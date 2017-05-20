Lessons From 100 Days of President Trump

Here are a dozen things we have learned in President Trump’s first 100 days.도널드 트럼프 대통령이 취임 100일을 넘겼다. 그 사이 미국이 배운 교훈 12가지를 짚어본다.1. Trump has had the worst beginning of any president since, oh, perhaps William Henry Harrison (who died a month after his inauguration). Trump has had no legislative triumphs, and he has by far the lowest public approval of any new president in polling history. Large majorities say he is not honest, does not keep promises and does not care about ordinary people.①역대 최악 지지율=트럼프의 지지율은 40% 초반에 불과하다. 취임한 지 한 달 만에 폐렴으로 숨진 제9대 미국 대통령 윌리엄 해리슨(1840년 3월 사망) 이래 이렇게 지지율이 낮은 대통령은 없다. 미국인의 과반수는 그가 거짓말쟁이라고 생각한다. 민주당은 이렇게 형편없는 트럼프의 지지율과 신뢰도를 무기 삼아 그가 추진하는 법안이란 법안은 죄다 반대했다. 덕분에 트럼프는 단 하나의 법안도 통과시키지 못했다.2. Trump distinguishes himself in one area: incompetence. The debacle of the travel ban was followed by the collapse of the G.O.P. health care bill, and I doubt we’ll ever see passage of a tax reform package, a health bill or even a major infrastructure spending bill. Trump has made no trips abroad (at this juncture, Barack Obama had visited nine countries), and he has fewer than half as many nominees confirmed for senior positions as Obama did at this point.②잘난 점=능력이 없다는 점에서 최고의 대통령이다. 집권 후 첫 작품인 반이민 행정명령부터 처참하게 무산됐다. 공화당을 시켜 발의한 건강보험 개정법도 철회됐다. 100일 동안 어떤 나라도 방문하지 못한 것도 기록이다. (버락 오바마는 같은 100일 동안 9개국을 찾았다.)3. New presidents typically grow into the job, but Trump remains a bully and a charlatan. In my career, I’ve never known a national politician as mendacious, ill informed, bombastic and dangerous as Trump. His tweets are as immature as ever, and The Washington Post calculates that he has issued 452 false or misleading claims since assuming office, churning them out at a rate of more than one every six hours around the clock (no wonder he seems so busy!).③허풍=필자가 언론인으로 일하는 동안 트럼프 같은 허풍선이를 본 적이 없다. 워싱턴포스트에 따르면 그는 100일 동안 452번이나 대중을 속이는 발언을 SNS에 올렸다. 6시간마다 꼬박꼬박 잘못된 주장을 올린 것이다.4. The opposition to Trump has been ineffective in reaching Trump voters, and he remains deeply popular with his base. Only 2 percent of Trump voters say they regret their choice in November, and an ABC/Washington Post poll suggested that if 2016 voters filled out their ballots today, Trump would be elected by the popular vote as well as by the electoral vote. Even more people say that the Democratic Party is out of touch with ordinary voters than say the same of the Republican Party. Trump’s popularity among Republicans means that the liberal aim of removing Trump by impeachment or the 25th Amendment is probably fantasy — and all this should prompt some hard reflection among progressives.④콘크리트 지지층=그러나 트럼프를 찍은 유권자 가운데 “나의 선택을 후회한다”는 사람은 2%에 불과하다. 다시 한번 대선을 치르면 선거인단뿐 아니라 전체 득표에서도 트럼프가 이긴다고 한다. 이렇게 트럼프의 인기가 높은 걸 보면, 탄핵으로 그를 하야시키겠다는 민주당의 꿈은 환상에 가깝다. 진보의 치열한 성찰이 필요한 때다.5. Trump systematically betrays his supporters. Elected in part on working-class anger at elites, he keeps proposing giant tax cuts for the rich financed by cutting health care for the needy, and his tax “plan” would in effect borrow from China to reward billionaires like himself. His “deregulation” includes letting chemical companies peddle an insecticide, chlorpyrifos, linked to brain damage in children.⑤지지층에 대한 체계적 배신=트럼프는 도시 엘리트층에 대한 노동자들의 분노를 발판으로 당선됐다. 그러나 빈민을 위한 의료보험 지원을 줄이고 그 돈으로 대대적인 부유층 감세에 나섰다. 트럼프가 내세우는 ‘세금 개혁안’은 중국에서 돈을 빌려 자신 같은 억만장자들의 손에 쥐여주겠다는 얘기다. ‘규제 완화’도 마찬가지다. 어린이의 뇌를 손상시킨 살충제나 화학물질을 기업들이 마음껏 팔 수 있게 허용한다는 의미다.6. Trump has built a colossal swamp in Washington, hiring lobbyists to craft policies governing the very companies that previously paid them. To cover up abuses, the White House issues secret waivers of its own ethics rules! The denizens of this swamp are also like nothing previously seen in the White House: One counterterrorism aide, Sebastian Gorka, founded an extremist political party in Hungary and allegedly has ties (which he denies) to a Nazi-allied group there.⑥로비스트 천국=트럼프는 기업 규제 책임을 해당 기업의 돈을 받고 일했던 로비스트들에게 맡겼다. 이로 인해 워싱턴엔 거대한 모럴 해저드의 늪이 만들어졌다. 트럼프의 참모들은 권력 남용을 감추기 위해 몰래 공무원 윤리 의무 면제조항을 만들기도 했다. 트럼프 측근들은 백악관 참모진이라면 상상조차 할 수 없는 면면을 갖추고 있다. 일례로 세바스찬 고르카 대테러 담당 부보좌관은 헝가리에서 극단주의 정당을 세워 활동하면서 네오 나치 집단과 어울렸다는 의혹을 받고 있다.7. Bless the American people: Scapegoating and bigotry carry a political price. Trump has demonized some of the most vulnerable people — refugees and unauthorized immigrants — but large majorities of Americans disapprove of his policies on immigration (57 percent to 41 percent, according a CNN poll).⑦미국인에게 축복을=트럼프처럼 희생양을 만들어 뺄셈의 정치를 하는 정치인은 대가를 치르게 마련이다. 그는 난민과 불법이민자들이 미국이 직면한 문제의 원인이라고 강변했다. 그러나 미국민 과반수는 트럼프의 이 같은 반이민 정책을 강력히 반대한다.8. After initially tussling with allies like Australia and Mexico, and apparently refusing to shake Angela Merkel’s hand for a photo, Trump has partially adapted to reality on foreign policy, abandoning his positions on two Chinas, on China’s currency and on the Iran nuclear program. He has replaced an awful national security adviser (Michael Flynn) with a good one (H. R. McMaster) and now has a respectable national security team.⑧엉망 외교=트럼프는 취임 직후부터 호주와 멕시코 등 동맹국들과 티격태격했다. 앙겔라 메르켈 독일 총리와는 악수를 거부하는 모습까지 보였다. 대중국 정책도 갈팡질팡하다 최근 들어 겨우 정신을 차리는 모습이다. 수준 이하의 부적격자였던 국가안보보좌관(마이클 플린)도 뒤늦게 믿을 만한 사람(허버트 맥매스터)으로 교체했다.9. Perhaps the greatest single risk of a Trump presidency is what he calls a “major, major conflict” erupting on the Korean Peninsula. I don’t think this is likely, but it would be cataclysmic. The problem is that Trump’s existing policy won’t succeed in getting North Korea to give up its nuclear stockpile — and one can’t help worrying when two inexperienced and impulsive leaders face off.⑨한반도=트럼프 임기 중 최고의 위험은 한반도에서 ‘아주 아주 큰 충돌’(major, major conflict)이 발생하는 것이다. 실현 가능성은 작지만 만약 이런 충돌이 일어나면 말 그대로 대재앙이다. 문제는 트럼프의 정책으로 북한이 핵무기를 포기하게 될 가능성은 없다는 것이다. 미숙하고 충동적인 트럼프와 김정은이 정면 충돌하면 어떤 일이 벌어질지 모골이 송연할 뿐이다.10. Democrats should be careful to avoid Trump Derangement Syndrome. A survey of Dartmouth students found that 45 percent of Democrats would be uncomfortable with a roommate of opposite political views, compared with only 12 percent of Republicans. Meanwhile, the passions to block conservative speakers at Middlebury and the University of California, Berkeley, should also give us pause: Liberalism mustn’t be illiberal.⑩트럼프 증후군=민주당 지지자들은 트럼프의 ‘트’자만 나와도 경기를 일으키는 ‘트럼프 착란 증후군’을 경계해야 한다. 다트머스대 연구진이 학생들을 대상으로 조사한 결과 “나와 반대되는 이념을 가진 룸메이트가 불편하다”는 응답이 공화당 지지자 중에선 12%에 그친 반면, 민주당 지지자 중에선 45%나 나왔다. 트럼프에 반대해 온 버클리대 학생들이 보수 연사의 연설을 가로막은 행동도 비판받아 마땅하다. 명색이 진보주의자라면 경직된 자세를 가져선 안 된다. 트럼프 지지층의 정치적 자유를 제한해서도 안 된다.11. Let’s avoid the temptation to chase the latest shiny thing. Focus on what’s truly important: health, tax and housing policy, the allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin, the efforts to undermine women’s health programs, and the effort to slash foreign aid just as 20 million people face possible famine.⑪중요한 한 가지에 집중하자=세금, 주택정책, 트럼프 캠프와 러시아의 내통 의혹, 여성보건 축소, 대외원조 삭감 등 트럼프가 잘못하고 있는 정책들에 미국인은 주의를 기울여야 한다. 그 밖의 이슈는 부차적인 것들이다.12. The Republic stands. Checks and balances have constrained Trump, courts have blocked his travel ban, journalists have provided oversight, and the public has hounded members of Congress. Alarm that the U.S. might slip into a fascist dictatorship has diminished — but it’s a long three years and nine months still ahead of us.⑫공화국은 쓰러지지 않는다=미국이 지켜온 견제와 균형의 원칙이 트럼프의 막장 정치를 막았다. 법원은 그의 반이민 행정명령을 막았고, 언론은 트럼프 정책의 문제점을 파헤쳤다. 국민은 의원들에게 트럼프를 견제하라고 강력히 요구했다. 덕분에 미국이 파시스트 독재국가로 전락할지 모른다는 우려는 잦아들었다. 그러나 아직도 3년하고도 9개월이 남았다. 끝까지 싸워야 한다.Nicholas Kristof니컬러스 크리스토프 / NYT 칼럼니스트