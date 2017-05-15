Kia celebrates 5 million sales of its popular K-series

Combined shipments of K-series automobiles by Kia Motors Corp. reached 5 million units, the company said Sunday.Korea’s No. 2 carmaker said the accumulated sales of the K-series sedans reached around 4.1 million units at overseas markets and 920,000 units at home through April this year.Of the cars sold overseas, 1.28 million units were produced in Korea, while the remainder were manufactured at foreign facilities.First released in November 2009, the K-series sedans have been taking up more than 30 percent of Kia’s shipments every year since 2013.The most popular K-series sedan was the K5, which posted accumulated sales of 1.93 million units over the cited period, followed by the K3 with 1.78 million units and the K2 with 840,509.Kia Motors has been seeking to add more models to the K-series, including the K5 hybrid, to grab a wider scope of customers.“The K-series has pushed up Kia Motors’ global reputation by becoming the company’s flagship sedan series,” an official from the company said. “We plan to beef up the series’ competitiveness by releasing new models.” YONHAP