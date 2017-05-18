Twice, Blackpink ready to break into Japan

Girl groups Twice and Blackpink have confirmed their venture into the Japanese market and will to replicate the success that pioneering girl groups SNSD and Kara had in Japan during the earlier part of the millennium.Twice will hit Japanese shores first, with their album “#TWICE” releasing on June 28, and will continue their venture with a showcase titled “Touchdown in Japan” on July 2.The girl group is already going strong in Japan, with the choreography for the song “TT” becoming something of a fad among local high school students.Blackpink will touchdown in Japan on July 20, with a showcase in Nippon Budokan, an enormous stadium, titled “Blackpink Premium Debut Showcase.”Even before the Hallyu wave, the Japanese market has been a go-to market for Korean artists. SNSD and Kara are regarded as the most successful artists in Japan, topping the charts numerous times, paving the way for artists to come.By Kim Jung-kyoon