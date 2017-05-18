A delicate balance (국문)

Following its unanimous approval Monday of a joint statement denouncing North Korea’s repeated launches of ballistic missiles and a warning of upcoming additional sanctions, the UN Security Council discussed details of the sanctions in an emergency meeting Tuesday. The United States is ready to call for a restriction of oil supplies to the North and a ban on hiring North Korean workers overseas, not to mention blocking the North from exporting coal as agreed earlier. Uncle Sam is prepared to impose even tougher sanctions that demand UN member nations sever their diplomatic relations with North Korea.
The United States says it will punish North Korea if it provokes again. However, as it already test-fired ballistic missiles eight times this year, Washington has come up with stronger threats to prevent additional provocations by putting pressure on Pyongyang in advance.
We take special note of the remarks by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley that the Donald Trump administration is willing to have dialogue with North Korea — but not until Pyongyang stops its nuclear development and other tests. That means the Trump administration has eased its conditions for dialogue from “abandoning all nuclear programs” to a freezing of them.
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has already reassured the Kim Jong-un regime of its security by announcing that Washington will not pursue four options; regime change, destroying the regime, acceleration of unification of the Korean Peninsula and the marching of troops across the 38th parallel. Therefore, the U.S. government’s additional sanctions and eased preconditions for dialogue can be seen as an intent to bring the recalcitrant state to the negotiation table through a reinforced “carrot and stick” approach.
Washington is reacting to remarks in Oslo last week by Choe Son-hui, director-general of the North America bureau of North Korea’s foreign ministry, in which she said Pyongyang would suspend its nuclear tests and missile launches in exchange for the U.S.’s ending of hostile policies toward the North, lifting of sanctions and a peace treaty with Pyongyang.
The delicate shift in Washington’s position coincides with President Moon Jae-in’s position that South Korea will react to North Korea step-by-step if it first freezes its nuclear program. We hope both sides have full discussions about those tricky points before a summit between Moon and Trump in Washington next month.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 18, Page 34
북한 탄도미사일 발사와 관련해 유엔 안전보장이사회가 15일(현지시간) 대북 규탄과 함께 추가 제재를 경고하는 성명서를 만장일치로 채택한 데 이어 16일엔 비공개 긴급회의를 열고 추가 제재를 논의했다. 미국은 추가 제재 시 북한의 석탄 수출을 막는 것은 물론 대북 원유 공급 제한과 해외노동자 송출 금지, 대북 외교관계 단절 요구 또는 북한의 유엔 회원국 자격 박탈이라는 ‘수퍼 3종세트’도 함께 요구할 태세다. 미국은 그간 ‘도발하면 벌 준다’는 입장이었지만 북한이 올 들어 8차례나 탄도미사일을 발사하자 ‘축적된 도발’에 대해선 ‘미리 압력을 가해 도발을 못하게 하겠다’며 행동에 나선 것이다.
우리는 이런 상황에서 니키 헤일리 유엔 주재 미국대사가 16일 안보리 회의를 앞두고 “우리는 대화할 용의가 있지만 북한이 핵 개발과 여타 시험을 전면 중단할 때까지는 아니다”라고 한 발언에 주목한다. 이는 당초 ‘핵 포기’를 대북 대화 조건으로 내세웠던 도널드 트럼프 행정부가 문턱을 낮춰 ‘핵 동결’로 조건을 완화했음을 의미한다.
렉스 틸러슨 미 국무장관은 이미 정권교체, 정권붕괴, 한반도 통일 가속화, 38선을 넘는 북진의 네 가지를 추구하지 않겠다고 밝혀 김정은 정권에 체제보장 카드까지 제시했다. 미국이 여기에 안보리 수퍼 추가 제재와 대화 조건 완화 카드까지 더한 것은 앞으로 강온 양면작전으로 북한을 대화로 이끌겠다는 의지를 보여준 것으로 평가할 수 있다. 이는 최선희 북한 외무성 미주국장이 지난 8~9일 오슬로 1.5 트랙접촉에서 대북적대시 정책 철회와 대북제재 해제, 평화협정 체결을 핵실험과 미사일 시험발사 중단의 조건으로 내건 데 대한 미국의 응답이다.
미국의 적극적인 자세는 북한 핵 동결을 비핵화 조치의 첫 단계로 설정하고 이게 이뤄지면 행동 대 행동으로 대응한다는 문재인 대통령의 비핵화 구상과 상당 부분 일치한다. 문제는 본격 대화의 시점이나 핵 동결 검증방법을 비롯한 구체적 사안에선 아직 한·미 간 조율이 이뤄지지 않고 있다는 점이다. 6월 말 한·미 정상회담을 앞두고 벌어질 사전탐색 과정에서 충분한 소통과 논의가 이뤄지길 기대한다.