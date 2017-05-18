DP floor leader hints at removing Thaad defense

The floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party on Wednesday raised the possibility of sending back a recently installed missile defense system to the United States if there are any procedural problems with its deployment.Rep. Woo Won-shik also reiterated that the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) battery to South Korea requires parliamentary approval.“We have to look into issues including the possibility of sending back Thaad, if it has not properly undergone domestic legal procedures,” Woo said during a radio interview, who was elected floor leader on Tuesday.The liberal party has long called for a suspension of the Thaad installation and stressed the need to secure parliamentary approval, claiming that the former government failed to forge sufficient public consensus over the crucial national defense decision.The dispute has recently escalated after U.S. President Donald Trump said in a recent media interview that he “informed Seoul it would be appropriate if they paid” for the $1 billion weapons system. Seoul has argued that under a bilateral agreement, Washington is financially responsible for the deployment, operation and maintenance of the Thaad battery with Seoul providing the land to host it.Yonhap