2017.05.17 Ticket

One of the top orchestras in France, the Orchestre Philharmonique De Radio France will be holding a concert under the baton of Mikko Franck at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in central Seoul. Pianist Son Yeol-eum will accompany the orchestra in one of the programs. [CHRISTOPHE ABRAMOWITZ]

MUSICSejong Center for the Performing Arts, Grand TheaterMay 25: Rated as one of the top-three representative orchestras of France, along with Orchestre National de France and Orchestre de Paris, this orchestra is visiting Korea for the first time in four years. The former music director for this orchestra was Chung Myung-whun, and his successor is Mikko Franck, a Grammy award nominee. Korean classical pianist Son Yeol-eum, the second prize winner at the Tchaikovsky International Piano Competition in 2011, will join the stage with Franck.Along with Sibelius’s “Nocturne from King Christian II Suite,” Gershwin’s “Piano Concerto in F” and Ravel’s “Ma Mere I’Oye Suite” and “Daphnis et Chloe Suite No.2” will be performed.The performance starts at 7:30 p.m.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 150,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No.5, exit 8Olympus HallMay 21: Jazz pianist Cho Yoon-seung is inviting both classical and jazz music fans to his upcoming concert titled “Bach to Ravel.” Cho, who is known for his unique and toe-tapping jazz interpretations of some of famous classical pieces, will be showing off how he interpreted Romantic composer Bach’s “The Well-Tempered Clavier” using the styles of Chopin and Liszt. Cho also amuses his fans by collaborating with numerous artists and for the upcoming concert, he’ll be joined on stage by popular singer and songwriter Lucid Fall.Cho is focused not just on the piano but also on photography as well, and he’ll also be holding a photography exhibition at Gallery PEN, next to the Olympus Hall from May 11 to 22.The concert starts at 7 p.m.Tickets cost 44,000 won ($39.39).Samseong Jungang Station, line No. 9, exit 7Hyundai Card UnderstageMay 31: One of the powerful singer-songwriters from Britain, known for his expressive lyrics and mellow voice, with hit songs from the 1993 album “Ten Summoner’s Tales” like “Shape of My Heart,” is coming to Korea again for the fourth time.He debuted in 1977 as the lead singer and bassist for the band The Police, and became a solo artist with the album “The Dream of the Blue Turtles” in 1985. He is now back with his latest album “57th & 9th,” which was released last year.It will be a small-scale event with only 400 seats available. Joe Sumner and The Last Bandoleros will join the stage as special guests.The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.Tickets cost 250,000 won.Itaewon Station, line No. 6, exit 3Korea University, Hwajeong StadiumJune 2-4, 9-11: One of K-pop’s biggest boy groups, 2PM, is hosting a string of concerts for fans. The JYP Entertainment group, known for its hits like “10 Points Out of 10” and “Again & Again,” is returning to the stage with Jun.K, who is now fully recovered from injuries sustained during the group’s previous concert series.The entertainment group confirmed that all six members of the group will participate.The concert starts 8 p.m. on Fridays, 7 p.m. on Saturdays, and 6 p.m. on Sundays.Tickets cost 110,000 won.Anam Station, line No. 6, exit 2Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallJune 3: In this performance, musical pieces that represent the life of Vladimir Horowitz (1903-89), who is known as one of the greatest pianists of all time, will be performed. Particularly special stories about his life will be narrated by music commentator Kim Moon-kyoung.Along with the Korea Coop Orchestra, conductor Christian Schumann, pianists Lee Dae-wook, Cho Jae-hyuk, and Alexander Sinchuk will also be on stage.The performance starts at 2 p.m.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 80,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallJune 4: Founded in 1918 in the port city of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, this orchestra is known for its energy and has developed into one of the most renowned orchestras in the country.Conductor David Afkham, who is also the Principal Conductor of the Spanish National Orchestra, and violinist Ray Chen, who has performed on the televised Nobel Prize Concert for Nobel Laureates, will be on stage.Born in Taiwan and raised in Australia, he has appeared with leading orchestras around the world such as the London Philharmonic and the National Symphony Orchestra.This orchestra will perform Beethoven’s “Coriolan Overture,” Lalo’s “Symphonie Espagnole,” and Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No.5.”The performance starts at 5 p.m.Tickets range from 50,000 won to 180,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallJune 21: The Korean classical ensemble DITTO, formed by the violist Richard Yongjae O’Neill to make the genre of classical music more familiar to the public, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Violinist Daniel Chong and Yu-Chien Tseng (second prize winner of the International Tchaikovsky Competition), and cellist Mun Tae-guk (winner of the Pablo Casals International Cello Competition) and clarinetist Kim Han, winner of the 2016 Jacques Lancelot International Clarinet Competition, will join the stage. Violinist Daniel Koo and Steven Lin, the Taiwanese American pianist, will also be performing.Thomas Ades’s “Catch,” Mozart’s “Clarinet Quintet in A major, K.581” and Tchaikovsky’s “Souvenir de Florence, Op.70” will be performed.The performance starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 30,000 won to 100,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5THEATERSejong Center for the Performing Arts, M TheaterMay 19 to June 11: The Seoul Metropolitan Musical Theater is staging the historical musical “The Secret Envoy,” which centers around three secret envoys deployed to The Hague in 1907.Due to the deployment, King Gojong was dethroned and the Korean Empire dissolved. The envoys ended up having no home country to return to.The musical starts at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays; at 3 and 7 p.m. on Saturdays; and at 3 p.m. on Sundays.Tickets range from 20,000 won to 50,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No.5, exit 8D Cube Arts CenterMay 19 to July 23: Celebrating the 10th anniversary of being staged in Korea, one of the four tragedies of Shakespeare is about the revenge of Hamlet, the prince of Denmark, who is grieving after the death of his father.The role of Hamlet, who is furious at his uncle who married his mother, will be played by relatively young actors who have experience in musical stages, such as Lee Jee-hoon, CNU of K-pop boy group B1A4, and Seo Eun-kwang of BtoB. Musical director Robert Johanson, who has directed “Phantom” and “Monte Cristo” in Korea, will be directing the stage.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays and public holidays.There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 77,000 won to 130,000 won.Sindorim Station, lines No. 1 and No. 2, exit 1 and 5LG Arts CenterMay 26-27: As The Times of London put it, “If any artist has defined the decade, it’s Wayne Mcgregor.” The U.K.’s top choreographer is coming back to Korea for the first time in 12 years. Since he became the resident choreographer of the Royal Ballet in 2006, he has created works for world’s top ballet and dance companies.After establishing his company in 1992, he has produced more than 30 pieces. He is known for trying out experimental and progressive works based on science and technology.First premiered four years ago in London, the theme of this performance is the atom, which is the smallest unit that makes up every object. Viewers wear 3D glasses, as 3D graphics with vivid colors and geometric patterns are shown throughout the performance.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 80,000 won.Yeoksam Station, line No. 2, exit 7Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, Grand TheaterJune 16 to Aug. 6: Set in Paris in 1917, a beautiful dancer named Mata Hari enchants all of Europe with her mysterious Oriental dance, who makes people forget about the pain of war, eventually becoming a celebrity among the high society.However, her life changes when she meets Captain Ladoux from the French Intelligence Bureau, who blackmails her into becoming a spy.The role of Mata Hari will be performed by both Ok Joo-hyun and Cha Ji-yeon.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays, 7:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on weekends, and 3 p.m. on Wednesday.There are no shows on Monday.Tickets range from 50,000 won to 140,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No. 5, exit 8FESTIVALNanji Hangang ParkMay 20-21: In its eighth year, Greenplugged Seoul has been rolling out a slate of big domestic names who will take the main stage, with appearances by rock band Guckkasten, break-out R&B star DEAN and rising stars Bolbbalgan4 having already been confirmed. Known for its environmentally-friendly concept, Greenplugged Seoul attempts to work for a better and more green future.Tickets are 119,000 won for two-day tickets.Mapo-gu Office Station, line No. 6, exit 7Olympic ParkMay 27-28: The Seoul Jazz Festival returns to Olympic Park for its 11th year. The acts getting top billing at the festival include world-famous acid jazz band Jamiroquai, funky synth-pop duo HONNE, Grammy-winning jazz singer Dianne Reeves, and R&B band Tower of Power.The festival is packed with an eclectic mix of major international acts, jazz ensembles, top Korean hip-hop stars and big names in the local indie music scene.Tickets range from 125,000 for the one-day ticket, to 230,000 won for the two-day ticket.Olympic Park Station, line No.5 exit 3Olympic StadiumJune 10-11: Started in Florida in 1998, the internationally popular EDM music festival is back in Korea for its sixth year, featuring the hottest artists such as Dynamic Duo, Klingande, Tez Cadey, and the Australian/British band Pendulum.Some of the biggest names and DJs in EDM such as Steve Angello, Tiesto, and Alesso will also join the stage.Hardwell, who was voted one of the top 100 DJs by the British music magazine DJ Mag in 2013 and 2014, will also be on stage.Tickets to the Ultra Music Festival Korea are available at Hana Ticket (www.hanaticket.com) or through festival’s official website (umfkorea.com/tickets).Ticekts range from 120,000 won to 210,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No.5 exit 3*Most of the tickets are available at ticket.interpark.com/global or by calling 1544-1555.