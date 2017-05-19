LG’s Signature appliances will sync with Google Home

LG Electronics announced Wednesday that its Signature-brand smart appliances will be compatible with Google’s Assistant on Google Home starting this month in the United States.The appliances that link to Google Assistant include washing machines and dryers, refrigerators, ovens, air purifiers, air conditioners and robotic vacuum cleaners. When the compatibility will be complete in other markets will be announced locally, LG said.The announcement was made at the Google I/O, an annual developers conference. With a simple voice command, users were able to adjust settings on an air purifier during the demonstration. Google Assistant on Google Home offered up-to-the-minute air quality readings as well as verbal feedback on operational status.“Our partnership with Google demonstrates just how easy it is to smart-enable one’s home with friendly, approachable products. You don’t have to earn a degree in rocket science to design your very own smart home,” said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solutions Company. “We look forward to expanding our working relationship with Google and other innovators in this dynamic market in the years to come to make the smart home a reality for all.”By Seo Ji-eun