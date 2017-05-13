With age, Go Soo is ready for more : Endlessly curious actor stars in the upcoming ‘The Tooth and the Nail’

[JOONGANG ILBO]

Only three months after his lead role in “Lucid Dream,” actor Go Soo is back with “The Tooth and the Nail.”With “Dream” failing to attract a large audience, many in the industry have been speculate whether he still has enough star power to push his latest to the top of the box office.In an interview with Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, the actor said that it is hard for him to forecast how the movie will perform this time, although he believes that this is a movie that audiences have been longing for.Based on a 1955 novel of the same title by Bill S. Ballinger, Go plays a magician who becomes a chauffeur as he gets involved with a murder. He felt the burden of being in a thriller based on a popular novel, so he decided not to read the original story.“I got curious and did think about reading the original, but the director told me that it would not be necessary,” said Go.“When you read novels, you create the scenes with your imagination. So, I thought that if I did read the novel, I may run into some conflict while shooting the film between what I had imagine and what the director had imagined.”I liked that the plot wasn’t so simple. It was fun to try to understand the story which is made up of different puzzle pieces.The idea was that my character should not reveal his identity to certain people, so I did lots of special make up. We made my eyebrows more flat, and added sideburns on my face. I wonder how the audience would like it.More scenes were cut than I initially expected. I think it is inevitable to have some scenes cut when you film a movie. I feel a little [sad] but if cutting is necessary for the overall picture and the quality of the movie, I think that’s the right move.I think I [want to continue playing] romantic roles and that’s why I keep getting connected to the pieces that include such scenes. I’m curious how I would look as my attitude towards love changes over time, so I want to keep these kinds of scenes.I do rest. I usually take a two- or three-month break before starting a new one. I think that is enough for me. Also, I think my passion for acting is greater [than before.] There are many genres and characters that I have not worked with and I want to do them.Well. (Laugh) I have seen those reports but I don’t know. There are many talented actors out there. I just think I need to put the best efforts to play the given roles. I am an actor, and I want to be evaluated for my acting skills.I think that comes from my personality and character. When I was younger, if someone were to instigate me, it would really affect me. I tried to [look strong] and said things I didn’t mean. But I’m not that person anymore. Even I feel disappointed in something, I try to swallow my feelings and don’t [say anything.] Maybe that’s why I have that image.BY KIM YEON-JI [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]배우 고수(39)는 '은근히' 다작 중이다. 3개월 만에 또 다른 신작을 내놓았다.고수가 주연을 맡은 영화 '석조저택 살인사건(정식, 김휘 감독)'이 9일 개봉했다. 고수는 지난 2월 '루시드 드림'에서 절절한 부성애를 연기했다. 이번엔 복수심에 불타는 운전수 최승만으로 나온다. 사체가 사라진 미스터리한 석조저택 살인사건의 피해자이자 정체를 알 수 없는 인물이다.'덕혜옹주'에 특별출연(이우 왕자 역)도 하고, 51부작 드라마 '옥중화'까지 하며 영화 주연작을 쉼 없이 내놓는 고수. 부지런히 작품 활동을 하면서도 매번 전혀 다른 캐릭터로 끊임없이 연기 변신을 시도한다는 점에서 높게 평가할 만 하다. 이번 영화에선 1인 2역이나 다름 없는 캐릭터를 연기한다. 초반 마술사로 연기할 땐 '잘생긴' 고수의 모습을 보여준다. 극 중 특정 사건을 겪으면서 운전수가 된 이후엔 '잘생김'을 내려놓고 열연한다. '비호감' 일자 눈썹에 금니, 구레나룻까지 붙이고 전혀 다른 모습이다."쉴 땐 쉰다. 작품 촬영 끝나고 2~3개월 정도 쉬고 또 다른 작품에 들어간다. 그 정도 쉬면 충분히 쉬는 것 같다. 요즘 연기에 대한 열정이 (예전보다 더) 크기도 하다. 내가 하고 싶은 것들이 많다. 안 해본 장르, 안 해본 캐릭터가 많아서 이것저것 도전해보고 싶다. 그렇다보니 작품을 계속 쉬지 않고 하는 것 같다.""이야기 구조가 단순하지 않아서 좋았다. 뭔가 퍼즐 맞추듯이 이야기를 맞춰가는 그런 구조가 재밌었다. 그걸 표현하는데 있어서 내겐 또 다른 도전이었다. 최승만은 워낙 비밀스러운 인물이기도 하고, 캐릭터의 다양한 변화를 표현해야했는데 그런 점에 있어서 도전하고 싶은 생각이 컸다.""물론 있었다. 그래서 원작이 더 궁금해서 읽어보려고도 했는데 감독님이 원작을 굳이 보지 않아도 될 것 같다고 말씀해주셨다. 오히려 안 보는 게 연기하는 데 도움이 더 될 것 같기도 했다. 시나리오와 원작을 다 본 분들이 각색을 잘했다는 얘기를 하더라. 시나리오를 토대로 연기를 하면 된다고 해서 시나리오에만 집중했다. 사실 소설은 읽다보면 상상력이 더해지지 않나. 그래서 원작을 읽으면 영화를 찍을 때 소설을 읽었을 때 상상했던 부분과 (일치하지 않아서) 부딪힐 것 같은 생각이 들었다.""생각 보다 편집이 많이 됐다. 7분짜리 롱테이크로 찍은 게 있는데 그것도 편집됐다. 그런데 영화를 찍으면서 편집되는 건 어쩔 수 없는 것 같다. 영화의 전체적인 그림과 완성도를 위해서 편집을 해야된다면 그렇게 하는 게 맞다고 생각한다. 아쉬운 건 있지만, 그건 어떤 작품을 할 때나 마찬가지다. ""남도진에게 정체를 들키면 안되는 설정이었으니깐 여러가지 분장을 했다. 분장팀과 상의해서 어느 정도까지 외모 변화를 줘야할지 정했다. 일자 눈썹에 구레나룻 등으로 분장을 했는데, 사실 의도는 인상의 변화만 주자였다. 근데 그 부분을 관객들이 어떻게 받아들일지 궁금하다.""글쎄.(웃음) 그런 기사를 보긴 했는데 잘 모르겠다. 워낙 훌륭하고 근사한 배우가 많아서…. 그냥 주어진 역할을 최선을 다해서 열심히 해야겠다는 생각 뿐이다. 배우니깐 연기로 좋은 평가를 받고 싶다.""성향, 성격 때문인 것 같다. 어릴 땐 누군가가 날 자극하면 거기에 영향도 많이 받고, 괜히 (강한 척하려고) 마음 속에 없던 말도 하고 그랬는데 요즘엔 그렇진 않다. 아쉽고 속상한 게 있어도 좀 참고 눌러서 하지 않는 편이다. 그렇다보니 그런 이미지도 생긴 게 아닐까.""멜로를 하고 싶은 마음이 있으니깐 그런 작품과 연이 이어지는 것 같다. 나이대 별로 사랑에 대한 감정의 깊이가 달라지는 것 같다. 사랑을 대하는 태도와 감정이 달라진 상태에서 연기를 하면 어떻게 보일까라는 궁금증 때문에 멜로를 계속 하고 싶다.""많이 봐주면 감사한데, 정말 스코어가 어떨지 잘 모르겠다. 관객들이 오랫동안 갈구했던 장르의 영화가 나왔다는 생각이 든다. 이야기 구조도 그렇고, 장르도 그렇고 여러가지 면에서 관객들이 재밌게 볼 요소가 많다. 관객들이 재밌게 보고 영화에 대해 많은 이야기를 나눴으면 좋겠다."김연지 기자