Reinventing conservative parties (국문)
경로당 위기에 빠진 보수·중도 정치의 살길
May 17,2017
Upon losing the presidential race to his conservative rival Park Geun-hye in 2012, Moon wrote a book titled “Dec. 19 is Not the End, but a New Beginning” which reflected on the reasons for his defeat. “The Plan for Liberal Rule” written by liberal law scholar Cho Kuk became an election guide book for the Democratic Party. Policy group Shimcheonhoe, which acts as the architect for Moon’s agenda, was formed in 2013 soon after the Park Geun-hye administration was inaugurated. Long preparation and refining of policies has brought back ruling power to the liberal camp after nearly a decade.
The centrist and conservative front remains in disarray after their defeat in the May 9 election. This week, the Liberty Korea Party, the People’s Party and the Bareun Party are holding assemblies and conferences to discuss their future. The conservative front was wrecked and failed to recover because it did not clearly divorce itself from the fallen scandalous president Park Geun-hye. The fall of the conservative front stems from the outdated, authoritarian, and exclusive governing ways, and not from an ideological defeat.
The Liberty Korea Party cannot fully recover and regain public confidence unless it cuts ties with the Park loyalist faction. The party is ridiculed as a party for the old as it lost in 14 out of 17 provinces and cities and in all age groups except for the senior population aged 60 or older. The party must make itself completely free of Park and start anew on entirely new design and direction.
Yoo Seong-min of the Bareun Party secured a mere 6.8 percent vote from the latest presidential election. But his catchphrase of “conservative security and reform-minded economy” appealed to young voters. If the party polishes its values and vision to make policy ideas more practical, it could pose as a formidable representative for the conservative population.
People’s Party candidate Ahn Cheol-soo’s 21.4 percent of votes also must not be underestimated. He and his party have presented a third way in the traditionally rigid bipolar legislature. Centrist and conservative parties must not fall into the temptation to regroup for self-serving interests and instead play their representative role with sincerity to sustain and renew their voters’ confidence.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 16, Page 34
5년 전 대선에서 패한 문재인 대통령은 『1219 끝이 아니라 시작이다』라는 책을 집필해 선거 패인을 분석하고 정권교체 의지를 가다듬었다. 선거 전에 조국 민정수석이 저술한 『진보 집권 플랜』이 민주당 진영의 참고서 역할을 했으며 문재인의 정예 정책그룹 '심천회'도 그 무렵 결성됐다. 어둠이 가장 짙을 때 미래 집권의 방향과 전략, 철학과 정책 준비에 착수해 진보 정치가 9년 만에 정권을 탈환할 기반을 마련한 것이다.
지금 한국의 보수·중도 정치 세력은 완패의 충격에서 헤어나지 못한 채 우왕좌왕, 가치 부재의 혼란에 빠져 있다. 자유한국당·국민의당·바른정당이 오늘 일제히 의원총회·연찬회 등을 열어 대선 패배 후 당의 진로를 논의한다고 하니 '문재인식 준비'를 주문하지 않을 수 없다. 보수 정치의 가장 큰 위기는 '박근혜 문제'를 시원하게 정리하지 못하고 친박의 늪에서 허우적대고 있는 것이다. 박근혜 사태는 엄밀히 말해 보수·진보의 문제라기보다 봉건·궁궐적 행태와 근대·합리적 정치 태도 간의 대결이었다. 자유한국당이 박 전 대통령과 친박 주변을 맴도는 한 더 칙칙한 수구 이미지의 폐쇄회로에 갇히게 될 것이다. 대선에서 한국당이 17개 시·도 중 14곳에서 무너지고, 60대 이상을 제외한 모든 연령대에서 참패해 'TK 경로당'이란 조롱을 받게 된 이유도 여기에 있다. 한국당은 친박 잔재를 깨끗이 청산해 보수의 새로운 미래를 논의할 전제조건을 마련해야 한다.
바른정당은 6.8%의 득표율을 얻는 데 그쳤지만 유승민 후보가 추구한 '안보는 보수, 경제는 개혁'이라는 가치 정치가 젊은 유권자의 마음을 흔들었다. 이 가치와 비전을 다듬어 현실화하는 작업을 꾸준히 전개하면 보수의 재탄생을 기대할 수 있을지 모른다. 국민의당 역시 21.4%의 득표율을 과소평가해선 안 된다. 극단적인 양당 정치 풍토에서 중도와 통합의 시대를 열어 갈 제3의 길의 가능성을 보여줬다. 보수·중도층의 야당들은 공급자 관점의 이합집산 정치 유혹에서 벗어나야 한다. 미래 가치에 기반한 진심 어린 정치만이 등 돌린 유권자의 관심을 끌 수 있을 것이다.