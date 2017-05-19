‘Jade Lover’ may make it onto China TV

“Jade Lover,” a TV series co-produced by South Korean and Chinese companies, has been approved for broadcast in China, informed sources said Wednesday, further raising prospects of Beijing lifting a blanket ban on South Korean entertainment.“‘Jade Lover’ has been confirmed for broadcast on several Internet platforms, including Tencent, and regional satellite networks in China,” said a China-based source with deep knowledge of business relations between the two countries.The fantasy romance series starring South Korean actor Lee Jong-suk was co-produced by South Korea’s Wellmade Yedang and Hong Kong-based media group DMG.“We’re being asked a lot about ‘Jade Lover’ from people here,” said the source, adding that South Korean entertainment industry circles in China are waiting for Beijing to lift a ban on South Korean entertainers and television shows and movies.For the past year, China has unofficially banned South Korean entertainment in retaliation for Seoul’s decision to deploy a U.S. anti-missile battery on its soil.A comedy created by a South Korean TV producer based in China has also been reportedly green lit for broadcast this month, after being kept off the air by regulators for months.Earlier this week, news came that three original Korean musicals - “Bballae,” “My Bucket List,” and “Vincent van Gogh” - will open in China, raising hopes that South Korean entertainment will be accepted.South Korea and China are seen as moving toward mending strained ties since the inauguration of President Moon Jae-in.Yonhap