Don’t kill entrepreneurship

The exact framework of Moon Jae-in’s economics plan is not yet clear. The basic direction is growth led by bigger government and a bigger budget. The question of how lingers. Kim Kwang-doo, a professor at Sogang University who oversaw Moon’s economic campaign platform, says the keystone is investment in people. That does little to clear up the ambiguity.One person on Moon’s campaign team said the financing means and strategy to drive growth were never really formulated because there was so little time to coordinate policies and a fear of jeopardizing votes. He said a planning committee that will act as a transition team will come up with an action plan within the next 100 days. In other words, there is still time to revisit the economic policy direction of the new president and his administration.I advise his aides to read Harvard professor of economics Martin Feldstein’s paper “Why the U.S. Is Still Richer than Every Other Large Country” published by the National Bureau of Economic Research in April. Feldstein gave ten structural merits of the U.S. economy: an entrepreneurial culture, a developed system of equity finance and banks, world-class research at universities, relatively free labor markets, a growing population, culture and policy that encourages hard work and long hours, abundant energy combined with private mineral rights, a favorable regulatory environment, a smaller government than in other industrial countries, and a decentralized political system in which states compete.He mainly highlighted favorable tax rates, ease of regulations and flexibility in the labor market. In short, an economy becomes strong when it is business-friendly. Feldstein served as chairman of an advisory board on the economy for President Ronald Reagan, so his views are not exactly objective. Still, what he suggests has implications that shouldn’t be ignored.Moon’s economic agenda goes entirely to the opposite direction of what has made the U.S. economy strong. First of all, he neglects the business sector. Instead of entrepreneurship, Moon focuses on equality and reforming our outsized conglomerates, which happen to be the drivers of the Korean economy. On his economic policy, Moon talked in his inaugural speech of increasing jobs and reforming the chaebol. He wants to set up a state committee entirely devoted to rooting out illegal and unfair practices of large companies, simplifying the procedure of pressing charges against unfair business practices by large companies without going through the antitrust agency, and allowing class-action suits and electronic voting systems for shareholders to raise scrutiny on chaebol owners’ excesses.That policy is based on the simple dichotomy that the large companies are rich and therefore bad, and that their smaller counterparts are weak and therefore demand protection. The business sector complains of such simple labeling and the viewing of the corporate community as a target for reform rather than an economic driver.This one-sided view is even more obvious on the labor front. Moon proposes shortening of working hours, a higher minimum wage, a special law preventing discrimination toward contract workers, and an act to ban outsourcing of hazardous jobs. These moves could make an already rigid labor market even worse. Regardless of his good intentions, job seekers will find it tougher to find work. Feldstein advises that the government must not interfere in work conditions and recruitment by companies to make it easier for job seekers to find work and companies to go on with innovations.Moon’s economic agenda resembles that of his former boss, president Roh Moo-hyun. Roh’s economic policy was more idealistic than pragmatic. He ended up raising the property tax because he blamed a scarcity of homes for the lower-income class on the rich, who had too many. The comprehensive tax was met with heavy resistance and led to the crumbling of the liberal government. A policy that is just in theory without respect to reality can produce catastrophic results.I personally hope the Moon administration does not repeat those kind of mistakes. I am not saying the U.S. model is the only one. I do not mean to say, “Leave chaebol alone.” Balancing out the economy’s overreliance on the chaebol is essential. What can be moderated is the scope and pace. Good medicine can be fatal if too much is taken. A hasty clamping down could dampen corporate activities, hiring, and investment. Former president Roh thought chaebol retaliated against state interference by cutting back on hiring and investment. The new government must be able to differentiate policy on businesses and the economy and social justice. Feldstein warns that capitalism will die if entrepreneurship is undermined.Yi Jung-jae, a JoongAng Ilbo columnist.문재인 대통령의 경제 철학 J노믹스는 아직 실체가 불분명하다. 소득주도 성장, 큰 정부, 큰 살림…. 대충 이런 그림이 그려지지만 ‘어떻게’로 들어가면 군데군데 이가 빠져있다. 대통령의 경제 공약을 다듬은 김광두 서강대 석좌교수는 “사람에 대한 투자가 핵심”이라고 말하지만 손에 안 잡히긴 마찬가지다.캠프 관계자는 투표 직전까지도 “구체적인 재원 마련 방안이나 성장 전략은 보류했다”고 말했다. 보궐선거라 이견을 조율할 시간이 충분하지 않았던 데다 자칫 표심 이탈이 우려됐다는 것이다. 대통령직인수위 대신 만들어질 국가기획위원회가 이런 것들을 100일 동안 조정할 계획이라고 한다. 바꿔 말하면 아직 J노믹스의 골격을 매끈하게 다듬을 시간이 있다는 얘기다.이럴 때 마틴 펠드스타인 하버드대 석좌교수가 올 초 전미경제연구소(NBER)에 게재한 논문 ‘왜 미국은 다른 (비슷한 규모의) 나라보다 부유한가’의 일독을 권한다. 하버드비즈니스리뷰는 지난달 이 논문을 요약한 기사를 실었다. 펠드스타인이 꼽은 이유는 10가지다. ①기업가 정신을 북돋는 문화 ②기업가 정신을 지원하는 금융 시스템 ③세계 최상위의 연구 대학들 ④유연한 노동 시장 ⑤인구 증가 ⑥장시간 고강도 노동을 권장하는 문화 ⑦풍부한 에너지 ⑧유리한 규제 환경 ⑨작은 정부 ⑩주 정부끼리 경쟁하게 하는 분권 정치.펠드스타인은 주로 감세와 규제완화, 노동 시장 유연성에 초점을 맞췄다. 결론은 ‘기업이 강한 나라가 경제가 강하다’는 것이다. 그는 레이건 행정부 당시 대통령 경제자문위 의장을 지냈다. 그러니 자신의 잣대로 미국의 성공을 들여다본 측면이 강할 것이다. 그럼에도 시사점은 충분하다.J노믹스는 미국의 성공 요인과는 반대쪽에 서 있다. 우선 ‘기업’이 빠져 있다. 기업가 정신보다는 ‘경제 민주화’와 재벌 개혁에 방점이 찍혀 있다. 문 대통령은 취임사에서 경제 분야로는 일자리와 재벌 개혁을 가장 먼저 말했다. 을지로위원회를 법으로 만들고, 공정위의 전속고발권을 폐지하며, 다중대표소송제와 전자투표제를 도입할 예정이다.여기엔 대기업은 갑, 서민·개인주주·중소기업은 을이란 이분법적 관점이 작동한다. 재계엔 요즘 “어떤 사안이든 양면이 있는 법인데 기업을 일자리의 주체가 아니고 개혁 대상으로만 보는 것 같아 불안하다”는 이들이 늘고 있다.노동 시장 쪽은 더하다. 근로 시간 단축, 최저임금 인상, 비정규직 차별 금지 특별법, 위험 외주화 방지법을 추진한다. 자칫 노동 시장을 더 딱딱하게 만들 수 있다. 의도와 달리 노동자들이 일자리를 찾기 더 어려워질 수 있다. 펠드스타인은 “정부가 노동 조건과 채용에 간여하지 않아야 노동자들이 직장을 찾기 쉽고 회사들이 혁신을 이루기 쉽다”고 봤다.이런 J노믹스의 지향점은 ‘선의’와 ‘정의’로 무장했던 노노믹스(노무현 경제철학)를 떠올리게 한다. 당시 친노386세력이 주도한 노노믹스는 선의와 정의에 기댄 관념적 정책에 집중했다. ‘집 없는 서민이 고통받는다→몇 채씩 가진 부자 때문이다→집을 포기할 정도로 무겁게 보유세를 올리자’는 식이다. 이런 논리로 탄생한 종합부동산세는 극심한 저항에 부딪쳤고 결국 정권 몰락의 기폭제가 됐다. 실물 경제를 도외시한 ‘정의로운’ 정책이 빚어낸 참사였다.나는 J노믹스가 노노믹스에서 자유롭기 바란다. 그렇다고 미국식 해법을 맹종하자는 건 아니다. 재벌 개혁을 말자는 것도 아니다. 재벌 개혁은 포기할 수 없는 우리 시대의 과제다. 하나하나로는 괜찮다. 중요한 건 속도와 양이다. 좋은 약도 과하면 독이 된다. 너무 빨리 내몰다 기업이 위축되면 고용·투자가 줄게 마련이다. 노무현 정부는 기업들이 투자와 고용을 줄이면 “재벌들이 그런 식으로 정부에 대항한다”고 생각했다. 새 정부는 선을 정확히 긋는 일부터 시작하기 바란다. 기업과 재벌을 구분하고, 정의와 경제를 혼동하지 않는 현실선에서 출발해야 한다. 펠드스타인의 결론은 “기업가 정신을 억압하는 나라에선 자본주의가 쇠락하고 결국 실패한다”였다.이정재 중앙일보 칼럼니스트