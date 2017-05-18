Demerits of regulation (국문)

Looking for drunk drivers by blocking an eight-lane road in the middle of the night is a common sight in Korea, and it may seem efficient, but it is based on the premise that all drivers are potential drunk drivers.
Regrettably, it is not so hard to find a driver with a record of driving under the influence, even among members of the National Assembly, government officials and one of the primary candidates for the 19th presidential election.
Driving under the influence (DUI) is subject to a fine of 15 million won ($13,413) or more. But in the United States, the fine varies by state. The crackdown may not be through, but once an offender is caught, it can lead to heavy fines.
Regulations in Korea are similar to the DUI crackdown. It is the so-called positive regulation and everything not allowed by the law is prohibited. This is the typical “fishing with a net” style of regulation. The premise is that everything not allowed by the law could lead to negative consequences. Kim Jin-soo is the director at the Center for Genome Engineering at the Institute for Basic Science and a winner of the Hong Jin-ki Creativity Award.
He is the leading scientist when is comes to “genetic scissor” technology in the world. This term refers to the innovative technology that allows people to cut out defective genes and replace them, thereby potentially curing untreatable diseases. What’s more, it can be used on both animals and plants.
But since the Hwang Woo-suk incident, in which a Korean scientist fabricated his data, regulations regarding life ethics have been tightened, and there are many restrictions on clinical trials and treatments using genetic scissors.
Human embryo research is one notable case. There are more than 6,000 genetic diseases, but the Bioethics and Biosafety Act only allows embryo research into 21 diseases. Only the leftover frozen embryo after artificial insemination is allowed to be used. In contrast, the United States, the United Kingdom and China allow wider research with the consent of the donor. They have the so-called “negative regulation” to allow everything that is not prohibited by law.
Genetic scissors are considered a technology that can change the world, a true revolution in life science. It is a core technology in biotechnology, one of the leading candidates to succeed IT as the driving force of humanity. Countries around the world are engaged in fierce competition in this field.
The cost of the DUI crackdown is that we have more traffic jams and frustration, but regulations can hinder the development of science and industry and lower national competitiveness. Director Kim feels anxious. “Even if regulations are removed five, ten years later,” he says, “foreign competitors would already be established and will be far ahead of us by the time we try to do something.”
JoongAng Ilbo, May 17, Page 30
*The author is a deputy industrial news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
CHOI JOON-HO
늦은 밤 편도 4차선 대로를 막고 고기잡이 그물망처럼 음주운전 단속을 벌이는 장면. 우리에겐 너무도 익숙해 자연스럽게 여기지만 미국 등 선진국에서는 보기 힘든 장면이다. 대신 미국에선 경찰이 유흥가에서 기다렸다가 술에 취한 채 운전대를 잡는 사람이나 좌우로 비틀거리며 달리는 차량을 따라가 단속한다.
한국 음주운전 단속이 언뜻 효율적으로 보인다. 하지만 한국의 그물망식 음주운전 단속 저변에는 모든 운전자를 잠재적 음주운전 범죄자로 간주한다는 인식이 깔려 있다. 그물망식 음주운전 단속은 얼마나 효과가 있을까. 안타깝게도 한국에서는 음주운전 경력자를 찾는 일이 어렵지 않다. 국회의원이나 관료는 물론 19대 대통령 선거에 나선 예비후보 중에서도 음주운전 경력이 있을 정도다. 사고를 일으키지 않은 단순 음주운전이라면 최저 150만원의 벌금만 내면 된다. 반면 미국은 주(州)마다 차이는 있지만 최소 1500만원은 내야 한다. 한국의 10배다. 단속은 치밀하지 않지만 걸리면 일벌백계(一罰百戒) 수준이다.
한국의 규제는 음주운전 단속과 닮은꼴이다. 소위 ‘포지티브(positive)’ 방식이라 법이 허용하는 것 외에는 모두 할 수 없다. 전형적 그물망 규제다. 그 속엔 허용하지 않는 모든 것은 잘못된 결과를 낳을 수 있다는 전제가 숨어 있다. 15일 홍진기 창조인상 과학기술부문을 수상한 김진수 한국기초과학연구원(IBS) 유전체교정연구단 단장은 세계 최고 수준의 유전자 가위 연구를 이끌고 있는 과학자다. 유전자 가위라는 것을 이용해 결함이 생긴 유전자를 잘라내고 대체해 인류의 난치병을 치료할 수 있는 획기적 기술이다. 동식물에 적용할 수 있음은 물론이다.
하지만 국내에서는 과거 황우석 사태 이후 강화된 엄격한 생명윤리법 규제 때문에 유전자 가위를 이용한 임상시험과 치료에 제약이 많다. 인간 배아연구가 대표적이다. 유전병은 종류만 6000가지가 넘는데, 생명윤리법은 21개 유전병에 대해서만 배아연구를 허용한다. 그것도 인공수정 후 남은 냉동배아에 한해서다. 반면 미국·영국·중국 등은 제공자의 동의하에 폭넓은 연구를 허락하고 있다. 법으로 명시된 금지조항을 제외하고는 모든 걸 허용하는 소위 ‘네가티브(negative)’ 규제다.
유전자 가위는 ‘세상을 바꿀 기술’로 손꼽힌다. 생명공학의 혁명이라고까지 불린다. 그간 인류를 먹여 살려 온 정보기술(IT)의 바통을 이어받을 대표적 후보인 생명공학(BT)의 핵심 기술이기도 하다. 그러다 보니 당연히 세계 주요국들은 전쟁 수준의 치열한 경쟁을 벌이고 있다.
음주운전 단속이야 비용으로 따지면 기껏 교통체증과 짜증을 유발할 뿐이지만 규제는 과학과 산업의 발전을 가로막아 국가 경쟁력을 떨어뜨릴 수 있다. 김 단장의 마음은 급하다. “5년, 10년 후 규제가 풀린다고 해도 그때 뭔가를 하려 하면 이미 해외 경쟁 회사들이 다 차지하고 있을지 모릅니다.”
최준호 산업부 차장