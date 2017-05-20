Ministers in a vegetative state (국문)

People are interested in the movements of ministers who oversee government offices. So each ministry releases minister’s schedules to the media and posts them online. This week, the main schedule for Kang Ho-in, the minister of land, infrastructure and transport, is “none.” Last week was the same. Aside from a field visit for holiday traffic control in Seoul on May 1, his schedule has been empty. When I asked the ministry why, I was told that no special work schedule has been made.
Other ministries are in similar situations. Minister of Food, Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Kim Jae-soo used to have about 15 events a week, three to four every day, but since the election he has two to three a week. For this week, he has nothing aside from cabinet meetings, a field visit to check prices on May 16 and a conference on May 19.
Minister of Employment and Labor Lee Ki-gwon has only two events scheduled, a meeting with the Swedish ambassador on May 2 and attending the Master Technician of the Month award ceremony on May 19. An educational ministry official said, “Ministers seem to refrain from external activities in order to avoid unnecessary misunderstanding in the early days of administration change.”
On May 8, right before the presidential election, some 40 ministers and vice ministers of the Park Geun-hye administration submitted resignations, and they have all stopped working. They drastically reduced internal and external activities such as attending meetings, making field visits and meeting with related agencies and individuals.
They are mostly on standby near the Government Complex for emergency situations like special cabinet meeting. According to one official, “Since the minister’s term is about to end, the management is not as strict, and the atmosphere is unsettling.”
The current state is expected to continue for a while. The cabinet confirmation hearing for the new administration will be held from May 25 to early June, and the ministers will remain in a “vegetative state” for at least a month. If opposition parties don’t cooperate, it may take months to form the cabinet. Vice ministers’ fates are even less clear.
In 2008, when the Lee Myung-bak Administration began, the vice minister for trade, industry and energy left the office and took the position of vice minister for knowledge economy one hour later. He learned about his new post on the day of his appointment.
When an administration changes, ministers and vice ministers of the previous administration could leave. But even if they end up leaving, they must do their job until the last moment. Major changes are expected as power has changed hands after nine years. As government officials, they need to fulfill their duties and prevent a gap in operations.
President Moon Jae-in said that he would minimize government organizational reshuffle. He should rush reorganization to prevent discipline in public offices from becoming slack. It is about time we change the practice of merging and closing ministries whenever administration changes and officials are notified to step down suddenly. What we want to see is not ministers in a vegetative state but ones who do their best till the end.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 17, Page 29
*The author is a business news reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.
KIM KI-HWAN
정부 부처 업무를 총괄하는 장관의 행보는 국민의 주요 관심사다. 그래서 각 부처는 장관의 주요 일정을 언론과 인터넷 홈페이지를 통해 알린다. 이번 주 강호인 국토교통부 장관의 주요 일정은 ‘없음’이다. 지난주도 마찬가지였다. 지난 1일 서울에서 연휴 교통대책 현장을 점검한 걸 제외하곤 일정을 비워놨다. 국토부에 문의했더니 “선거 이후엔 특별한 업무 일정을 잡지 않고 있다”는 답이 돌아왔다.
다른 부처도 사정은 마찬가지다. 김재수 농림축산식품부 장관은 주마다 15건, 하루 3~4건 이상씩 잡았던 주요 일정을 대선 이후 주 2~3건으로 확 줄였다. 이번 주엔 16일 국무회의 참석과 물가현장 점검, 19일 학술대회 참석을 제외하곤 비워뒀다. 이기권 고용노동부 장관은 지난 2일 스웨덴 대사 면담, 19일 '이달의 기능한국인 시상식' 참석 외에 특별한 일정을 잡지 않았다. 교육부의 한 국장은 “정권 교체 초기 불필요한 오해를 받지 않기 위해서라도 외부 활동을 삼가는 것 같다”고 말했다.
대선 직전인 지난 8일 일괄 사표를 제출한 박근혜 정부 ‘마지막 장차관’ 40여 명이 사실상 ‘개점휴업’ 상태다. 이전까지 각종 회의 참석, 정책현장 방문, 관계기관ㆍ외부인사 면담 등 바쁘게 진행해 온 대내외 활동을 대폭 줄였다. 대부분 정부서울청사 인근에서 임시 국무회의 소집 등 비상 상황에 대기하는 것으로 알려졌다. 사회부처 한 직원은 “장관 임기가 시한부다 보니 예전처럼 아랫사람을 엄하게 관리하지 않아 분위기가 어수선하다”고 전했다.
문제는 이런 상황이 한동안 계속될 것이란 점이다. 새 정부 첫 내각 인사청문회가 이달 25일부터 다음달 초까지 열리는 것을 감안하면 대선 이후 최소 한 달간 ‘식물 장관’ 상태가 이어질 전망이다. 야당 협조가 없으면 내각 구성에만 수개월이 걸릴 수도 있다. 차관들의 처지는 더 안갯속이다. 2008년 이명박 정부 출범 당시 산업통상자원부 차관은 이임식을 치른 지 한 시간 만에 다시 지식경제부 차관으로 취임하기도 했다. 해당 차관은 모든 내용을 당일에서야 알았다고 한다.
정권이 바뀌면 이전 정부의 장차관이 자리를 떠날 수 있다. 하지만 갈 때 가더라도 일은 해야 한다. 특히 9년 만에 여야 정권 교체로 큰 변화가 예상되는 만큼 공직자로서 흔들림없이 맡은 바 책무를 다해 업무 공백을 없애야 한다. “정부 조직 개편을 최소화하겠다”고 밝힌 문재인 대통령도 개편을 서둘러 자칫 해이해질 수 있는 공직기강을 다잡아야 한다. 정권이 바뀔 때마다 입맛 따라 부처를 통폐합하고 언질도 없이 갑자기 ‘옷 벗으라’고 통보하는 식의 인사 관행도 없앨 때가 됐다. 자리만 지키는 식물 장관보다 끝날 때까지 최선을 다하는 책임 장관을 보고 싶다.
김기환 경제부 기자