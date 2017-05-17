Back to the summits (국문)

South Korea’s summit diplomacy kicks off after a five-month hiatus following the ouster of former President Park Geun-hye over an unprecedented abuse of power scandal. On Tuesday, the new Moon Jae-in administration’s task force on diplomacy and security agreed to a summit between Moon and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington next month after meeting with Matthew Pottinger, senior director for Asia at the National Security Council. We welcome both sides’ prompt action to fix a date for the June summit after the two leaders’ telephone conversation last week.
South Korea has experienced a critical leadership vacuum over the past five months after Park was removed from office by a Constitutional Court trial over her involvement in the Choi Soon-sil scandal. Even though former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn played the role of acting president during the period, our diplomacy was hurt by a critical lack of summit diplomacy. It was very rare for Seoul and Washington not to have a summit even three months after the launch of the Trump administration in the U.S. During that time, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met Trump twice to build mutual trust as an ally.
Diplomacy is affected by the political, economic and security conditions of any two nations. But personal relationships between two heads of state also play a big part in the realm of diplomacy. Moon must establish close ties with Trump in the summit. Our diplomatic authorities must do their best to prepare for the meeting to make up for lost time and momentum.
Moon explained his diplomatic blueprint to special envoys he’s sending to the U.S., China, Japan, Russia, the European Union and Germany. As Moon said, the nation faces grim realities on both the diplomatic and security fronts. South Korea has to tackle such thorny issues as raising our share of defense costs for U.S. forces here and a renegotiation of a free trade deal with the U.S. The new government also must address the conflict with China over the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) system and the friction with Japan over the sex slave issue. The government must draw cooperation from Russia and the EU on several issues, including the ever-growing nuclear threat from North Korea.
Summits can provide breakthroughs. Moon’s decision to send emissaries to our important partners is the first step in achieving that goal. We urge the new government to exert all efforts for Moon to have successful summits.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 17, Page 30
정상회담에 만반의 준비 필요
각국, 한국 특사에 성의 보이길
한·미 양국이 다음달 말 문재인 대통령과 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령 간 워싱턴 회담에 합의함으로써 정상외교에 본격적인 시동이 걸렸다. 어제 청와대 외교안보TF(태스크포스)를 이끄는 정의용 전 대사는 15일 방한한 매튜 포틴저 백악관 국가안전보장회의(NSC) 선임보좌관을 만나 조속히 정상회담을 열기로 했다. 지금 한반도 위기는 한국전쟁 이후 최악으로 꼽힌다. 이런 상황에서 지난 10일 한·미 정상 간 통화에서 약속한 대로 미국 측 고위 사절단이 신속하게 찾아오고 정상회담 시기가 조기에 확정된 것은 환영할 일이다.
이번 포틴저 선임보좌관의 청와대 방문과 관련해 논란이 없지 않았다. 트럼프 대통령의 친서도 없고 특사 신분도 아닌 선임보좌관 직위의 그를 대통령이 직접 만난다는 게 격에 맞지 않다는 것이었다. 이런 상황에서 문 대통령이 회의장을 방문하는 형식으로 포틴저 일행을 잠시 만난 것은 현명한 처사가 아닐 수 없다. 미국도 이런 배려를 고려해 우리 측 특사단도 성의 있게 대해줄 것을 기대한다.
우리는 최순실 국정 농단에 따른 탄핵 파동으로 5개월 넘게 대통령 공백 상태를 겪었다. 이에 따른 폐해가 속출했지만 그중에서도 정상외교의 실종으로 인한 손해는 이만저만이 아니었다. 특히 트럼프 행정부가 출범한 지 석 달이 지났는데도 한·미 정상 간 만남이 한 번도 없었다는 건 이례적인 일이다. 아베 신조(安倍晋三) 일본 총리는 그동안 두 번이나 트럼프를 만나 신뢰를 다졌다. 이에 비하면 한·미 혈맹이란 말이 무색할 정도다.
외교는 양국 간의 정치·경제·안보 등에 의해 좌우되지만 인간 관계, 특히 두 나라 정상 간의 호불호가 큰 영향을 미치기 마련이다. 그런 면에서 문 대통령은 다음달 열리는 첫 한·미 정상회담 때 트럼프와의 인간적 유대와 함께 깊이 있는 신뢰를 쌓아야 한다. 북핵 공조방안 외에도 미군 분담금 및 한·미 자유무역협정(FTA) 재협상, 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 문제 등 어느 때보다 굵직굵직한 현안들이 쌓여 있다. 남아 있는 시간이 빠듯한 만큼 외교당국은 이제라도 정상회담 준비에 만전을 기해야 할 것이다.
한편 문 대통령은 주요국과의 정상외교에 앞서 어제 미·중·일·러 및 유럽연합(EU)과 독일에 파견할 특사단과 오찬을 함께하며 자신의 구상을 펼쳐보였다. 문 대통령 스스로 설명했듯이 지금 우리는 절체절명의 외교·안보 위기에 처해 있다. 다행히 가장 중요한 한·미 정상회담의 일정이 결정됐다. 하지만 다른 주요국들과도 정상끼리 만나 풀어야 할 복잡한 문제들이 얽혀 있다. 중국과는 사드 배치 논란을 끝내야 하며 일본과는 위안부 합의를 어떻게 할지 결정해야 한다. 러시아와 EU에서는 북핵 문제 등을 포함한 여러 사안에서 적극적인 협조를 끌어내야 할 처지다.
이런 난제들을 효과적으로 풀기 위해서는 정상회담만 한 것이 없다. 주변 4강 및 EU·독일 특사 파견도 이를 위한 첫걸음인 셈이다. 부디 방문국 측과 잘 조율해 성공적인 정상회담이 이뤄질 수 있는 여건을 만들어 주길 당부한다.