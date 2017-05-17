Making child safety a priority (국문)

Since I am posted as a New York correspondent, I commute on State Route 9A along the Hudson River. It is an eight-lane highway equivalent to the Riverside Highway in Seoul. On this road, I spotted an interesting sight. When yellow school buses stopped near the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum, a military history museum established on a retired aircraft carrier, vehicles in all eight lanes stopped. A stop sign flipped out on the school bus. The heavy fine from passing a school bus stop sign results is one of the reasons all drivers stop. American society puts a priority on children’s safety.
On May 9, a school bus transporting Korean kindergartners crashed and burst into flames in Weihei, Shantung, and the tragic accident made me think about society’s safety awareness. The lack of safety awareness already warned of the catastrophe. Koreans are just as insensitive, mending the barn after the horse is stolen as we’ve witnessed in the aftermath of the Sewol ferry tragedy.
I looked up the regulations related to school buses in the United States. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)’s school bus guideline begins with the following: “The school bus is the safest vehicle on the road.” I want to discuss a few points that can make traveling on a school bus safer.
First, the design for school buses is conspicuous. They are painted yellow and have red lights on the front and back. And there must be a bold sign stating that it is a school bus. The stop signs on both sides of the vehicle are also required.
Safety features are installed inside as well. The emergency doors are located on both sides and in the back. Also, there is an emergency escape hatch on the ceiling that children can use if the bus is tipped to the side. Even if there was a fire in the front, as in the bus accident in Shantung, children could leave the bus immediately.
If the vehicle were turned upside down, the enhanced steel frame protects the children. Plates are added on the sides for enhanced safety at collision, and a fuel tank is installed in a cage to reduce the possibility of fire in an accident.
Despite the excessively tight safety regulations, four to six students using school buses die every year in the United States. It is less than 1 percent of total deaths in traffic accidents, but the NHTSA is accumulating data to strengthen safety for children.
While stuck in traffic due to the school bus, I asked my taxi driver when Children’s Day is in America. He responded, “Every day.” I propose abolishing Children’s Day starting next year, as did Bang Jeong-hwan, who came up with the idea. Grownups are too ambitious to hope that children will grow up to become the pillars of the nation by celebrating them only one day a year.
JoongAng Ilbo, , May 16, Page 34
*The author is the New York correspondent of the JoongAng Ilbo.
SHIM JAE-WOO
뉴욕 특파원으로 부임한 이후 허드슨 강변을 따라 놓인 9A 도로를 출퇴근길로 이용한다. 9A는 왕복 8차로 정도 되는 큰 도로다. 서울로 치면 88도로인 셈이다. 이 길에서 스쿨버스와 관련해 신기한 광경을 목격했다. 퇴역한 항공모함 인트레피드함을 이용해 조성한 박물관 길가에 노란색 스쿨버스가 정차하고, 현장학습하러 온 학생들을 내려 줄 때면 왕복 8차로를 다니던 차량이 일제히 정지한다. ‘정지’를 알리는 ‘스톱(STOP)’ 표지판이 날개처럼 펴지면서다. 스쿨버스 정지신호를 무시할 경우 날아오는 벌금이 상당한 것도 운전자를 정지하게 만드는 동력이겠지만 무엇보다 사회가 스쿨버스에 타고 있는 아이들 안전에 최우선의 가치를 두고 있음을 직감케 한다.
지난 9일 중국 산둥(山東)성 웨이하이(威海)에서 발생한 한국 유치원생 통학버스 화재 참사를 보면서 이 같은 생각이 더욱 확연해졌다. 통학버스 운행 자체를 안이하게 생각한 안전불감증이 비극을 예고한 것이나 다름없다. 세월호 비극을 겪은 한국의 안전불감증도 ‘소 잃고 외양간 고친다’는 점에서 중국과 별반 차이가 없다.
내친김에 스쿨버스와 관련된 미국 규정을 찾아봤다. 연방 자동차 안전규정을 책임지는 도로교통안전국(NHTSA)이 만든 규정의 첫 구절부터 눈길을 확 끈다. ‘도로에서 가장 안전한 차량(The Safest vehicle on the road)’. 이 같은 캐치프레이즈를 완성하기 위해 만들어진 규정 몇 가지만 소개한다.
우선 눈에 띄는 디자인이다. 멀리서도 스쿨버스임을 알아볼 수 있도록 노란색 컬러를 입히고 앞뒤로 빨간색 등을 장착했다. 그리고 스쿨버스임을 알리는 문구가 크게 있어야 한다. 양쪽 방향의 진행 차량을 모두 멈추게 할 수 있는 스톱 표지판도 필수다.
내부적으론 안전을 지향하는 디자인이 곳곳에 채택됐다. 비상구의 위치가 특히 그렇다. 양옆은 물론 뒤로도 나갈 수 있는 비상구가 있다. 심지어 천장에도 비상구가 달려 있어 차가 옆으로 기울어졌을 경우 쉽게 탈출할 수 있다. 산둥성 버스사고처럼 앞쪽에서 화재가 발생하더라도 아이들이 금방 밖으로 뛰쳐나올 수 있는 구조다.
차량이 뒤집히더라도 강화 처리 쇠로 만들어진 차틀이 아이들을 보호해 준다. 차량 옆 부위에는 철판을 덧대 측면 충돌 시 안전도를 높였다. 연료통 또한 쇠로 만든 케이지 안에 들어가도록 했다. 어떤 충돌에도 기름이 새어 나와 화재를 일으킬 가능성을 낮추기 위함이다.
지나치다 싶을 정도의 안전규정에도 불구하고 미국에서 매년 스쿨버스를 이용하는 학생 가운데 4∼6명이 숨진다. 전체 교통사고 사망자의 1%에도 못 미치는 수치지만 NHTSA는 아이들의 더욱 확실한 안전을 보장하기 위해 온갖 데이터를 쌓고 있다.
스쿨버스 때문에 움직이지 못하는 뉴욕 택시운전사에게 미국의 어린이날이 언제인지 물어봤다. 곧바로 “매일(Everyday)”이라는 답이 돌아왔다. 소파 방정환 선생에게 미안하지만 내년부터 어린이날 폐지를 건의해 본다. 1년 중에 하루 챙겨 준 새싹이 나라의 기둥으로 성장할 것이라고 기대하면 어른들의 지나친 욕심이다.
심재우 뉴욕 특파원