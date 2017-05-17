Pak Se-ri to start post as television commentator

Pak Se-ri

Retired golf legend Pak Se-ri will soon begin her new career as a television commentator.SBS Golf, a local golf-only cable channel, said Tuesday that Pak will make her first appearance of the season on June 15 in the first round of the Kia Motors Korea Women’s Open Golf Championship, a major tournament on the Korea LPGA (KLPGA) Tour.An official with SBS Golf said Pak will handle several other KLPGA tournaments the rest of the season.Pak, who was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2007, remains the all-time leader among South Koreans with 25 career LPGA victories.She also won five major titles before retiring last fall.She served as the head coach of the South Korean women’s national team at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, where one of her players, Park In-bee, captured the gold medal.Pak made a few guest appearances in the TV booth during her playing career.“I wanted to be closer with the girls out there,” Pak said of her decision to join the SBS Golf crew. “As a longtime player, I want to be able to connect with fans and share my experience with viewers.”Yonhap