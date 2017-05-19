Celltrion starts selling biosimilar in Europe

Korean biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion Inc. said Thursday that its biosimilar drug Truxima began selling in Germany following approval from a European regulator.Global firm Mundipharma International Ltd. began distributing Celltrion’s biosimilar to Roche’s Mabthera at hospitals in the country, Celltrion said.In February, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepted Celltrion’s application to sell the antibody biosimilar, which is used in the treatment of a number of diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of leukemia.Also, Celltrion hit the British shelves last month, the first European market it has entered.“In Germany, Truxima’s original drug is the most expensive among the European countries. The company believes that Truxima will be competitive in terms of the price,” said a Celltrion official who declined to be named.With EMA approval, the biosimilar can also be sold in 28 European Union countries, as well as Norway, Iceland and Lichtenstein.Yonhap