A good start (국문)
문 대통령의 산뜻한 첫걸음, 물밑 혼선은 경계해야
May 15,2017
The new president has made a splash with his new and refreshing ways. The president carries his own tray in the cafeteria at the Blue House and has lunch amongst the general staff, a rare and refreshing sight for a weary public. The staff appeared to be uncomfortable with the presence of President Moon Jae-in, and yet it was a symbol of a departure from the authoritarian habits of his disgraced predecessor. In another scene, President Moon strolled with a group of aides with take-out coffees in their hands. The president and aides talking freely is, in fact, something the public longed to see after the years of Park Geun-hye, who had trouble talking to anyone outside her tight, inner circle.
Moon posts his daily schedule on his social media page. The contrast with his predecessor — even her aides did not know her whereabouts at times — was enough to raise hopes for a new type of leadership. Moon should go on sharing the presidential schedule with the public.
His appointments have also raised hopes. He appointed a woman as his secretary in charge of personnel and recruited a career bureaucrat as a secretary to oversee general affairs of the presidential office instead of a close aide. The conservative administrations under former presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye came under fire from their beginnings because the presidents surrounded themselves with loyalists. Moon has drawn lessons from the past and started off on the right foot.
But some moves have not been consistent. Moon said he would keep his secretariat to a minimum and give more authority to the cabinet. But from the structure so far, the presidential office has gotten bigger.
There are other hiccups. Cho Kuk, senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, reiterated that the president and government won’t meddle in prosecution probes. But Moon ordered the prosecution to reopen investigations into the sinking of the Sewol ferry and the power abuse scandal of his predecessor, who is already behind bars. He signed executive orders to repeal previous government’s policies on state publication of history textbooks and a ban on a controversial song as an official anthem for commemorations of the 1980 popular uprising in Gwangju. Although it is right to reverse unjust policies, they are not as urgent as the North Korean nuclear issue, job creation, and normalization of relations with neighboring countries. Moon won’t be able to draw necessary support from the conservative opposition if he only sets out to reverse policies from the past.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 13, Page 26
참모들과 커피 들고 산책 모습 신선
과거에 매달리는 듯한 인상은 불편
대통령 문재인의 첫걸음이 산뜻하다. 어제 대통령이 청와대 직원식당에서 직접 식판에 음식을 담아 일반 직원들과 함께 점심 식사를 하는 모습은 낯선 만큼 신선했다. 이런 대통령에게 익숙하지 않은 직원들의 굳은 표정이 옥의 티이긴 했지만 분명 ‘탈(脫)권위’ 변화를 느낄 수 있게 하는 장면이었다. 문 대통령은 그제도 신임 수석, 비서관들과 오찬을 한 뒤 와이셔츠 차림에 테이크아웃 커피를 들고 청와대 경내를 산책하는 모습을 보였다. 자연스럽게 소매를 걷고 취향에 따라 음료를 마시며 웃고 있는 비서들이 등받이 없는 원통형 의자에 걸터앉은 대통령과 격의 없이 담소를 나누는 장면은 그토록 국민들이 기대해 온 열린 청와대의 모습이었다.
대통령의 일정을 소셜네트워크서비스(SNS)에 공개키로 한 것도 참신하다. 비서들조차 대통령의 소재를 모를 정도로 불통했던 전임자에 대한 반면교사겠지만, 위기 상황에서 신속한 리더십을 발휘하지 못해 불안했던 국민들을 안심시킬 수 있는 효율적인 대국민 소통 방법이다. 경호 문제상 어려움이 있을 수도 있겠지만 대통령의 일정은 앞으로도 지속적으로 공개하는 것이 옳다.
이 밖에 여성 인사수석을 임명해 양성평등 정책의 의지를 피력한 것과 노영민 전 더불어민주당 의원을 주중대사에 내정하는 등 핵심 측근들을 지근거리에 배치하지 않은 것, ‘비리의 길목’이던 청와대 총무비서관에 측근이 아닌 경제 관료를 임명한 것도 눈여겨볼 대목이다. 이명박·박근혜 정권이 인사의 첫 단추를 잘못 끼워 집권 초기의 국정 운영 동력을 스스로 상실한 것은 ‘인사가 만사’라는 진리의 방증이다. 이 같은 학습효과를 토대로 문제의 소지를 사전에 제거해 국정 추진력을 확보하겠다는 의지로 평가할 수 있다.
의아한 부분이 없는 것은 아니다. 문 대통령은 선거 때 비서진은 실무만 담당하고 국정 운영은 장관과 논의하는 장관책임제를 활용하겠다고 말했다. 하지만 그제 발표한 비서실 직제개편안대로라면 가뜩이나 큰 청와대 조직이 오히려 더 커졌다. 이런 식이라면 머지않아 각 수석들이 부처를 장악하려는 유혹에 빠지지 않을까 우려된다.
일부 물밑 혼선이 빚어질 조짐도 걱정스럽다. 그제 조국 민정수석은 여러 차례 "검찰의 수사를 지휘하지 않겠다"고 밝혔지만 문 대통령과 오찬 뒤에 세월호와 정윤회 문건 사건을 다시 수사하는 쪽으로 무게중심을 옮겼다. 문 대통령이 국정 농단 사건과 세월호 재조사에 이어, 5·18 기념식에서의 ‘임을 위한 행진곡’ 제창과 국정교과서 폐지 등을 우선적으로 지시한 것도 선뜻 이해가 되지 않는다. 방향은 다 옳다고 해도 과연 그것이 최우선 과제인지 의문이다. 북핵과 일자리, 주변국 관계 정상화 등 당장 풀어야 할 숙제가 산적해 있는데 과거에만 매달린다는 인상을 주고 있는 것이다. 그래서야 여소야대 국면에서 절실한 야당들의 협조를 받을 수 있을까 하는 우려도 나온다.