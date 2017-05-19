Audi Volkwagen Korea names compliance directors

Audi Volkswagen Korea appointed Johann Hegel and Martin Bahr as Technical Compliance Directors to fortify the company’s internal technical compliance system, the company said Thursday.The Korean unit of the German carmaker also set up a direct reporting system so Hegel and Bahr will communicate directly with co-managing director Marcus Hellmann about technical authentication matters in Korea.Hegel has worked in various departments related to development and production at Audi headquarters in Ingolstadt, Germany. Bahr has worked on various powertrain development projects at Volkswagen headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany.By Jin Eun-soo