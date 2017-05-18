AOA’s Choa denies dating and solo rumors

Choa, the main singer of Korean girl group AOA, on Wednesday denied rumors that she was dating a businessman.“After confirming with Choa, the person mentioned in the report is a mere acquaintance and the dating rumor is not true,” FNC Entertainment, which represents AOA, said.Earlier, Sports Seoul reported that the singer became romantically involved with a local businessman in his 30s, who runs a large consumer electronics retail business in South Korea.As of late, rumors of Choa possibly bolting from AOA have also surfaced over the Internet amid the singer’s absence from group publicity events. On Thursday, she posted on her Instagram that “she’s just taking a pre-arranged break.”Yonhap