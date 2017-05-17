Gummy preparing her fifth album

Singer Gummy, loved for her melancholy voice, has chosen a date for her return and will soon announce her fifth album.In an exclusive report by Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, the singer confirmed that she will return on June 5 with her first album in nine years.The singer’s agency, C-JeS Enter told Ilgan Sports that the album is currently in its completion stages, with hip-hop producer Gil behind the music.A tour is also in the works, with plans to visit five cities, including Seoul, in June. A source said, “Gummy’s tour last year was a huge success. This year, we will add her stand-out songs as well as songs from the upcoming album to the set list.”The singer debuted in 2003 with her first album “Like Them.” With a unique voice that emphasizes sadness, she has churned out a number of hits for 14 years and is a go-to singer for drama soundtracks.By Kim Jung-kyoon