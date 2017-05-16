Boy miracle of Garibong-dong (국문)

Higher education is important, however some prominent figures did not graduate from college but became successful through extraordinary effort.
LG Vice Chairman Jo Seong-jin graduated from a technical high school, joined Goldstar in 1976 and devoted his life to washing machines. Ajou University president Kim Dong-yeon graduated from a commercial high school, worked for a bank, passed the civil service exam and rose to a ministerial-level position as the director of the Office for Government Coordination.
They are the legends of high school graduates. Later, Kim received his Ph.D. in the United States, but he is still referred to as a successful high school graduate.
Bang Jun-hyuk is the founder and board chairman of Netmarble Games, Korea’s largest mobile game producer. He was born to a poor family in Garibong-dong, Seoul, in 1968. When he was in elementary school, he made money by delivering newspapers to pay for his after-school classes. As the family was still struggling, he dropped out of high school in the second year. He worked for a small company, but only simple tasks were given to the middle-school graduate. But he did not give up. “I must have a dream to become successful,” he thought, and started his own business.
After much effort, he made a great success with Netmarble, which he founded in 2000 at age 32 with 100 million won ($89,000) and eight employees. The company is listed on the Kospi, and the market capitalization is 13.726 trillion won, the 21st largest. Bang’s shares are worth 3.3588 trillion won, making him the sixth biggest individual stockholder in the country.
He is the boy miracle of Garibong-dong.
The American magazine Forbes highlighted Bang. Steve Jobs, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg dropped out of college, but they are not described as “high school graduates.” But the Forbes’ article on Bang is titled “High School Dropout To Billionaire Status.” Bang is a rare case in the cut-throat world of business.
He has had risky moments. When Bang left the company in 2006, the company had failed in the online game business and was in crisis. When Bang returned in 2011, he took three months to come up with a strategy to target mobile games with a goal of 1 trillion won in revenue by 2016. By targeting smartphones, he made the company an industry giant.
Bang gets ideas from books and online. He promotes employees based on competency, not their backgrounds, and values sincere communication. When a new employee asked him if he was born with a silver spoon in his mouth, he responded that his was a dirt spoon, saying, “I’ve never lived in a house I owned until I grew up.”
He stresses the value of having dreams and willpower. His success is not luck or myth. It is the outcome of focus, drive, challenge and sweat. We need other boys from Garibong-dong. A fair and just nation is one where people can succeed on competency and effort, not academic background.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 15, Page 35
*The author is an editorial writer of the JoongAng Ilbo.
YANG YOUNG-YU
형편이 어려워 대학 진학은 못했지만 각고의 노력으로 성공한 유명 인사에겐 '학력' 꼬리표가 따라붙는다. 공고를 나와 1976년 금성사에 입사해 평생을 세탁기에 매달려 온 조성진 LG전자 부회장, 상고를 졸업하고 은행에 다니다 고시에 합격해 장관급인 국무조정실장까지 거친 김동연 아주대 총장은 ‘고졸 신화’의 상징이다. 김 총장은 미국에서 박사 학위까지 받았지만 여전히 그리 불린다. 고난을 극복한 감동이 큰 때문이다.
그런 울림이 또 있다. 국내 최대 모바일게임 업체인 넷마블게임즈의 창업자 방준혁 이사회 의장이다. 68년 서울 가리봉동에서 태어난 소년은 가난했다. 벌집촌과 쪽방촌이 즐비한 동네였다. 소년은 초등생 때 학원에 다니고 싶어 신문 배달을 했다. 사정은 나아지지 않았다. 고2 때 자퇴를 했다. 중소기업에 취직했지만 중졸자가 할 일은 뻔했다. 사업도 해봤지만 실패했다. 그래도 포기하지 않았다. '꿈을 꿔야 성공한다'고 생각했다. 창업이었다.
신산(辛酸)한 시절을 보낸 그가 2000년 32세에 자본금 1억원, 직원 8명으로 창업한 넷마블이 잭팟을 터뜨렸다. 코스피에 상장된 회사의 시가총액은 13조7260억원으로 전체 21위, 방 의장 보유 주식은 3조3588억원으로 개인 6위에 올랐다. 가리봉동 소년의 '기적'이다.
미국 경제 전문지 포브스도 방 의장을 주목했다. 대학을 다니다 중퇴한 스티브 잡스와 빌 게이츠, 마크 저커버그도 최종 학력은 고졸이다. 하지만 '고졸' 꼬리표는 없다. 그런데 포브스는 이례적으로 방 의장 기사에 '고교 중퇴(high school drop out)'라는 제목을 달았다. 냉혹한 정글의 세계에서 억만장자가 된 그가 독특했던 게다.
위기가 없었던 것은 아니다. 방 의장이 2006년 회사를 떠난 후 회사는 온라인게임 사업 실패로 난파 직전이었다. 2011년 복귀한 그는 3개월 장고 끝에 '모바일게임'과 '2016년 매출 1조원'이란 카드를 던졌다. 스마트폰 시대를 겨냥한 파괴적 혁신이 회사를 최강자로 만든 것이다.
방 의장은 책과 온라인에서 아이디어를 얻는다. 학력을 보지 않는 능력 중심 인사와 진솔한 소통을 내세운다. 신입사원이 "금수저냐"고 묻자 "나는 진품 흙수저다. 성인이 될 때까지 내 집에서 살아본 적이 없었다"며 꿈과 의지를 강조했다. 그의 성공은 행운도, 신화도 아니다. 집념·추진력·도전·땀의 결실이다. 제2, 제3의 가리봉동 소년이 나와야 한다. 학력·학벌보다 실력과 노력이 통하는 곳, 그게 정의로운 나라다.
양영유 논설위원