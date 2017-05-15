[Korea and the fourth industrial revolution] Genetic research in Korea is hampered by ethical concerns (국문)

Despite the upsides of advanced genome editing techniques like CRISPR/Cas9, the technology does not come without its share of risks, regulatory barriers and ethical concerns.For example, if gene editing is done on a child or adult, the edited gene won’t pass to any offspring. But in the case of reproductive cells and embryos, any new genes will be passed on to future generations and trigger unintended consequences. Existing molecular scissors sometimes do cut in the wrong place, but their accuracy and precision are improving.This is why an international group of scientists sought a moratorium on using CRISPR technology on human embryos during a conference in 2015.There, David Baltimore, former president of the California Institute of Technology, raised the need for public discussion and consensus on whether humans want to change their own genetic makeup using the technology.Even the pioneer of CRISPR, UC Berkeley Prof. Jennifer Doudna, has called for caution in its use.“In our view, genome editing in human embryos using current technologies could have unpredictable effects on future generations,” a group of scientists wrote in an op-ed published in Nature in 2015. “This makes it dangerous and ethically unacceptable. Such research could be exploited for non-therapeutic modifications.”“The current ability to perform quality controls on only a subset of cells means that the precise effects of genetic modification to an embryo may be impossible to know until after birth,” they said.In Korea, gene editing research is subject to relatively stricter rules because of ethical issues and an infamous scandal that involved a biologist, Hwang Woo-suk, fabricating stem cell results.Under the country’s Bioethics and Biosafety Act, gene therapy, including gene editing, is generally banned except in cases where they treat genetic disorders, cancer, AIDS and other life-threatening diseases where there currently is no cure or when the expected results of gene therapy outweigh those of other therapies.“Korea is the only country in the world with such strict regulations,” said Kim Jin-soo, a professor of chemistry at Seoul National University. “Safety can be ensured when researchers report the purpose and plans of gene editing experiments to the Health Ministry. The current regulation, however, somewhat blocks research efforts.”Faced with growing calls from the biotech industry to lift regulations, some bioethicists and experts have expressed concerns about the tail wagging the dog.“Before we ease regulations, we should thoroughly investigate the technology,” said Kim Hoon-gi, a liberal arts professor at Hongik University. “We need more information about the technology’s safety and efficacy.”Several civic groups, including the People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy, as well as animal rights, environmental protection and religious groups support the current bioethics law.BY PARK EUN-JEE [park.eunjee@joongang.co.kr]‘크리스퍼 유전자 가위’ 기술과 같은 유전자 편집 기술은 아직 완벽하지 않다. 장점이 많지만 기술적인 미흡과 규제, 윤리적 문제에 대한 우려가 존재한다.가령 유전자 편집이 출생 이후의 어린이나 어른의 신체에서 이뤄진다면 편집된 유전자가 그들의 후대에 영향을 미치지는 않는다. 하지만 생식 세포나 배아에 유전자 편집에 이뤄진다면 그 영향은 후대에까지 계속되고 의도치 않은 결과를 유발할 수도 있다.유전자 가위 기술의 정확성이 향상되고는 있지만 때로는 잘못된 위치에 가위를 대기도 한다.세계 과학자들은 2015년 한 컨퍼런스에서 크리스퍼 기술을 인간 배아에 사용하는 것에 대해 신중한 접근을 요구하는 ‘모라토리엄’을 선언했다. 미국 캘리포니아대 공대 전 총장인 데이비드 볼티모어는 과연 인류가 유전자 가위 기술을 통해 유전적 편집을 원하는지에 대한 공론화가 필요하다고 말했다. 심지어 크리스퍼 연구의 선구자인 UC 버클리의 제니퍼 다우드너 교수도 인간 배아에 대한 적용에는 신중한 입장을 취했다.일부 과학자들은 “현재 인간 배아의 유전자 편집은 미래 세대에 예측 불가능한 영향을 끼칠 수 있다”는 내용의 글을 2015년에 네이처지에 기고하기도 했다. 이들은 “위험하고 윤리적으로 수용 가능하지도 않으며 비치료적인 목적으로 이용될 수도 있다”고 우려를 표시했다. 세포 일부의 기능을 바꿀 경우 그 정확한 효과는 해당 배아의 출생 후에야 비로소 알 수 있다는 것을 의미한다고 지적했다.한국에서 유전자 편집 연구는 윤리적 논란과 ‘황우석 사태’로 보다 엄격한 규제의 대상이다. 한국의 생명윤리법은 유전자 치료를 엄격히 금지한다. 허용되는 건 유전질환, 암, 에이즈, 기타 생명을 위협하거나 심각한 장애를 불러일으키는 질병, 현재 이용 가능한 치료법이 없거나 유전자 치료 효과가 다른 것과 비교해 현저히 우수할 것으로 예측되는 경우로 한정된다.서울대 화학과 김진수 교수는 “한국은 세계에서 가장 엄격한 법 규제를 갖고 있는 나라”라며 “법 규제가 관련 연구의 발전을 제한하고 있다”고 주장한다.반면 바이오 기술 업계의 규제완화 요구에 대해 생명윤리 옹호자들과 전문가들은 우려를 표시하고 있다.홍익대 교양학과 김훈기 교수는 “규제를 완화하기 전에 우리는 그 기술에 대한 엄격한 조사가 필요하다”며 “유전자 가위 기술의 안전성과 효능에 대한 더 많은 정보가 필요하다”고 말했다. 참여연대 등 시민단체, 동물보호 단체 및 환경 단체, 종교계 또한 현재와 같은 생명윤리법이 필요하다는 입장이다.박은지 기자 park.eunjee@joongang.co.kr