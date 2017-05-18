A comfortable stay at the Citadines Haeundae

The Citadines Haeundae Busan offers various accommodation options, including studios and one-bedroom apartments. [THE ASCOTT LIMITED]

The Citadines Haeundae Busan is becoming a popular holiday accommodation for tourists in Busan’s Haeundae District, the most attractive holiday destination in Korea.Managed by The Ascott Limited, the Citadines Haeundae Busan is the first international-branded serviced residence in Busan. It offers a safe and comfortable accommodation for business and leisure travelers, providing guests with the flexibility to choose from a menu of services to customize their stay experience according to their lifestyles.Guests at the Citadines can enjoy convenient access to downtown as well as the suburbs, as the residence is directly connected to the subway station and only a two-minute walk away from the intercity bus terminal. The serviced residence offers vibrant living with a wide array of tourist attractions, restaurants, department stores and entertainment outlets located in the property’s immediate vicinity or within a short driving distance. These include Haeundae Beach, Shinsegae Centum City, Bexco and the SEA Life Busan Aquarium.Not only that, residents can select from a variety of apartments from studios to one-bedroom apartments. Each unit is tastefully furnished with stylish yet homely interiors that are complete with modern amenities. Besides a spacious living area and fully equipped kitchen, the Citadines Haeundae Busan comes with fitness facilities, self-service laundry, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi and 24-hour security, providing residents with a comfortable home away from home. The serviced residence is also part of an integrated development that houses retail shops and a cinema.The Citadines Haeundae Busan is managed by The Ascott Limited, a member of CapitaLand. It is a leading international serviced residence owner-operator with more than 300 properties in over 100 cities. It operates three award-winning brands Ascott, Citadines and Somerset, along with The Crest Collection and lyf.