An early provocation (국문)

The new South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his rapprochement policy towards Pyongyang have been put to the test after North Korea fired a ballistic missile early Sunday morning. North Korea blasted off a missile — its seventh test this year — from the northwest city of Kusong that flew 700 kilometers (435 miles) before dropping into the East Sea.
In his fifth day in office, Moon reacted quickly to North Korea’s first provocation after his administration came to power. After being told of the missile launch 22 minutes after it took place by his chief of staff, Moon called in Kim Kwan-jin, chief presidential security adviser, and chaired a National Security Council meeting attended by senior security-related officials of the previous administration, including Defense Minister Han Min-koo, as Moon has yet to form a new cabinet.
The missile reached an altitude of more than 2,000 kilometers and flew for at least a half an hour. Experts believe it could have flown from 4,500 kilometers to 5,500 kilometers if it had been launched at a standard trajectory. An intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) usually has a range of more than 6,000 kilometers, which could reach Hawaii or Alaska. North Korea aims to develop an ICBM that can reach the western coast of America next and ultimately Washington and the eastern coast.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has utterly defied endeavors by the new South Korean government and the international community to seek a diplomatic solution to its weapons program. North Korea is pushing ahead with its agenda to gain international recognition as a nuclear-armed state and bargain directly with Washington by pointing an ICBM carrying a nuclear warhead at it.
Seoul and Washington responded discreetly to further study the repercussions. Beijing took it more personally as the missile was launched on the day President Xi Jinping opened an international conference introducing his Belt and Road Initiative. The Chinese foreign ministry issued a statement condemning the missile test. Xi told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that the two should play a key role to find a solution.
Seoul must cool-headedly assess North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs. It must cement ties with the U.S. and other governments to demonstrate a will to stop North Korea’s weapons development.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 15, Page 34
잠잠하던 북한이 미사일 도발을 또다시 재개했다. 북한은 어제 오전 5시27분 평안북도 구성 일대에서 동해를 향해 탄도미사일 1발을 발사했다. 올들어 7번째 발사이지만 새 정부 들어서는 첫 도발이다. 대화와 대북압박을 병행하는 문재인 정부의 대북정책에 대한 첫 시험대이기도 하다. 그러나 문 대통령은 이날 북한의 미사일 발사에 신속하게 대처했다. 임종석 대통령 비서실장이 북한의 미사일 발사 22분만에 문 대통령에게 보고했다. 문 대통령은 임 실장이 좀더 상세한 상황을 보고하려 하자 김관진 청와대 안보실장이 직접 보고하라고 주문했다고 한다. 그러면서 국가안보회의(NSC)를 소집하되 한민국 국방장관 등 지난 정부에서 임명됐던 안보관련 장관들도 참석하도록 지시했다. 이는 안보와 관련해서는 신ㆍ구 정치의 이견이 있을 수 없다는 일치된 모습을 보여준 것으로 판단된다.
북한이 이날 발사한 미사일은 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 초기 단계로 판단돼 우려된다. 이 미사일은 높은 각도로 발사돼 고도 2000㎞ 이상 치솟은 뒤 700여㎞를 30분 가량 비행했다고 한다. 일부 구간에서의 속도는 마하 15(음속 15배)이상이었던 것으로 파악됐다. 전문가들에 따르면 이 미사일은 적어도 4500㎞를 비행할 수 있고 정상각도로 발사할 경우 ICBM의 최소 기준인 5500㎞ 이상 날아갈 수 있는 것으로 분석됐다. 북한 ICBM의 1차 목표인 하와이와 알래스카를 타격할 수 있는 수준이라는 것이다. 북한은 예상보다 빠르게 미사일을 개발하고 있는데 머지않아 2차 목표인 미국 서해안, 3차 목표인 워싱턴 등 동부지역에 닿는 ICBM까지 개발할 전망이다.
북한의 이번 미사일 발사는 대화를 통한 해결책을 모색하는 정부와 국제사회의 노력을 무시하는 김정은 위원장의 폭력적인 행동이다. 북한이 의도한대로 나아가는 이른바 북한판 ‘닥치고 핵보유국’추진이다. 북한이 핵탄두를 장착한 ICBM을 개발해 미국과 정상회담을 추진하려는 전략목표가 반영된 것으로 판단된다. 핵장착 ICBM으로 미ㆍ북 정상회담을 통해 평화협정을 체결하고 한국을 고립시키려는 의도라는 것이다.
북한의 이같은 행동에 한ㆍ미 정부는 일단 신중한 입장이다. 북한의 미사일 발사가 의외로 성공적이어서 앞으로 가져올 파장을 감안한 듯하다. 그러나 중국은 크게 반발했다. 시진핑 주석이 중국의 운명을 놓고 추진하는 일대일로(一帶一路ㆍ육상ㆍ해상 실크로드)회의를 개막하는 첫날 북한이 미사일을 발사했기 때문이다. 중국 외교부는 “북한의 미사일 발사에 반대한다”는 성명을 냈다. 시진핑 주석도 “러시아와 정치적 해법을 찾고 있다”고 밝혔다.
북한의 이번 미사일 발사를 계기로 우리는 북한을 냉정하게 바라봐야 한다.새 정부는 멈추지 않는 북한의 핵ㆍ미사일 개발과 그 결과를 다시 한번 평가해볼 필요가 있다. 한미동맹과 국제공조를 통해 북한이 핵과 미사일로는 성공할 수 없다는 점을 분명이 보여줘야 한다.