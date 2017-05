As the Asean-Korea Centre launches “Asean Month” to encourage more cultural exchanges between Korea and the 10 countries that are a part of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, many delegates from Asean countries and Kim Young-sun, Secretary General of the ASEAN-Korea Centre, fifth from left in the second row, pose together to kickoff the upcoming cultural programs such as exhibitions, travel fairs and Asean Culinary Festival. [ASEAN-KOREA CENTRE]