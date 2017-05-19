Korea’s tourism problem (국문)

As an Italian, I am interested in tourism. More than 10 percent of Italy’s GDP comes from tourism, and Italy is well known for culture, fashion and cuisine. In the past 10 years, I have traveled all over Korea, and I am afraid that Europeans are yet to be enchanted by Korea’s charms. In 2016, 17.24 million foreigners visited Korea, but less than 1 million of them were from Europe.
Last year, I met over 20 European tourists visiting Korea and discussed what they liked, disliked and what needed to be improved. While it was a small sample, I could get some meaningful ideas. The common opinion was that Korea does not project a special image to Europeans. Generally, Europeans associate karate, kimono, tatami and geisha with Japan. China reminds them of the Great Wall, Tiananmen, Shanghai, Mao Zedong and exotic food. In Asia, Korea is well known for cosmetics, K-pop, dramas and delicious cuisine. But Europeans often think of North Korea when they hear the name “Korea.”
However, once the Europeans experienced Korea, their perception changed. They were especially impressed by hanok, the habit of sitting on the floor, public safety, hospitality and the Han River. They were very satisfied with excursions to Chuncheon, Gangwon, and Ganghwa Island, Incheon, as well as stays in traditional houses. They praised Korea’s colorful cuisine. They expected the cuisine to be simple as the guidebooks and online sources mostly introduce kimchi, bibimbap, bulgogi and Korean barbecue. However, they were surprised by the variety. Europeans, who drink beer or wine and eat fries or sandwiches, were delighted to taste scallion pancakes, fermented skate, pork and kimchi, tofu and dried fish with rice wine. They were amazed to see a table full of dishes at Hanjeongsik restaurants. They missed Korean food after returning home.
They enjoyed soju, rice wine and raspberry wine with meals, but they hoped there were more high-end, sophisticated varieties that they could buy as souvenirs at the duty-free shops. They also found pubs, noraebang and clubs satisfying, but there are few English guides for nightlife. Europeans enjoy their time in Korea, but they are reluctant to visit. It is about time a new frame for Korean tourism is drafted.
*The author is a TV personality who appears on the JTBC talk show “Non-Summit.”
ALBERTO MONDI
유럽인도 푹 빠지는
한국 특유의 맛과 멋
이탈리아 출신이기에 관광에 관심이 많다. 이탈리아는 국내총생산(GDP)의 10.2%가 관광에서 나오는 맛과 멋의 나라다. 지난 10년 동안 한국 방방곡곡을 다녔던 나는 그 매력에 푹 빠지면서 유럽인들이 한국에 많이 찾지 않는 점이 아쉬웠다. 2016년 한국을 찾은 외국인은 1724만 명에 이르지만 이 가운데 유럽인은 100만 명도 안 된다.
그래서 지난해 한국에 여행 온 유럽인 친구 20여 명과 만나 좋고 싫은 점, 개선할 사안을 직접 들어봤다. 표본은 적지만 이들로부터 의미 있는 말을 들을 수 있었다. 공통된 의견은 한국은 유럽인에게 특별한 이미지가 없다는 점이다. 보통 유럽인들은 일본이라고 하면 가라테·기모노·다다미·게이샤 등의 단어를 떠올린다. 중국이라고 하면 만리장성·천안문·상하이·마오쩌둥, 그리고 신기한 음식 등을 생각한다. 아시아에선 한국이라고 하면 누구나 화장품·K팝·드라마, 그리고 맛있는 음식 등을 연상한다. 하지만 보통 유럽인은 한국이라고 하면 대한민국이 아닌 북한을 떠올리기 일쑤다.
그러나 일단 한국을 경험한 유럽인 친구들은 달랐다. 인상적인 것을 묻는 질문에 대부분 한옥, 바닥에서 자고 바닥에서 밥 먹는 신기한 습관, 라이스 와인(막걸리), 치안과 친절, 한강을 꼽았다. 한옥 체험과 춘천·강화도 등 중소 도시 여행도 대단히 만족스러워했다. 한국의 다양한 음식 문화에 대해선 칭찬을 아끼지 않았다. 한국에 오기 전에 봤던 안내 책자나 온라인 정보에선 김치·비빔밥·불고기·코리안 바비큐 정도만 다뤄 음식 문화가 단조로울 것으로 예상했다고 한다. 하지만 막상 체험해 본 다음에는 그 다양성에 놀랐다고 했다. 펍에서 맥주나 포도주를 마시면서 감자튀김이나 샌드위치 정도만 먹던 유럽인들은 막걸리 집에서 파전·홍어삼합·두부김치·마른안주 등을 맛보며 신기해했다. 한정식에 그 많은 음식이 한꺼번에 나오는 것을 보곤 믿을 수 없다는 표정을 지었다. 이들은 이구동성으로 “한국을 떠나니 음식이 가장 그립다”고 했다.
이들은 식사 때 소주·막걸리·복분자 등 한국 술을 즐겨 마셨지만 면세점에서 선물로 사 갈 만큼 좀 더 고급스럽고 세련된 한국 술이 없음을 아쉬워했다. 일단 한번 가 보면 만족도가 높았던 펍·노래방·클럽 등 밤 문화에 대한 영문 안내도 찾기 힘들다. 이 때문에 유럽인에게 한국은 방문 뒤에는 만족도가 높지만 오기 전에는 여행을 망설일 수밖에 없는 나라가 되고 있다. 한국 관광의 새 틀을 어떻게 짜야 할지 고민할 때가 됐다.
[이탈리아인·JTBC ‘비정상회담’ 출연자]