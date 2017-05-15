Rebuilding trust (국문)

A telephone conversation between President Moon Jae-in and Chinese President Xi Jinping has initiated restoration of the Korea-China relations. One remaining challenge is the Thaad deployment. The source of the problem, which brought the relationship to the worst, remains. But, does Beijing demand that Korea retract the Thaad system? There are signs that it may not be the case.
Recently, a Chinese think tank hosted a conference in Beijing. A major figure with a military background said that the new Korean administration needs to explicitly clarify at least one of the following: Firstly, changing the radar system. Secondly, allowing China to verify the radar system. Thirdly, declaring not to join the missile defense system initiated by the United States and Japan. Fourthly, clearly stating that Thaad is not aimed at China.
It is Korea’s position that Thaad is not aimed at China, a stance that the Park Geun-hye administration had consistently and clearly stated. Then, why is the Chinese official bringing this up? An attendee explained. “After Park came to Tiananmen Gate, the Korean government acted as if it will consult China on every issue. It claimed that nothing had been decided, only to [quickly make up their minds.] Now, China thinks that the Korean government cannot be trusted.”
I heard a similar view from Beijing University professor and prominent Chinese political scientist Jia Qingguo.
Q. Is there another option that China would accept other than reversing the Thaad deployment?
A. I believe there is. For example, Korea could use low-intensity radar. Korea claims that the Thaad radar has a range of 600 to 800 kilometers (372 to 497 miles) and won’t affect China. But Chinese experts say 2,000 kilometers. Korea and the United States should verify the 600-kilometer range in a way that China can trust.
Seoul proposed a meeting to explain the issue, but Beijing refused to talk.
Beijing does not fully trust Korea. A higher figure should make the proposal again. China needs a way to verify the capacity of the radar. Chinese experts think that the radar probing range may be 600 kilometers for now but could be changed to 2,000 kilometers anytime. The key is to find a solution that can assure China.
Piecing together their words, we can easily deduce the solution the Chinese experts have in mind. Then, the remaining task is finding a compromise through earnest discussion. It may not be simple, but it is not impossible. What’s more difficult is restoring the broken trust. We need to build it back up, one brick at a time. It may be slow, but we need to carefully build the relationship thinking about the long-term. It turns out that the problem is the trust, not Thaad.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 13, Page 26
*The author is the Beijing bureau chief of the JoongAng Ilbo.
YEH YOUNG-JUNE
문재인-시진핑 통화로 한ㆍ중 관계 복원의 물꼬는 트인 셈이다. 남은 문제는 단 하나, 고고도미사일방어(THAADㆍ사드) 체계다. 역대 최상이라던 한·중 관계를 최악으로 떨어뜨린 문제의 근원은 그대로 남아 있다. 중국은 여전히 ‘일관되고 명확하게’ 반대한다는 입장이다. 그렇다면 중국은 이미 배치가 진행된 사드를 되물리라고 끝까지 주장할까. 그렇지 않을 수도 있다는 신호들이 감지되고 있다.
중국의 한 관변 싱크탱크가 주최하는 토론회가 최근 베이징에서 열렸다. 군 출신의 ‘중량급 인사’가 이렇게 말했다고 한다. “한국 신정부는 다음 사항 중 적어도 하나는 명시적으로 밝혀야 한다. 첫째, 레이더 시스템을 교체하는 것. 둘째, 중국으로 하여금 레이더 시스템을 검증할 수 있도록 하는 것. 셋째, 미ㆍ일이 주도하는 미사일방어(MD) 체제에 가입하지 않겠다고 선언하는 것. 넷째, 사드가 중국을 겨냥하지 않는다고 명확히 천명하는 것이다.”
다른 건 몰라도 사드가 중국을 겨냥하는 게 아니라는 것이야말로 박근혜 정부가 누누이 밝힌 ‘일관되고 명확한’ 우리 입장 아닌가. 그럼에도 중국 인사는 왜 이 얘기를 꺼냈을까. 한 참석자의 설명은 이렇다. “천안문 망루에까지 와서 모든 걸 중국과 상의할 것처럼 하던 한국 정부가, 끝까지 아무것도 결정된 게 없다더니 하루아침에 우리 뒤통수를 쳤다. 그때부터 한국 정부가 무슨 말을 해도 믿을 수 없다는 인식이 퍼졌다."
중국의 대표적 정치학자인 자칭궈(賈慶國) 베이징대 교수와의 인터뷰에서도 비슷한 말을 들었다.
-사드 철회 말고는 중국이 받아들일 수 있는 방법이 없나.
“있을 것이다. 가령 저성능 레이더를 사용하는 방법이 있다. 한국은 사드 레이더의 탐측 범위가 600~800㎞여서 중국에 영향이 크지 않다고 한다. 하지만 중국 전문가들은 2000㎞라고 한다. 누구 말이 맞나. 한ㆍ미는 탐측 범위가 600㎞란 사실을 믿을 수 있게 해야 한다. ”
-한국 정부가 그 문제를 설명하기 위한 대화 제의를 했는데 중국 정부가 거절한 것으로 알고 있다.
“신뢰가 충분하지 않아서다. 더 고위층에서 다시 제안할 필요가 있다. 중국이 검증할 수단이 있어야 한다. 레이더 탐측 범위가 600㎞라 해도 언제든지 2000㎞로 변경할 수 있다고 중국 전문가들은 생각한다. 문제는 중국을 안심시킬 해법을 찾는 것이다. ”
이런 말들을 종합하면 중국 전문가들이 생각 중인 해법을 어렵지 않게 짐작할 수 있다. 그렇다면 남은 과제는 진지한 협의를 통해 절충점을 찾아내는 것이다. 간단치야 않겠지만 그렇다고 불가능한 일은 아니다.
더 어려운 건 한 번 금 간 믿음을 회복하는 일이다. 무너진 탑의 벽돌 한 장 한 장을 다시 쌓아올려야 한다. ‘역대 최상’이란 신기루를 좇아 서두르다 보면 곳곳에 균열이 생길 수 있다. 더디더라도 길게 보고 찬찬히 기반을 다져야 한다. 알고 보니 문제는 사드가 아니라 신뢰에 있었던 것이다.
예영준 베이징 총국장