LIG Nex1 contributes to flood relief in Colombia

On March 31, LIG Nex1 delivered $20,000 to the Colombian Embassy in Seoul to support recovery efforts in the southwestern region of Putumayo after heavy rains caused severe flooding and landslides.The disaster led to the deaths of 262 people, including 43 children, and damaged the homes of some 500 families. The president of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos, declared a state of emergency.As a defense contractor, LIG Nex1 has focused its charitable activities on veterans. The company has established a partnership with Seoul National Cemetery, hired veterans to its workforce, improved dormitories for children of veterans and offered scholarships to children of military service members who have died on duty.The contributions are not just domestic but international as well. In 2010, the company donated $100,000 to flood relief efforts in Atlantico, Colombia. In 2014, it gave $30,000 to the Korean War Veteran Society in Colombia (Asociacion de Veteranos de la Guerra de Corea).Colombia was the only Latin American nation to participate in the Korean War, and its troops played a major role in many battles. Based on this history of friendship, the two countries have a memorandum of understanding in defense cooperation.Last August, a free trade agreement between the two countries took effect, confirming Colombia as one of Korea’s major partners.“Seventy years ago, Colombia helped us gain freedom and prosperity,” said Kwon Hee-won, CEO of LIG Nex 1. “Now, it’s time for us to give back.“We are thankful that Korea and Colombia have maintained their friendship for a long time and hope to retain such a relationship for many more years to come.”BY KIM KYU-EUN [kim.kyueun@joongang.co.kr]