LG Chem has largest booth at plastics trade fair

LG Chem, Korea’s leading battery maker, will be participating at this year’s Chinaplas, the largest plastics and rubber trade fair in Asia, starting today, the company’s latest effort to further expand in the Chinese advanced materials market.The battery maker’s booth, one of the largest at the fair (408.5 square meters or 4,397.1 square feet), will be divided into five different sections with different themes to showcase the company’s diversified portfolio to potential customers in China.In the automotive zone, for instance, LG Chem will have a model automobile equipped with the company’s products such as solution styrene butadiene rubber (SSBR) tires. SSBR is a type of synthetic rubber using a lithium catalyst. Tires made from SSBR can provide better fuel efficiency and braking performance.In the comfort home zone, home appliances using LG Chem’s transparent arcrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) will be exhibited.By Choi Hyung-jo