보다 북핵 외교에 총력을 기울여야 한다.
얼마 전 극비리에 한국을 방문한 마이크 폼페오 미 중앙정보국(CIA) 국장은 그제 미 상원 정보위원회 청문회에서 “한반도에서 재래식 전쟁이 일어날 수 있다”고 경고했다. CIA가 전날 전쟁 등과 같은 심각한 위기 상황에서나 가동되는 코리아임무센터(KMC)를 신설하겠다고 발표한 데 이은 또 하나의 주목할 언급이다. 미국이 북핵 해결을 시급한 과제로 보고 있다는 증거다. 중국도 북핵 문제가 중국 문 앞에서 계속 ‘발효’되는 걸 더는 참을 수 없다고 말한다. 미·중이 손잡고 전례 없이 대북 압박에 나서는 건 북한을 대화 테이블로 끌어내기 위함이다. 문재인 대통령은 북핵 문제에 있어 적극적 조정자 또는 키플레이어 역할을 하겠다는 의지를 갖고 있다. 그런 의지를 실현하기 위해선 미·중, 나아가 4강과의 공조가 절대적으로 필요하다. 4강 외교를 다지고 또 다져야 할 이유다.