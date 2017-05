Participants of the 15th General Assembly of the Asian Ombudsman Association and the 2017 Pyeongchang Global Ombudsman Conference taking a photo for the event. The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission hosts the event in Pyeongchang, Gangwon, from Tuesday to Friday. Sung Yung-hoon, chairman of the commission, stands 13th from left on the front row. [YONHAP]