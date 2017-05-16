A good diplomatic start (국문)

President Moon Jae-in plans to send five special emissaries to the United States, China, Japan, Russia and the European Union: Hong Seok-hyun, former chairman of the JoongAng Ilbo and its television network JTBC; former prime minister Lee Hae-chan; former Vice National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang; Song Young-gil, a lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party and former mayor of Incheon; and Cho Yoon-je, a professor at the graduate school of international studies at Sogang University, respectively.
We welcome Moon’s decision as it may help resolve the deepening security crisis on the Korean Peninsula. Given their expertise and connections in the countries they are traveling to, they deserve the title special presidential envoy at a critical time like this.
Moon had telephone conversations last week with leaders of our four most important partners and the EU to explain the direction and vision of the new government’s diplomacy and North Korea’s ever-increasing nuclear threat. Moon’s dispatching of those envoys is a follow-up measure to help those heads of state understand the new administration’s resolve to address the crisis.
Moon’s special envoy diplomacy reflects his intention to take on a leadership role in solving the nuclear dilemma. His order to send a presidential emissary even to the EU and Germany heralds full-fledged, multiparty diplomacy down the road.
South Korea faces a grim reality. North Korea once again tested a mid-range ballistic missile as China was hosting its international One Belt and One Road forum — and only three days after the launch of a new South Korean government. The North’s nuclear weapons and missiles have become an immediate security threat to us as they go beyond mere bluff.
Under such circumstances, it is crucial that the new government change Pyongyang’s attitudes and bring it to the negotiation table through cooperation from allies. Whether it be sanctions and pressure or dialogue and collaboration, they are pivotal means to solve the nuclear conundrum as there is no practical means to find a breakthrough to the deadlock now.
The government needs to facilitate communication with relevant parties through diplomacy. It could offer a turning point to address the myriad of diplomatic conflicts, including friction over the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) antimissile system. We hope Moon’s diplomacy helps settle the deepening crisis.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 16, Page 30
문재인 대통령이 미국에 홍석현 전 중앙일보·JTBC 회장, 중국에 이해찬 전 총리, 일본에 문희상 전 국회부의장, 러시아에 송영길 의원, 그리고 유럽연합(EU)과 독일에 조윤제 서강대 국제대학원 교수를 각각 특사로 파견하기로 내정했다. 특사 외교는 한반도 위기의 적극적인 해결 노력이라는 점에서 환영할 일이다. 특사들은 식견과 네트워크를 갖춘 비중 있는 인물로서 충분한 외교적인 격도 갖췄다.
문 대통령은 이미 지난주 이들 주요국 정상과 전화 통화를 하고 북핵 문제 등 핵심 사안과 관련한 외교 비전과 정책 방향을 설명했다. 이번에 그 후속조치로 특사를 보내 북핵 해결 의지와 구상을 관련국 국정 최고책임자들에게 직접 알리는 적극적인 노력에 나선 것이다. 문 대통령이 특사 외교에 시동을 건 것은 한반도 위기 해결에서 한국의 역할을 강화해 주도권을 행사하겠다는 의미로 보인다. 특히 4강은 물론 EU·독일에까지 특사를 파견하는 것은 다원·전방위 외교를 예고하는 대목이다.
현재 한반도의 안보 사정은 엄중하다. 중국에서 일대일로(一帶一路) 국제포럼이 개막되고 한국에선 남북대화를 손짓하는 문 대통령의 취임 나흘째였던 지난 13일 북한은 보란 듯이 중거리 미사일을 발사했다. 북한이 개발 중인 핵무기와 미사일은 이미 단순한 위협용이나 협상용 단계를 넘어 우리를 겨냥한 현실적이고 급박한 위협이 되고 있다.
이런 상황에서 북한의 태도를 변화시키고 대화의 장으로 불러내려면 주변국과의 튼튼한 공조가 무엇보다 중요하다. 제재와 압박이든 대화와 협력이든 국제 공조는 북핵 해결을 위한 핵심적 수단이다. 현재로선 그 외의 다른 현실적 방도를 찾기 어렵다. 따라서 대북 조치의 손발을 맞추기 위해서도 특사 외교를 통해 관련국들과 소통과 네트워크를 강화할 필요가 있다. 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계로 발생한 중국과의 갈등, 위안부 문제를 둘러싼 일본과의 불협화음 등 당면 외교 현안의 해법을 마련할 전환점이기도 하다. 문 대통령의 특사 외교가 한반도 위기 완화의 마중물이 되기를 기대한다.