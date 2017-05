President of the Ambassadors Spouses Association in Seoul (ASAS) and wife of the ambassador of Egypt, Nehal Selim, right, and ambassadors and diplomats cheer the commencement of the ASAS Charity Ball 2017 co-organized by the association and the Korean Cultural Association, held at the Lotte Hotel Seoul in central Seoul on Thursday to raise funds for the Down Community Rehabilitation Center. [PARK SANG-MOON]