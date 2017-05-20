[앵커브리핑] '오랜만에 자괴감을 다시 느껴보는…' (“A sense of shame…”)

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작하겠습니다.This is today’s anchor briefing.우병우 전 민정수석은 늘 그랬듯 법망을 빠져나갔습니다. 그런데 그가 법망에 걸려들 만한 행위를 하지 않았다면 빠져나갔다는 표현은 사실 성립되지 않습니다. 그는 정당하게 자신을 방어한 것이고, 법은 대상이 누구든 평등하게 적용돼야 하니까요.Former Senior Presidential Secretary for Civil Affairs Woo Byung-woo has evaded the laws once again. However, to say he evaded, when he didn’t commit any crimes in the first place, doesn’t make sense. His self-defense was, and law should apply to everyone*righteous: 정당하다*impartially: 평등하게그러나 사람들이 그에 대해 늘 빠져나갔다고 말하고 심지어는 법 미꾸라지라고까지 표현하는 것은 단지 부패한 권력의 핵심적인 자리에 그가 있었음에도 그를 기어코 단죄하지 못한 법의 운용자들에 대한 힐난이었을까.However, the fact that people repeatedly say that “Woo evaded the laws” and call him a, is a criticism of the judiciary’s failure to punish a man who was central to the corrupt government in power.*slippery man: 미꾸라지 같은 사람지난해 우 전 수석이 수사대상에 올랐을 때 그와 무려 1천여통의 전화를 주고받았다는 법무부의 검찰국장은 그를 수사했던 검찰의 특별수사본부와 만찬을 하고 폭탄주를 돌렸다 하고… 그리고 믿기 어렵지만 금일봉을 돌렸습니다.When Woo became thelast year, the director of the Justice Ministry's Criminal Affairs Bureau, Ahn Tae-gun, reportedly had multiple phone calls with the man in question and ate dinner with Lee Young-ryeol, head of the. And although hard to believe, envelopes stuffed with cash were handed out at the feast.*subject of investigation: 수사대상*special investigation team: 특별수사본부50만원에서 100만원의 금일봉… 바로 우병우 전 수석에 대한 부실수사가 운위되던 시점이었습니다.Those envelopes, some containing up to a million won, were traded when reports ofwere beginning to surface.*insufficient investigation: 부실수사그 돈이 어디서 나온 것인지를 따져 묻기 전에 그 돈을 받아들었을검사들의 표정은 어땠을까가 더 궁금해지는 지금… 검찰의 해명은 그것이 의례적인 자리였다는 것이었습니다.Rather than ask questions of where the money originated from, we are more curious how the prosecutors reacted when they received the stuffed envelopes. The prosecutor’s justification for the meal was that “it has been a.”*customary practice: 의례적 행사그렇습니다. 의례적인, 늘 있는, 있어도 이상하지 않으며 누구든 이의를 제기하지 않아 왔던 그런 자리.These “customary” dinners have always existed and have never been questioned."대한민국의 왕은 누구인가"“Who is the true ruler of Korea?”도발적 질문을 화두로 던진 영화 '더 킹'은 이른바 정치검사들의 이야기입니다.“The King,” the movie that brought this question to the fore, was a movie about the prosecutors who act politically.무소불위의 힘을 가진 그들은 때론 권력자와 거래하고, 때론 언론과 손잡으면서 정권을 넘나드는 끈질긴 생존력을 보여줍니다.Theseprosecutors demonstrate a survival instinct regardless of whoever is in power, dealing with the authority and at times cooperating with the press.*omnipotent: 무소불위의영화는 때로는 과장할 수도 있는 것… 그러나 영화가 현실 같다고는 못 해도 적어도 현실이 영화처럼 느껴진 지난 시간들을 돌이켜 보면 만찬과 폭탄주와 금일봉과 의례적 자리라는 해명은 왜 사람들이 새 정부의 첫 번째 과제로 검찰개혁을 꼽았는지를 웅변으로 보여줍니다.Films are often overly exaggerated. However, in an age when reality is stranger than fiction, the explanation of the dinner being “a customary practice,” is a testament to why people want criminal justice reform to be theissue for the new president to solve.*foremost: 가장 우선적영화 '더 킹'의 주인공 한강식 검사는 이렇게 말합니다.Prosecutor Han Kang-sik, protagonist of “The King,” says:"안 보이니? 내가 역사야"“Can’t you see? I am theof history.”*embodiment: 화신, 전형그것이 역사라면 이제는 바꿀 때도, 청산할 때도 되었습니다.If that is the case, it really is time to change – and end it.술자리에서 오갔다는 50만원 100만원의 금일봉은 분명 우리들의 세금으로 마련됐을 것이라는 생각에 오랜만에 자괴감을 느껴보는….The thought of envelopes being filled with our tax money makes me feel a sense of shame.오늘의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.This is all for today’s anchor briefing.Broadcast on May 15, 2017Translated for May 20, 2017Translated and edited by Kim Jung-kyoon and Brolley Genster