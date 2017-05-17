[New Release] ROMEO

From an agency created by former SM Entertainment employees comes the seven-member boy group Romeo. Made up of members in their late teenage years and early twenties, Romeo’s songs are full of youth and gives off fresh charm. On their 4th mini-album, “Without U,” the group showed off a New Jack Swing swagger, a popular genre in the Unites States in the 1980s.Listeners get a peek into the playful nature of the group, as the six-track album shows off the goofy and bright vibes distinctive to the youthful group.The title “Stay with Me,” features an addictive melody and was written by popular producers Brave Sound and Two Champs. The song is a candid take about feeling empty after being on stage, and feeling lost among the brightening lights, perhaps reflecting the burden of being in the limelight at a young age.The song “Hustle,” featuring the lyric, “It’s all about the money, spend more for my outfits,” highlights the struggle of keeping up appearances.By Jeon So-hyun