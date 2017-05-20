Pyongyang claims missile can carry nuke, hit the U.S.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) in this undated photo released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Monday. [YONHAP] 김정은 북한 노동당 위원장이 신형 장거리 탄도미사일 화성-12형을 보고 있다. 조선중앙통신은 촬영한 날짜를 표기하지 않고 이 사진을 공개했다. [연합]

The Rodong Sinmun published photos of Sunday morning’s missile launch in its Monday edition. [YONHAP] 로동신문이 일요일에 시험 발사한 미사일 사진을 월요일자 신문에 게재했다. [연합]

Korea JoongAng DailyTuesday, May 16, 2017North Korea on Monday said the missile it successfully tested a day earlier was a “newmedium long-range strategic ballistic rocket” capable of carrying a “large-size heavy”- and striking the U.S. mainland.*ground-to-ground: 지대지*nuclear warhead: 핵탄두북한은 하루 전에 성공적으로 시험 발사한 미사일은 “대형 핵탄두 장착이 가능하고 미국 본토까지 타격할 수 있는 “신형 지대지 중거리 전략 탄도 로켓”이라고 월요일 주장했다.“The test-fire aimed at verifying theand technologicalof the newly-developed ballistic rocket capable of carrying a large-size heavy nuclear warhead,” the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), North Korea’s, reported in English.*tactical: 전술적인*specification: 사양*official mouthpiece: 공식 대변자북한의 국영 조선중앙통신은 영어기사에서 “시험 발사는 대형 핵탄두를 창작할 수 있는 신형 탄도 로켓의 전술적 사양과 기술적 사양을 검증하기 위한 것이었다”고 보도했다.KCNA said the missile, named Hwasong-12, flew 787 kilometers (489 miles) and soared to anof 2,111.5 kilometers along its planned flight. It was intentionally conducted at the highest angle in consideration of the security of neighboring countries, said the North. Leader Kim Jong-un was said to have overseen the launch on the spot.*altitude: 고도*trajectory: 탄도, 궤적조선중앙통신은 화성-12형 미사일은 787 킬로미터를 날아갔고 계획된 비행 궤도를 따라 고도 2,111.5 킬로미터까지 올라갔다고 보도했다. 주변국들의 안전을 고려해 일부러 최고 각으로 시험 발사했다고 보도했다. 김정은 위원장이 현장에서 시험 발사를 지켜봤다고 보도했다.Kim was quoted as warning the U.S. that if it ever “attempts to” his country, it will face the “biggest disaster” in history. The U.S. mainland and American military bases in the Pacific are within North Korea’s “sighting range for strike,” Kim continued.*awkwardly: 어색하게*provoke: 도발하다김 위원장이 “어설프게 북한에게 도발하면 역사상 최대 재앙을 맛보게 될 것”이라며 미국에게 경고한 것으로 보도했다. 미국 본토와 태평양 주둔 미군 기지들이 북한이 타격할 수 있는 사거리에 들어 있다고 김 위원장은 덧붙였다.More missile tests were“until the U.S. and itsforces make a proper choice with reason.” The North did notwhat proper choice it had in mind.*forewarn: 경고하다*vassal: 봉신, 속국*specify: 구체적으로 명시하다“미국과 미국의 종속 세력이 이성적으로 올바른 선택을 할 때까지” 더 많은 미사일을 발사할 것이라고 경고했다. 북한은 올바른 선택이 무엇인지를 구체적으로 명시하지는 않았다.North Korea’s latest missile was fired Sunday at around 5:27 a.m. from the northwest city of Kusong, in North Pyongan Province, and flew about 700 kilometers beforethe East Sea, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.*land in: 착륙하다남한의 합참에 따르면, 북한은 평안북도 구성에서 일요일 오전 5시27분쯤 미사일을 발사했으며 미사일은 700 킬로미터를 날아가 동해 바다로 떨어졌다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)