Belarus booster

Vladimir Semashko, the deputy prime minister of Belarus, addresses investors and government officials at the Belarus Korea Investment and Economic Forum hosted by the Embassy of Belarus and the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday at the chamber’s headquarters in central Seoul. Semashko emphasized investment opportunities not only in Belarus and its tech, robotics and engineering sectors, but also in the five member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, of which Belarus is a member. The deputy prime minister highlighted SK Hynix’s entry into the Belarusian market and expressed desire for further cooperation between the two countries, especially on e-governance. [PARK SANG-MOON]