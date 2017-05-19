‘Radiant Office’ star’s work drama : Go Ah-sung steps out of her comfort zone and into a role as a struggling corporate employee

Go Ah-sung [JOONGANG ILBO]

Actress Go Ah-sung scratched the backs of many company employees or job seekers in the MBC drama “Radiant Office.”She wouldn’t swallow her angry feelings when she thought she didn’t get a fair shake at work, but faced her bosses and colleagues and spoke up about what she thought was right.In the drama that ended this month, Go played Eun Ho-won, a character who does things other employee can only dream about in real life.Eun, who tried 101 times to get hired before landing a part-time job, shows her struggles to become a full-time employee.“When I was researching for the character I played, I thought about a gasping fish that is still alive on a dining table,” said Go in an interview with Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily. “What I felt as I was acting, the show wasn’t just about the situations where job seekers or new employees get to be in, but situations anyone can be in when they are in a position to [cater to other people’s needs.]Below are excerpts from the interview.I don’t think acting for one show makes me [significantly] sympathize better with people who are actually in a similar situation, since acting is about showing what you have never done as if you have done it before. After I acted as a character in fantasy movie “Snowpiercer,” I wanted to do a realistic character.But that doesn’t mean that realistic character is easy to act. Acting is always hard.I never intended it to be that way, but I think there are just that many works that reflect [tough] real life.I never really [talk loud or shout] in life except the times I have to act. It was extremely difficult for me at first to yell at someone. I wasn’t so used to it because that’s not what I do usually, but that actually made me work with limitless imagination.I don’t know yet. While filming, I barely had time so I couldn’t get how the audience responded to the show, but now I want to check that and have to think more about that. The goal of this drama is sympathy transcending generations.So I think I am satisfied if people, regardless of their title at work, have sympathized with [the scenes and ideas.] The viewership rate didn’t come [out as high as we wanted] but all the staff never let go of the message we wanted to deliver.I barely slept as I was doing the drama. It was hard because I was sleep-deprived, but what’s good about doing dramas is that you are secured with the length of the scenes you are included. For movies, you film a two-hour long videos for three month, but TV dramas film for a week to make videos that last about three hours. The amount of acting you do is so different so you become bolder, and that’s fun.I want to look for interesting pieces of work than just roles for me. I want to do a piece that has a clear [message], regardless of its storyline or genre. I want to do a piece which I can just delve into completely. That’s the dream I have and something I have longed for a long time. I was especially delighted with the recent drama. It was a piece where joy, anger, sadness and pleasure are combined.BY HWANG SO-YOUNG [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]배우 고아성(25)이 MBC 수목극 '자체발광 오피스'를 통해 '사이다녀'에 등극했다. 일상에 지친 회사원들의 답답했던 속을 뻥 뚫어 주는 역할을 톡톡히 하며 대리만족을 선사했다.주인공 은호원 역을 소화한 고아성은 극 중 100번의 입사 시험에서 탈락하고 101번째 회사에 계약직으로 입사에 성공한 사회 초년생으로 나왔다. 취업의 장벽과 비정규직의 설움을 현실감 있게 담아 냈다. 여기서 그치지 않고 갑에 맞선 을의 반란을 보여 줘 웃음을 안겼다."재밌는 배우들이 모여 서로 경쟁하듯 더 재밌는 상황을 만들어 내려고 애드리브를 했다. 아무리 힘들어도 밝은 현장이었다. 종방연에서 마지막 회를 같이 봤다. 감격스러웠다.""은호원 캐릭터를 연구할 때 식탁에까지 와서 죽지 못하고 팔딱팔딱 뛰는 생선을 떠올렸다. 연기를 하면서 느낀 건 이 작품이 취업 준비생이나 갓 회사에 입사한 비정규직 사원에 국한된 게 아니라 어느 직업에서나 겪을 수 있었던 각자의 을을 깨워 낸 느낌이었다.""연기를 한 번 했다고 해서 그 입장을 더욱 잘 공감하게 되는 것 같진 않다. 연기는 원래 안 해 본 경험까지 해 본 것처럼 표현해야 하는 것이다. '이번 연기를 통해서 이 사람들의 삶을 알게 됐다' 이런 생각은 해 본 적 없다. 영화 '설국열차' 속 인물은 판타지 인물이라 표현할 때 상상에만 의존해야 했다. 기차에서 태어났고 안정적인 땅을 밟아 본 적이 없는 사람이라 그땐 정말 어려웠다. 그래서 현실과 맞닿아 있는 캐릭터를 하고 싶었는데 현실적인 캐릭터라고 해서 표현하기 쉬운 건 아닌 것 같다. 연기는 늘 어렵다.""의도했던 건 아닌데 그만큼 현실을 반영한 작품이 많아진 것 같다. 현실을 반영한 작품이 많아질수록 현실을 반영한 캐릭터가 많아지니 좋다.""친구들이 딱 은호원 나이다. 일하거나 일하기 위해 준비하고 있는 단계다. 공감 포인트가 많아서 그런지 너무 재밌게 보고 있다고 연락이 왔다.""은장도(고아성·이동휘·이호원)는 정말 각별한 사이였다. 의지를 많이 했다. 은장도가 가장 마지막 촬영할 때 눈물이 많이 났다. 은장도에 대한 애잔함도 컸고 연기를 하면서 이런 인연을 만난다는 게 살면서 큰 행운이라는 생각이 들었다. 회사가 힘들지만 기댈 수 있는 사람이 있다는 게 얼마나 감사한 일인지에 대해 생각하게 됐다. 셋의 조합이 각별했다.""살면서 연기할 때 빼곤 데시벨을 크게 내 본 적이 없다. 성향 자체가 화는 나도 그걸 밖으로 내진 않는다. 처음엔 누구한테 소리를 질러야 한다는 게 굉장히 어려웠다. 익숙하지 않아서 어려웠는데 평소에 안 해 봤기 때문에 무한한 상상을 펼칠 수 있었다.""은호원이 수술을 앞두고 회사에 마지막 출근을 할 때가 기억에 남는다. 그때 내레이션이 나오는데 '정말 꿈을 꾸는 것 같았다. 신데렐라가 12시 정각 호박마차를 타는 순간 모든 게 현실이 된다'는 말처럼 매일 보는 출근길이지만, 매일 보는 회사지만 어느 순간 각별하게 느껴지는 게 좋았다."글=황소영