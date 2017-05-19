Pressure and dialogue (국문)

President Moon Jae-in’s special envoys to the United States and Japan delivered messages to U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe on Thursday and discussed key issues on the Korean Peninsula. We welcome the resumption of top level diplomacy after a six-month vacuum following the ouster of President Park Geun-hye.
Trump is known to have talked with Chairman of the Korean Peninsula Forum Hong Seok-hyun — Moon’s presidential emissary and a former South Korean Ambassador to the U.S. — in the Oval Office for a longer time than scheduled even amid tremendous chaos in his administration. We welcome the courtesy the U.S. president showed Chairman Hong as it could help ease South Korea’s deepening concerns about Uncle Sam bypassing Seoul in its dealings with Pyongyang.
What attracts our attention is that Trump mentioned “peace” in his meeting with Hong. Despite some strings attached — say, his opposition to dialogue for dialogue’s sake — Trump reportedly expressed an intent to make peace with the North if certain conditions are met.
Trump had sparked rumors of war in April through belligerent rhetoric about the North. The U.S. president’s mention of “peace” is a meaningful shift in the U.S. administration’s North Korea policy. It is time for Seoul and Washington to act in harmony with the rest of the international community. But we can hardly shun dialogue with Pyongyang if the appropriate conditions are met. The only way to solve the North Korean nuclear conundrum is having dialogue with the recalcitrant regime.
But we must not forget that it is only five days since the North fired a ballistic missile into the East Sea. It has been engaging in a vicious cycle of provocation, dialogue, rewards, nuclear development and more provocations. If Seoul and Washington are bent on having dialogue with the North no matter what, it will lead nowhere. Both sides must come up with realistic solutions to prevent further nuclear and missile development. The next step is the denuclearization of the peninsula.
The ruling Democratic Party’s senior lawmaker Moon Hee-sang, the presidential envoy to Tokyo, spent most of his time exchanging pleasantries with Abe. But the emissary’s meeting with the prime minister will surely help ease tensions over the sex slave agreement issue. We hope both sides find a breakthrough as soon as possible.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 19, Page 34
미국·일본으로 파견한 대통령 특사가 어제 양국 정상을 만나 대통령 친서를 전달하고 핵심 현안을 논의했다. 박근혜 탄핵 파동으로 6개월간 실종됐던 정상외교가 본격화된 셈이어서 여간 반갑지 않다.
특히 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령은 탄핵 위기의 와중에서 대미 특사인 홍석현 한반도포럼 이사장을 자신의 집무실에서 만나 예정보다 오래 대화를 나눴다고 한다. 이런 예우 덕분에 '코리아 패싱(Korea passing)' 우려를 크게 덜 수 있게 돼 환영할 일이 아닐 수 없다.
홍 특사와의 만남에서 가장 눈길을 끄는 건 트럼프 대통령이 평화를 언급했다는 대목이다. "대화를 위한 대화는 하지 않겠다"는 전제가 붙었지만, 트럼프 대통령은 "어떤 조건이 되면 관여로 평화를 만들 의향이 있다"고 밝혔다고 한다.
끊임없는 강경 발언으로 '4월 위기설'까지 불러일으켰던 트럼프다. 그런 그의 입에서 관여와 평화란 단어가 나왔다는 건 미국의 대북 정책에 의미심장한 변화를 예고한 것이나 다름없다. 지금은 국제사회와 발맞춰 북한을 압박할 시점이다. 그럼에도 적절한 때가 오면 북한과의 대화는 피할 수 없는 숙명이다. 전쟁이나 인위적 정권 교체 같은 극단적 방법을 쓰지 않는 한 북핵 해결책은 대화밖에 없다.
명심할 건 북한이 중거리탄도미사일(IRBM)을 쏜 게 불과 5일 전이란 점이다. 그간 북한은 도발-대화-지원-핵 개발-재도발의 악순환을 계속해 왔다. 이번에도 대화만을 위한 대화에 골몰하다 또다시 기만전술에 넘어가지 않도록 조심해야 한다. 그러려면 북한의 핵·미사일 개발이 중단돼도 절대 재개되지 않게 하는 방안이 마련돼야 한다. 이후 최종 목표인 한반도 비핵화를 향해 나아가야 할 것이다.
아베 신조(安倍晋三) 총리와 문희상 특사 간 만남에서는 주로 덕담이 오갔다고 한다. 하지만 위안부 합의 문제로 꽁꽁 얼어붙었던 양국 관계에 훈풍이 불기 시작한 것만은 틀림없다. 아무리 의견 차가 커도 타협이 불가능한 상황은 없는 법이다. 서로 납득할 만한 '신의 한 수'를 찾아낼 때까지 양측이 만나고 또 만나야 할 것이다.