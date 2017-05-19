Balancing the legacy (국문)
'묻지마 ABP(박근혜 지우기)'는 금물이다
May 19,2017
It may not have entirely been an overstatement. In his first week in office, President Moon Jae-in has been proving he has been “prepared” for the job as he said throughout his campaign. Former President Park Geun-hye and her government blamed the opposition for making little progress in their work because they got in their way. Instead of waiting for the legislature, Moon has been signing executive orders to solve issues he can tackle one at a time.
As soon as he was sworn in, he ordered a committee devoted to create jobs. He allowed the popular anthem banned by the conservative governments to be sung at the state-administered May 18 Gwangju Democracy Movement memory ceremony and killed the controversial policy of universal state-publication of history textbooks.
Even the opposition — the conservative camp — admits that it is impressed with Moon. A poll shows that 75 percent of those surveyed had positive reviews on Moon’s performance. The president, however, must not gloat. He must be more discreet. He could do more harm if he pushes too far, emboldened by public approval and entirely erases the policies and legacies of the Park administration.
Moon must remember that he is earning the praise not only because he is doing well, but because his predecessor did so badly. He has the benefit of being compared to the worst example. If he sets out to undo every policy of the former administration under the name of divorcing with the past evils, he too could face a backlash.
All administrations made the same mistake. Park killed the signature green growth policy of her predecessor Lee Myung-bak. The green growth policy was aimed to promote renewable energy by replacing carbon-emitting cars with environment-friendly vehicles and promoting power reactors run by pollutant-free sources. It also could have set the Korean industry ahead in the fourth industrial revolution. But Park killed the policy because it reminded her of her predecessor. The presidential committee devoted to tackle the low birth rate and aging population also was shunned because it was born during the previous government.
The new administration must succeed at the policies worth sustaining. The so-called creative economy slogan had been incubated on ambiguous terms. But by 2013, start-ups were bred through active investments. Venture funds jumped 17.9 percent last year from 2015 to 3.2 trillion won ($2.9 billion). More attention has been paid to startups due to vitalization in the environment. Liberalization, deregulation and promotion of investment instead of loans helped bring life to the start-up habitat.
The policy planning advisory board that would map out a five-year plan on domestic and foreign policies would have a big role. It must be selective on policies that would help sustainable growth. It must remove regulations to create more jobs in the service sector and reform the labor market to achieve what Moon promised — growth through increased income.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 18, Page 34
새 정부의 첫 출발 산뜻하지만
무조건 박근혜 지우기는 안돼
옥석 가려 장점은 살려나가야
‘준비된 대통령’의 구호가 빈말이 아닌 모양이다. 문재인 정부의 첫 일처리 솜씨가 호평을 받고 있다. 전임 박근혜 정부는 야당이 법안 통과의 발목을 잡아 일을 하지 못한다는 불평이 입버릇이었다. 하지만 문 대통령은 입법에 목을 매지 않고 행정조치를 발동해 산적한 현안을 유연하게 풀어나가고 있다. 1호 업무지시로 내린 일자리위원회 설치에 이어 5·18 기념식에서의 ‘임을 위한 행진곡’ 제창 허용과 국정교과서 폐지가 줄을 잇고 있다.
이런 모습에 야당에서도 “무섭도록 일을 잘하고 있다”는 평가가 나오고 있다. 문 대통령의 국정수행 전망에 대해 “잘할 것”이라는 의견이 75%에 달했다는 10~12일 리얼미터 조사가 현실에서 뒷받침되고 있는 것이다. 그러나 이럴 때일수록 신중한 정책 판단이 필요하다. 국민이 열광한다고 해서 전임 정부와 반대로만 가거나 기존 정책을 모두 없애는 ‘ABP(Anything but Park·박근혜 지우기)’에 몰두하다 보면 자칫 국익에 손해를 끼치는 우를 범할 수도 있다는 점을 잊어선 안 된다.
게다가 국민이 박수 치는 것은 불통과 무능의 리더십으로 일그러진 전임 정부와의 극명한 대비에 영향을 받고 있다는 점도 고려해야 한다. 이성보다 감정적인 반응이 앞선다는 의미다. 이를 감안하지 않고 적폐청산이라는 명분 아래 분위기에 취해 앞 정부의 정책을 무조건 폐기하고 깔아뭉개서는 돌이킬 수 없는 실수와 오판에 빠질 수 있다.
역대 정부가 그런 오류를 줄곧 범해 왔고 박근혜 정부도 예외가 아니었다. 이명박 정부의 녹색성장 정책을 철저히 덮어버린 것이 대표적이다. 녹색성장은 내연기관 대신 전기로 움직이는 친환경 자동차는 물론이고 미세먼지의 주요 원인이 되고 있는 화력발전소를 대체할 수 있는 신재생에너지 산업 육성과 직결된다. 4차 산업혁명으로도 연결될 수 있는 신성장 분야다. 그럼에도 박근혜 정부는 철저히 녹색성장의 흔적을 지웠다. 국가의 미래가 달려 있는 저출산고령화위원회 활동 역시 외면했다.
새 정부는 이를 반면교사 삼아 박근혜 정부의 정책도 가치 있는 것이라면 살려 나가야 한다. 창조경제는 실체가 모호해 논란을 빚었지만, 2013년부터 복원에 나선 창업생태계는 지난해 사상 최대 규모의 벤처 투자 실적을 거두면서 회생의 발판을 구축했다. 신규 벤처펀드 조성은 2015년과 비교할 때 17.9% 증가한 3조1998억원으로 사상 처음으로 3조원대를 돌파했다. 창업생태계가 활성화하자 창업 초기 기업에 대한 투자 비중도 늘어났다. 이 결과는 창업에서 자금 회수에 이르기까지 극심했던 규제를 풀고 융자가 아닌 투자 중심의 선순환 창업생태계를 구축한 덕분이다.
이런 점에서 다음달 말까지 국정운영 5개년 계획을 세울 정책기획자문위원회의 역할은 막중하다. 옥석을 가려 실효성 없는 정책은 손질하되 백년대계를 도모해 국익에 도움이 되는 정책은 살려 나가야 한다. 새로운 일자리가 많은 서비스산업 규제를 풀고 노동개혁에도 다시 힘을 쏟아야 할 것이다. 그래야 소득 중심의 성장이 실현되고 문재인 정부도 성공할 길이 열릴 것이다.