Gemutlichkeit

The Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry host a forum on Korea under new administration at Hotel President in Seoul on May 10. From right; Stefan Halusa, president of Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Ryu Kwon-ha, executive editor of the Korea JoongAng Daily; Rainer Heufers, managing director of SIAP Solutions; Stephan Auer, German ambassador to Seoul; Christoph Neidhart, a journalist of Suddeutsche Zeitung; and Yoon Deok-ryong, senior fellow at the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy. [KOREAN-GERMAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY]