Kia releases a plug-in hybrid version of the Niro

Kia Motors, the second largest motor company in Korea, released a new Niro, Kia’s hybrid crossover, on Monday. The new Niro is a plug-in hybrid.The new plug-in hybrid can travel as far as 840 kilometers (522 miles) when fully charged with electricity and gas, the auto maker said in a press release. Equipped with a lithium ion-polymer battery, the driving distance of the new car on the battery alone is 40 kilometers. The company showcased the vehicle at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year.The price of the basic trim of Niro PHEV starts at 33.05 million won ($29,377) excluding a government subsidy for hybrid vehicles. The company’s eco-friendly vehicle lineup will be completed when Kia rolls out a fully electric Niro sometime next year. Also released Monday was a Niro hybrid 2018, which has a larger trunk than its predecessor. Its price starts at 23.55 million won.By Choi Hyung-jo