Surprise book project stuns and pleases: Titles and authors’ names were kept hidden

From left, Jeong Eun-suk of Maumsanchaek, Ju Yeon-seon of EunHaengNaMu, and Kim Hong-min of Booksfear. [JOONGANG ILBO]

One might wonder who would want to buy books without knowing the author or title, but one project by three publishing companies, which started last month, has sold more than 20,000 copies of books.The books, given by the publishing companies Booksfear, EunHaengNaMu and Maumsanchaek, are wrapped in brown paper and the buyers are not allowed to reveal what the book is until midnight of May 16. The only things that the readers know is the name of the publishing company and that the genre is fiction.The CEOs of the publishing companies, Jeong Eun-suk of Maumsanchaek, Ju Yeon-seon of EunHaengNaMu and Kim Hong-min of Booksfear, said they wanted to do something fun for readers. They said that they were at first nervous if the project would become a success, but the readers were positive about the project - selling 20,000 copies is a remarkable feat in this sluggish market. And despite the social media-saturated society in which we live, there were no spoilers, either. There was one blogger who had mistaken midnight of May 16 as midnight of the day before, but other than that, buyers managed to keep the secret.Since 2015, the three CEOs went on several trips together overseas and visited many bookstores, since they were curious as to what kind of books were being sold in different countries.They came up with the idea for this project while visiting bookstores in Japan and England. At a bookstore in Kyoto, Japan, there were books wrapped in a band with the words “I didn’t know how to advertise these books, so I just decided to sell them by covering up the title.” This began at Sayawa Bookstore last July and spread to over 650 bookstores across Japan.In Oxford, England, a bookshop called Blackwell’s of Oxford introduced “A Novel Surprise,” with a poster that said, “Treat someone to our selection of choice fiction with added mystique.” Books selected by the shop’s staff where offered, with the title and author’s name covered. “Instead of giving out free goods and mileage points, I thought this type of marketing strategy would really revitalize the publishing industry,” said Ju of EunHaengNaMu.The trio agreed to start this project on February 13. They decided to cooperate on marketing, so they matched their book sizes and pricing. For customers who bought all three books, a book about the trio’s bookstore adventure overseas was given for free.At midnight on May 16, the identities of the three books were revealed, and they were French novelist Romain Gary’s “Les Enchanteurs” (1973) from Maumsanchaek, Park Yu-gyeong’s full-length novel “Yeoheungsangsa” from EunHaengNaMu and Philip Kerr’s “Berlin Noir: March Violets”(1989) from Booksfear.These are the books that some people might be hesitant to buy, but will definitely enjoy, said the CEOs.“Romain Gary’s ‘Les Enchanteurs’ is rated as one of the most well-made pieces,” said Jeong, “but as this book is the 11th book by Romain Gary from Maumsanchaek, we worried people might pass it up.”“Although there are some new skilled writers in Korea, many readers are still hesitant to read them. So I chose this book,” said Ju.“Even the readers who are not into detective stories would really enjoy this book,” said Kim of Booksfear.The reactions of readers were positive. Many said the surprise books were fun to read. The project was a huge success, but the three CEOs said that they don’t have plans to do this project again, although they emphasized that they want to make the act of making and buying books more enjoyable.BY LEE JI-YOUNG [jeon.sohyun@joongang.co.kr]제목도, 저자도 알려주지 않고 책을 판다. 드러난 것은 책의 장르가 소설이라는 사실과 출판사 이름뿐. 구입한 독자들에겐 “5월 16일 자정까지 책의 실체를 공개하지 말라”는 미션까지 주어진다. “출판사 믿고 일단 한번 읽어보라”는 식의 ‘묻지마’ 마케팅이다. 하지만 이런 황당한 제안에 독자들의 마음이 움직였다. 지난달 1일부터 마음산책·은행나무·북스피어 등 3개 출판사가 벌인 ‘개봉열독’ 프로젝트 이야기다.“독자들과 함께 뭔가 재미난 작당을 하고 싶다”며 ‘개봉열독’을 기획한 정은숙 마음산책 대표, 주연선 은행나무 대표, 김홍민 북스피어 대표를 15일 만났다. 이들은 “‘이렇게 해서 팔릴까’ 마음을 졸였는데 독자들의 호응이 커 너무나 기쁘다”며 즐거워했다. 포장지로 빈틈없이 감싼 채 ‘마음산책X’ ‘은행나무X’ ‘북스피어X’란 이름을 붙여놓은 책은 그동안 2만 권 넘게 팔렸다. 초판 2000부도 소화하기도 벅차다는 요즘 출판계 현실에선 기록적인 성과다. 또 책을 구입한 독자들은 페이스북과 인스타그램 등에 숱한 인증샷을 올리면서도, 스포일러가 되지 않았다. 단 한 명의 블로거가 공개 허용 시간을 ‘16일 0시’로 착각해 하루 먼저 책 제목을 밝혔을 뿐, 모두 “비밀 엄수”를 다짐하며 출판사의 ‘작당’에 동참한 것이다.세 대표는 출판계에서 ‘떼거리 서점 유랑단’으로 통한다. 2015년부터 몇 차례 해외 여행을 함께 했는데, 주로 들르는 곳이 서점이었다. “이 나라에선 어떤 책들이 어떻게 팔리고 있나”가 공통 관심사였기 때문이다. ‘개봉열독’의 아이디어는 이들이 일본과 영국의 서점에서 직접 목격한 ‘문고X’와 ‘노블 서프라이즈’에서 얻었다. 책 제목을 전면 띠지로 가리고 파는 ‘문고X’는 지난해 가을 일본 교토의 한 서점에서 처음 만났다. “이 책을 어떻게 추천해야 할지 모르겠다. 그래서 이렇게 책 제목을 숨기고 팔기로 했다”란 홍보 문구부터 신기했다. 일본 사와야 서점에서 기획한 ‘문고X’는 지난해 7월 첫 선을 보인 이래 일본 전역 650개 이상 서점으로 퍼져나갔다. “정말 재미있는 발상”이라고 감탄했던 이들은 지난 1월 방문한 영국 옥스퍼드의 블랙 웰 서점에서도 ‘문고X’와 비슷한 ‘노블 서프라이즈’를 발견했다. 매장 한쪽 특별 매대에서 서점 스태프들이 엄선한 소설을 제목과 저자의 이름을 가린 채 판매하고 있었다. 은행나무 주 대표는 “사은품이나 포인트를 얹어주는 수준에서 벗어나 이런 유쾌한 마케팅으로 출판계에 활력을 불어넣고 싶다는 생각을 했다”고 말했다.이들이 ‘개봉열독’에 의기투합한 날은 지난 2월 13일이다. 책의 판형과 가격을 똑같이 맞추고 공동 마케팅을 펼치기로 했다. 세 권을 모두 구매하는 독자들에게 줄 사은품으로 이들의 해외 서점 탐방 기록을 묶은 책 『내 멋대로 세계 서점X 』를 준비했다. 로맹 가리의 『마법사들』(마음산책), 박유경의 장편 『여흥상사』(은행나무), 필립 커의 추리물 『3월의 제비꽃』(북스피어) 등 세 권의 소설이 ‘개봉열독’의 책으로 선정됐다. 모두 “독자들이 분명 재미있어할 책”이지만, “선입견·편견 때문에 구입을 망설일 수도 있는 책”이다. 정 대표는 “『마법사들』은 로맹 가리의 소설 중 가장 완성도 높은 작품으로 꼽히지만, 마음산책에서 펴낸 로맹 가리의 열 한번째 책이어서 독자들이 ‘또 로맹 가리?’하며 그냥 지나칠 우려가 컸다”고 말했다. 『여흥상사』를 놓고 주 대표는 “국내 신인 작가의 작품은 문학성이 뛰어나도 독자들이 선뜻 선택하지 못하는 경우가 많다. 그래서 ‘계급장 떼고 가보자’는 생각에 ‘개봉열독’ 책으로 골랐다”고 설명했다. 또 김 대표는 “ 평소 추리소설을 안 읽던 독자들도 일단 손에 들기만 한다면 뜻밖의 재미를 발견할 수 있으리라 기대했다”고 말했다.독자 반응도 긍정적인 평가 일색이다. “포장을 뜯으며 두근두근…서프라이즈 선물 받는 기쁨”이라며 좋아하고, “모르고 산 책이 더 재미있네”라며 신기해했다. 프로젝트는 ‘대성공’으로 마무리됐지만, 세 대표는 “똑같은 이벤트를 또 펼칠 생각은 없다”고 했다. 다만 “앞으로도 책을 만들고 권하는 행위 자체를 즐겁게 하고 싶다”고 강조했다.이지영 기자