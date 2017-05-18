Changing their positions (국문)
새 정부에 새 국회상 보여라
May 18,2017
The president who domineered over the ruling party and shunned the opposition has fallen. The ruling party did not have any independent voice. The opposition spent more time on the streets to protest than in the legislature. New President Moon Jae-in met with the leaders of the four mainstream parties as soon as he was sworn in and pledged to share what goes on the foreign and North Korean front with them. He invited the floor leaders for a meal on Friday. If the president keeps up such open attitude, the legislative response to the government will also change.
The ruling and opposition parties have switched positions upon the inauguration of a liberal president. The government-legislature relationship should also go from contentious to cooperative. The Democratic Party and the People’s Party have chosen their new floor leaders. The ruling DP has elected three-term lawmaker Woo Won-sik as the new floor leader. “The success of the Moon Jae-in government hinges on cooperation between the ruling and opposition parties,” he said.
Four-term lawmaker Kim Dong-cheol from the People’s Party has said his party will both cooperate with and go against the government when necessary. The floor leaders of four parties all must remember their pivotal role as any of the government bills must earn 180 votes to pass the legislature.
The main opposition Liberal Korea Party (formerly the ruling Saenuri Party) must remember how nothing went across the legislative bottleneck because of the knee-jerk opposition from the DP. The DP on the other hand must remember how it weak it had been under the overbearing Saenuri Party. The opposition camp should cooperate with the confirmation of the prime minister nominee and bill to reorganize the government to give impetus to the new administration.
The government’s proposal to create a supplementary budget of 10 trillion won ($8.92 billion) to stimulate the economy through surge in public jobs requires further review in consideration of a fiscal integrity. Instead, the ruling party should compromise to pass the regulation-free zone bill sought by the smaller three parties to help revive the economy.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 17, Page 30
여당을 아랫사람 대하듯 하고 야당 목소리는 뒤돌아서면 잊어 버리던 정권은 망했다. 당시 여당은 자율성을 잃었다. 야당은 광장으로 튀쳐나가는 가출 본능만 두드러졌다. 문재인 대통령은 당선 첫날 야 4당 지도부를 만나 “안보·대북 정보를 야당에 공유하겠다”고 약속한 데 이어 19일엔 국회 원내대표들에게 식사를 대접한다고 한다. 대통령의 이런 소통 자세가 꾸준히 이어지면 여야의 기질과 분위기도 크게 바뀔 것이다.
새 정부의 출범과 함께 국회에서 여야 임무가 교체됐다. 지금까지의 대결문화를 협치문화로 바꿔 나가야 할 때다. 마침 어제는 제1, 제3당인 더불어민주당과 국민의당이 국회 사령탑인 새 원내대표를 선출했다. 120석 민주당의 우원식 신임 원내대표는 “여소야대 정국에서 문재인 정부의 성공 열쇠는 여야 협치가 어떻게 되느냐에 달려 있다”고 했다. 현 상황의 본질을 제대로 짚은 것이다. 40석 국민의당의 김동철 원내대표는 “정치엔 왕도가 없고 신의 한 수도 없다. 문재인 정부에 협조할 것은 협조하겠지만 해서 안 될 일을 하면 앞장서 막아내겠다”고 다짐했다. 신임 김 원내대표를 비롯해 107석의 자유한국당(원내대표 정우택), 20석의 바른정당(주호영)의 원내대표들은 여소야대에다 쟁점법안 상정 때 의석 5분의 3이 필요한 국회 선진화법까지 겹쳐 있어 국회 운영의 결정적 키를 쥐고 있음을 엄중히 인식해야 할 것이다.
특히 한국당은 여당 때 사사건건 민주당에 발목 잡혀 고통 받았던 시절을 생각하고, 민주당은 야당 때 고압적인 새누리당(한국당의 전신)에 눌려 한없이 무력했던 시절을 상기하길 바란다. 여야가 오직 역지사지(易地思之)정신을 붙들고 부국안민(富國安民)만을 향해 협조와 정책연대를 이뤄 나가야 한다.
이런 관점에서 야당은 새 정부의 초대 국무총리 인준과 정부조직법안 등 정부 구성에 대승적으로 협조해 줄 필요가 있다. 10조원 규모의 일자리 추경안에 대해선 돈의 누수를 막기 위한 시시비비가 요구된다. 경제살리기 법안으로 야 3당이 밀고 있는 규제프리존법은 여당이 양보해 통과시키는 게 정도다.