[Korea and the fourth industrial revolution] When the cure is slicing DNA, printing organs (국문)

In the 1997 science fiction film “Gattaca,” the “not-too-distant future” is envisioned as a world where humans have successfully created tools to eliminate any genetic disorders caused by mutations.Hemophilia, cancer, muscular dystrophy - all diseases deemed incurable are gone in this hypothetical world, where people are split into genetically perfect humans and “invalids” with hereditary disorders.Twenty years after the cult film imagined a world without genetic diseases, scientists are getting closer to realizing a cure for these rare, unsolved medical conditions through a genome editing technology called CRISPR/Cas9.Named the “Breakthrough of the Year” by Science magazine in 2015, the technology allows doctors to cut, replace and alter genes with unprecedented ease and accuracy for a relatively cheap cost using an enzyme called Cas9 and a guide RNA that helps the enzyme target the right site. It has the potential to significantly reduce the likelihood of disease recurrence compared to drug treatment.Klaus Schwab, a German economist who popularized the term fourth industrial revolution, cited genome editing as an integral part of future health care along with bioprinting technology and robots designed for clinical use.If successfully implemented, CRISPR will not only allow the removal of problematic genes from the human body but could also be used to create “designer babies” born without hereditary disorders, which undoubtedly raises ethical questions.For now though, universities, research institutes and biotech firms around the world are simply hoping to commercialize the technique for therapeutic purposes, and it is expected to be lucrative. The genome technology market is expected to reach $23 billion in 2022, according to Occams Business Research and Consulting, an Indian consulting firm specializing in the medical field.In Korea, ToolGen is taking the lead as it is the only company so far to have multiple genome editing technologies including CRISPR.Kim Jong-moon, the company’s CEO, said ToolGen is developing a CRISPR system aimed at tackling maladies like Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, cancer, hemophilia and age-related macular degeneration.“The major target of genome editing is genetic disorders that have become prevalent over the past 50 years,” he said.Affiliates of Korea’s powerful family-run conglomerates are throwing money into a project to jointly develop genomic editing tools. Some of these companies have a personal stake in the investment. The chairman of Samsung Group, Lee Kun-hee, and his nephew Lee Jay-hyun, chairman of CJ Group, suffer from Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a hereditary neurological disorder that currently has no cure.Samsung Medical Center, a hospital network owned by Samsung, signed a partnership with ToolGen to develop a gene editing tool for Charcot-Marie-Tooth. In cancer treatment, ToolGen has a deal with Green Cross Cell, a Korean drug maker.But since ToolGen’s development is in its early stages, sales at the biotech firm only stood at 2 billion won ($1.8 million) last year.Still, there is promise. Kim Jin-soo, a chemistry professor at Seoul National University, said the application of CRISPR is not confined to resolving hereditary disorders since a vast majority of diseases are caused by genetic mutations.“In principle, CRISPR/Cas9 can treat any disease caused by flawed genes,” said the professor, a pioneer in gene editing and founder of ToolGen.Gene editing can also be applied to crop production and animal breeding, Kim added, to grow better crops and breed animals with specific functions.The professor has in fact successfully engineered a range of enhanced animals and crops including a “double-muscled pig” that has leaner meat and a soybean with high oleic acid content to produce healthier oil.Genome editing technology has been around for years, but previous tools couldn’t generate the hype surrounding CRISPR because of their various drawbacks.“The first-generation tool, the zinc finger, had low accuracy in targeting faulty genes and was expensive,” said Kim Eun-jeong, a researcher at the private think tank LG Economic Research Institute, “while its successor TALENs is hard to insert into cells because of its size.”CRISPR, on the other hand, has reduced the time for genome editing from several months to several days. The cost has been cut from thousands of dollars to around $30, the researcher said. These characteristics have boosted the technology’s appeal and sparked a high-stakes race around the globe to commercialize it.A Korean team led by Prof. Kim Jin-soo was one of the first to prove that CRISPR can be used in human cells in 2013, but the country is now lagging behind nations like the United States and China, which are making sizable investments and granting regulatory approval for research. Most gene editing research in Korea is restricted to animal testing.Leading players in gene editing are based in the United States and Europe and associated with universities, including Editas Medicine, Intellia Therapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics in Sweden. These three firms, all listed on the Nasdaq stock market in New York, have a wider portfolio than their Korean counterparts, backed by huge investment and licensing deals. Editas Medicine, for example, received $120 million in round-two venture capital funding in 2015 from a group of investors that included Google Ventures, after drawing $43 million in round one.“North America is the largest geographical market in CRISPR because of the high level of academies and research based in the region,” said a report from Occams Business Research & Consulting.But in terms of future potential, the Asia region is leading, according to the report.“The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecasted period due to increase in number of contract research organization and emergence of drug discovery,” it said.China has set its eyes on being a major regional player. The country is conducting somewhat radical and controversial trials.Chinese scientists became the first in the world to use CRISPR on humans last year when they injected genetically modified cells into a patient with lung cancer.Despite the rise of gene editing technology, many doctors still see conventional surgical operation as the primary treatment method in the coming decades because of gene editing’s nascent development stage and ethical issues surrounding the technology.And there’s plenty of innovation going on in the realm of surgery. For example, 3-D printing technology is finding its way into hospitals with artificial skin, bones and even tissues for research or transplant being fabricated from 3-D printers.As so-called bioprinting technology is growing more sophisticated, the market is expected to expand, reaching an estimated $1.82 billion by 2022, according to a report by Grand View Research, a U.S. consulting firm.In response, a handful of Korean start-ups and hospitals are venturing into this new technology.MEDICALIP, an in-house medical start-up at Seoul National University Hospital, developed an artificial liver made of silicon using 3-D printing.Park Sang-joon, head of the start-up and a professor at the hospital, said the success rate of excising cancer cells in the liver increased to 98.8 percent from 85 percent when doctors conducted trial operations with the artificial liver.Another start-up, Rokit, has developed a printer to generate organs. The material it uses can force cells to interact and form new functional tissue. The company says it plans to export the product worldwide.But to increase demand for artificial organs, just mimicking the exterior is not enough. They will need to have the same functions and change property over time in the way human organs do. A majority of local start-ups have yet to reach that level of sophistication.One U.S. company, Organovo, has made a printer that can produce cells which undergo cellular senescence and death, much as they would in living human tissue.Another clinical area that could be facilitated by advanced technologies is rehabilitation. In a rapidly aging society like Korea’s, the demand for robots to help people walk and move will likely grow.The rehabilitation robot market’s size stood at $233 million in 2014, but it’s expected to jump to $1.1 billion in 2021, a whopping 472 percent increase, according to market tracker Research and Markets.Neofect, a medical start-up, has combined entertainment and technology to help people who suffer from neurological disorders and stroke restore movement in their body. It has created a glove fitted with bending sensors that can be hooked up to Neofact’s software platform, where users can play sports and arcade games, kind of like a Nintendo Wii.“My father and uncle suffered strokes, so after learning gamification techniques, artificial intelligence and sensing, I thought it would be great if I could apply them to help stroke patients rehabilitate better,” said Ban Ho-young, CEO of Neofect.The National Rehabilitation Hospital in Korea has conducted clinical research using the smart glove and says it has shown better clinical outcomes than conventional therapy for stroke patients. The product has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and people can rent it there for $99 a month.But Neofact’s entry into the United States means there are several other companies hot on its tail. Well-known players include AlterG and Kinetic Muscles, both U.S. manufacturers, and Hocoma, a Swiss company.“The global rehabilitation robotics market is highly competitive, with the presence of numerous global and regional players offering a wide variety of robotic therapies depending on their medical application,” Research and Markets said.Despite the challenges, Ban said the company will expand the range of its products to serve different body parts, with an annual sales target of 10 billion won.The company posted 2 billion won in revenue last year.BY PARK EUN-JEE [park.eunjee@joongang.co.kr]1997년 공상 과학 영화 ‘가타카’는 모든 질병이 사라진 세상을 그리고 있다. 영화 속 세상은 혈우병·암·근이영양증 등 불치병으로 여겨졌던 모든 질병이 사라진 곳이다.그곳에서 사람들은 유전적으로 완벽한 인간과 유전병을 지닌 병약한 인간으로 엄격하게 나뉜다. 영화 속에는 돌연변이에 의한 유전병을 없애는 도구가 나온다.그로부터 20년이 지난 현재, 과학자들은 ‘크리스퍼 유전자 가위(CRISPR/Cas9)’라는 유전자 편집 기술을 통해 희귀병과 불치병의 완치에 다가가고 있다.사이언스지가 2015년 ‘올해의 혁신’으로 선정한 이 기술을 활용하면 전례 없이 쉽고 정확하게 , 그리고 상대적으로 저렴한 비용으로 유전자를 절단하거나 교체할 수 있다.크리스퍼 유전자 가위 기술은 Cas9로 불리는 효소와 가이드 RNA를 통해 특정 위치에 있는 유전자를 잘라낸다. 유전자 가위 기술은 약물 치료에 비해 질병 재발 가능성을 감소시킬 수 있다.4차 산업혁명이라는 개념을 대중화한 독일 경제학자 클라우스 슈밥은 유전자 편집 기술이 바이오 프린팅 의료용 로봇과 함께 미래 의료의 핵심이 될 것으로 전망했다.크리스퍼 유전자 가위 기술은 유전자 오류를 제거할 수 있고, 유전병이 제거된 ‘맞춤형 아기’를 만드는 데도 사용될 수 있다. 하지만 이 경우 윤리적인 문제가 제기될 수 있다.전 세계의 대학·연구소·생명공학 회사들은 치료 목적의 유전자 가위 기술 상용화를 위해 박차를 가하고 있다.수익성도 기대된다. 인도의 의학 전문 컨설팅 업체인 ‘오캄스 비즈니스 리서치 앤 컨설팅’에 따르면 유전자 편집 기술의 시장 규모는 2022년 23억 달러에 달할 전망이다.한국의 ‘툴젠’도 크리스퍼 유전자 가위 기술을 비롯 다양한 게놈 편집 기술을 보유한 이 분야 선두 주자다. 이 회사 김종문 대표는 툴젠이 암, 혈우병, 샤르코 마리 투스병, 노인성 황반변성 등을 위한 크리스퍼 유전자 가위 기술을 개발하고 있다고 말했다. 김 대표는 “유전자 교정(편집)의 주 타겟은 지난 50년 동안 만연했던 유전 질환"이라고 말했다.한국의 대기업 계열사들도 유전자 편집 기술 개발에 대한 투자에 나서고 있다. 그 중 일부는 특별한 동기가 있는 것처럼 보인다. 삼성 이건희 회장과 그의 조카인 이재현 CJ그룹 회장은 불치병으로 알려진 ‘샤르코 마리 투스’ 병을 앓고 있다.삼성서울병원은 툴젠과 파트너십을 체결하고 샤르코 마리 투스 병 치료를 위한 유전자 교정 연구를 하기로 했다. 암 치료는 녹십자셀과 함께 공동연구 중이다.툴젠의 지난해 매출은 20억 원. 아직 개발 초기 단계로 매출 규모는 크지 않다. 하지만 미래 전망은 밝다는 게 관계자들의 말이다.서울대 화학과 김진수 교수는 “대부분의 질병이 유전자 돌연변이로 발생하기 때문에 크리스퍼 유전자 가위 기술의 적용 범위는 유전병에만 국한되지 않는다”며 “이론적으로 유전자 오류에서 비롯된 모든 질병 치료가 가능하다”고 말했다.유전자 편집은 더 나은 농작물을 생산하거나, 특정 기능이 강화된 동물을 만들어 낼 수도 있다. 김 교수 역시 유전자 편집으로 여러 가지 작물과 동물을 만들었다. 근육량 많은 돼지, 올레인산 많은 콩 등이다. 근육량이 많은 돼지는 지방이 적은 고기를 생산할 수 있고, 올레인산이 많은 콩은 몸에 좋은 기름을 많이 생산할 수 있다.유전자 편집 기술은 지난 수십 년 전부터 있었다. 하지만 크리스퍼 이전의 기술들은 여러 가지 단점 때문에 현재와 같은 기대를 불러일으키지는 못했다.LG 경제연구원의 김은정 연구원은 “1세대 유전자 편집 기술인 ‘징크핑거’는 유전자 오류를 잡아내는 정확도가 낮고 설계 비용이 높다는 단점이 있었다. 2세대 기술인 ‘탈렌’은 크기가 커서 세포 내 주입이 어렵다는 단점이 있었다”고 말했다.반면 크리스퍼 기술을 활용하면 수 개월 걸리던 설계를 며칠로 줄일 수 있고, 비용도 수 천 달러에서 30달러 정도로 낮출 수 있다.크리스퍼 기술을 상용화하려는 글로벌 경쟁은 치열하다. 미국과 중국은 대규모 투자와 획기적인 규제 완화를 통해 이 분야 산업 육성에 적극 나서고 있다.김진수 교수가 이끄는 연구팀은 2013년에 크리스퍼 유전자 가위가 인간 세포에도 쓰일 수 있다는 것을 밝혔다. 하지만 한국은 이 분야에서 미국과 중국에 뒤처지고 있다. 한국의 경우 유전자 편닙 연구 대부분을 동물 실험으로 제한한다.유전자 편집 분야의 선두 업체들은 대부분 미국과 유럽 업체들로, 대학들과 협력하고 있다.미국의 ‘에디타스 메디슨’ ‘인텔리아 테라퓨틱스’, 스웨덴의 ‘크리스퍼 테라퓨틱스’가 대표적이다. 에디타스 메디슨의 경우 4300만 달러를 투자받은 후 2015년 구글벤처스 등으로 구성된 투자 컨소시엄으로부터 1억2000만 달러를 추가로 조달받았다.‘오캄스 비즈니스 리서치 앤 컨설팅’은 보고서를 통해 “크리스퍼 기술의 가장 큰 시장은 북미 지역으로, 높은 수준의 연구기관과 연구결과를 보유하고 있다”고 밝혔다.하지만 성장 가능성은 아시아 지역이 더 크다. 보고서는 "아시아 태평양 지역은 연구 기관의 수와 신약 발명 증가로 인해 앞으로 가장 빠른 속도로 성장할 것으로 예상된다"고 전망했다.중국은 아시아 선두 국가가 되기 위해 노력하고 있다. 다소 극단적이거나 논란이 많은 연구도 진행 중이다. 중국 과학자들은 크리스퍼 유전자 가위를 인간에게 세계 최초로 적용했다. 간암 환자에게 변형된 유전자 세포를 주입했던 것이다.유전자 편집 기술에 대한 관심이 커지고 있지만 많은 의사들은 여전히 일반 외과 수술이 향후 수 십 년 동안 주된 치료법이 될 것으로 본다. 아직 유전자 편집 기술은 초기 발달 단계에 있고 윤리적 논란도 있는 상태다.수술 분야의 혁신도 다양한 방식으로 이뤄지고 있다. 3D 바이오 프린팅 기술은 인공 피부, 뼈, 세포 조직 등을 만들어 내고 있다.미국 컨설팅 회사 ‘그랜드 뷰 리서치’에 따르면 기술이 더욱 더 정교해짐에 따라 바이오 프린팅 시장은 2022년까지 약 1억8200만 달러 규모에 달할 것으로 예상된다.한국의 스타트업과 병원들도 바이오 프린팅 기술 개발에 뛰어들고 있다. 서울대학교병원의 병원 내 스타트업 ‘메디칼아이피’는 3D 프린팅을 이용해 실리콘으로 만들어진 인공 간을 개발했다.이 회사 박상준 대표(서울대병원 교수)는 “인공 간으로 시범 수술을 했을 때 암 세포 제거 성공 확률이 85%퍼센트에서 98.8%퍼센트로 높아졌다”고 말했다.또 다른 스타트업 ‘로킷’은 인공 장기를 만들 수 있는 프린터를 개발했다. 로킷이 만든 프린터는 세포들의 상호 작용을 통해 기능성 세포 조직을 만들어 낼 수 있다. 로킷은 향후 전 세계로 수출할 계획이라고 한다.하지만 인공 장기에 대한 수요가 늘어나려면 외형이 비슷한 것만으로는 부족하다. 인간 장기처럼 시간이 지나면서 그 성질이 바뀔 필요도 있다.미국 ‘오르가노보’는 인간의 세포 조직과 비슷하게 퇴화하고 죽는 세포를 만드는 프린터를 만들었다.발전된 기술이 적용될 수 있는 또 다른 의료 분야는 재활 치료다. 한국 같은 급속한 고령화 사회에서 사람들이 걷고 이동하는 것을 돕는 로봇에 대한 수요는 증가할 가능성이 높다. 시장 조사기관인 ‘리서치 앤 마켓’은 재활 로봇 시장 규모가 2014년 2억3300만 달러에서 2021년 11억 달러로 늘어날 것으로 전망했다.한국의 의료 스타트업 ‘네오팩트’는 엔터테인먼트 기능을 결합한 기술로 신경 질환 및 뇌졸중 환자의 재활을 돕는다. 소프트웨어와 연동된 센서 기술을 활용한 장갑을 개발했다. 이 장갑을 활용하면 환자들은 닌텐도 게임 ‘위’를 하는 것처럼 스포츠나 오락 게임을 할 수 있다.“아버지와 삼촌이 뇌졸증을 앓았다”는 네오팩트 반호영 대표는 “게임 기술과 인공지능 센싱 기능 등을 배우면서 이런 기술들이 뇌졸증 환자의 재활을 돕는데 사용되면 좋겠다고 생각했다”고 말했다.한국 국립재활원은 임상실험을 통해 이 스마트 장갑을 사용한 뇌졸중 환자의 경우 일반 치료를 받은 환자보다 더 높은 치료 효과를 나타냈다고 평가했다. 이 제품은 미국 식약처에 승인도 획득했다. 한 달에 99 달러를 내면 대여할 수 있다.네오팩트 외에 스마트 장갑 같은 재활 지원 기기를 개발하는 회사로는 미국 ‘알터지’ ‘키네틱 머슬스’, 스위스의 ‘호코마’ 등이 있다. 리서치 앤 마켓은 “글로벌 재활 로봇 시장은 경쟁이 치열하다. 다양한 회사들이 여러 가지 로봇을 필요에 맞게 제공하고 있다”고 분석했다.한편 네오팩트 반 대표는 “다양한 신체 부위의 재활을 돕는 제품을 만들기 위해 제품 라인업을 늘릴 것”이라고 말했다. 또 올해 매출은 지난해 매출 약 20억 원에서 5배로 늘어난 100억원이라고 밝혔다.박은지 기자 park.eunjee@joongang.co.kr