Be on alert (국문)
May 16,2017
Europol, the European Union’s police agency, on Sunday said more than 200,000 ransomware attacks affected computers in over 150 countries during the weekend, disrupting hospital, corporate and public administrative work on an unprecedented scale.
At least five hospitals and companies in Korea were affected by the malware infection. Cinema operator CGV said that some of its theater servers have been infected. The ransomware, dubbed WannyCrypt or WannaCry, locks down all the files on an infected computer and asks the computer’s administrator for money to regain access.
The attack is a cyber crime demanding payment by taking data as hostage. The international community must closely cooperate to track down those behind the attacks.
The malware is believed to have spread from Britain’s National Health Service and spilled over other European countries and as far as Russia, China, India, and Korea.
The attack, which takes advantage of a Windows vulnerability, is not simple to solve. The computer or operating system of a mobile device can be reformatted, but there is no guarantee the data can be restored upon receiving a decryption key. Payment also does not ensure full recovery of their files. Victims are advised to report to the public authorities instead of individually paying the hackers.
Experts believe there will be more damage reported in Korea as many may not have properly turned off their computers on Friday. Computer users are advised not to open an unfamiliar file. The malware can spread through opening a URL link or video file.
The authorities must alert the public of the cyberattack. Security companies should help update software to strengthen protection. Individuals should make it a habit to regularly back up their important files.
In a world where cyber attacks are constantly evolving, everyone must be alert and prepared.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 15, Page 34
지난 12일(현지시간) 이후 영국·러시아 등 유럽을 중심으로 세계 약 100개국에서 12만 건 이상의 랜섬웨어 공격이 발생해 병원·기업·정부기관 등의 업무가 마비되거나 차질을 빚었다. 국내에서도 대학병원과 기업 등 최소 5곳에서 비슷한 감염 징후가 보고됐다. 랜섬웨어는 모바일이나 PC에 침투해 시스템을 잠그거나 데이터를 암호화해 열리지 않게 한 뒤 이를 푸는 대가로 금품을 요구한다. 이런 악성 프로그램의 개발과 유포는 인질극이나 다름없는 사이버 중범죄다. 국제사회가 공조해 범인을 색출하고 엄중히 다스려야 한다.
더 큰 문제는 랜섬웨어를 해결할 방법이 마땅하지 않다는 점이다. PC나 모바일을 포맷해 쓸 수 있지만 데이터는 포기해야 한다. 몸값을 주고 해독 키를 받아 데이터를 복구할 수는 있다. 하지만 유괴범과 타협하는 것과 마찬가지인 이런 대응은 재발만 부추길 뿐이다. 게다가 돈을 준다고 해독 키를 받는다는 보장도 없다. 따라서 해커의 요구에 사적으로 따르지 말고 준정부기관인 한국인터넷진흥원에 신고해 공적으로 대응하는 게 바람직하다.
한국의 경우 기업과 공공기관이 쉬는 주말과 겹쳐 피해 보고가 적은 것으로 보인다. 하지만 대부분의 기업과 관공서가 근무를 재개하는 오늘부터 피해가 추가 확인될 가능성이 크다. 기업·관공서·병원·학교 등은 직원들이 출근 직후 수상한 첨부파일을 열거나 특정 사이트를 함부로 방문하지 않도록 미리 주의시켜야 한다. 랜섬웨어는 e메일 첨부파일을 열거나 파일 공유 사이트를 통해 전파되는 것은 물론 특정 웹사이트를 방문만 해도 공격받을 수 있다. 소셜네트워크서비스(SNS)의 단축 URL이나 사진을 통해서도 유포될 수 있다. 각별한 주의가 필요하다.
인터넷진흥원은 대처방법이 보다 많은 국민에게 전달되도록 발빠르게 움직여야 한다. 운영체제(OS)업체나 보안업체도 수시 업데이트를 통해 피해 방지에 앞장서야 한다. 개인 차원에선 중요 자료를 정기적으로 백업하는 습관을 들일 계기로 삼아야 한다. 다양한 사이버 공격에 데이터 피해를 최소화할 수 있는 지혜이기 때문이다.